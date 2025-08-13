24/7 Market News: Institutional Momentum Builds as Vanguard Group and Aramark Back VENU

DENVER, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 247marketnews.com , a pioneer in digital media dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and corporate information, reports that momentum is rapidly building around Venu Holding Corporation (NYSE American: VENU), as institutional investors take notice of the company’s disruptive approach to entertainment venues and fan engagement. Notably, Vanguard Group reported a new position in Venu during the second quarter of 2025, holding 861,911 shares, representing approximately 2.3% of VENU’s outstanding stock, with a current market value of around $13 million, according to its 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The vote of confidence from one of the world’s largest asset managers underscores growing institutional belief in VENU’s long-term growth strategy.

In tandem with Vanguard’s stake, VENU also announced the closing of a $10.125 million equity investment from Aramark, in the second quarter, further validating the company's model through strategic capital infusion and operational alignment. This marks a major milestone as Aramark Sports + Entertainment becomes VENU’s exclusive provider of food, beverage, retail, and facility operations for its flagship Ford Amphitheater in Colorado Springs, as well as the forthcoming Sunset Amphitheaters in Texas and Oklahoma.

Shared Vision: Fan-First Philosophy

VENU and Aramark share a deep commitment to enhancing the guest experience. With VENU’s “fan-founded” philosophy focused on upscale, immersive, and locally inspired venues, Aramark brings decades of excellence in hospitality across NFL stadiums, MLB ballparks, NCAA championship events, and major cultural attractions.

“Venu’s ‘fan-founded’ philosophy aligns perfectly with our commitment to creating unforgettable experiences,” said Alison Birdwell, CEO of Aramark Sports + Entertainment. “We’re proud to partner with a company that’s redefining what live entertainment can look and feel like.”

From VIP suites and chef-driven dining to mobile ordering and AI-powered menu optimization, the collaboration is engineered to deliver seamless, high-impact experiences that drive both brand loyalty and per-capita revenue.

Scaling with Precision: 20+ Venues in the Pipeline

As VENU targets the opening of 20+ smart venues over the next 48–60 months, operational scalability becomes essential. Aramark’s ability to manage large-scale venues, already servicing 300+ sports and entertainment locations, makes it an ideal logistics partner. Their capabilities include:

Managing venues with 10,000+ seats

Delivering full-spectrum services: food, beverage, retail, custodial, and engineering

Deploying technology-driven solutions to elevate guest satisfaction



VENU’s venues, featuring app-connected systems, temperature-controlled seating, and AI-powered analytics, will be further enhanced by Aramark’s cutting-edge tools like mobile kiosks, dynamic staffing, and real-time guest insights.

A Localized, Branded Experience

VENU’s strategy of building destination venues rooted in local identity is bolstered by Aramark’s expertise in integrating regional chefs, craft beverage partners, and local flavors into large-scale hospitality programs. This complements VENU’s existing collaborations with industry icons like Troy Aikman’s EIGHT Elite Light Lager, AEG Presents, and Ford.

Q2 2025 Conference Call Information

Venu Holding Corp. will host its second quarter 2025 earnings conference call tomorrow, Thursday, August 14, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. EDT. Investors and analysts can join the call at:

(800) 715-9871 or +1 (646) 307-1963

Conference ID: 9521412

A replay of the call will be available through August 14, 2026, at: https://investors.venu.live .

About Venu Holding Corporation

Venu Holding Corporation (NYSE American: VENU) is redefining the live entertainment landscape through a national network of premium amphitheaters powered by its Luxe FireSuites model. With partnerships like AEG and Aramark, and an active development pipeline of over $5 billion (including $1 billion underway), Venu is building the next generation of destination venues, where investors, fans, and artists come together in a hospitality-first experience.

