Xometry to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR), the global AI-powered marketplace connecting buyers with suppliers of manufacturing services, announced that members of its management team will attend the following investor events:

Citi’s 2025 Global TMT Conference: September 3rd, in New York City – including a fireside chat at 3:30 p.m. ET



Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference: September 10th, in San Francisco – including a fireside chat at 12:25 p.m. PT



Webcasts and replays of the fireside chats will be accessible within the Investor Relations section of Xometry’s website following each session.

About Xometry

Xometry’s (NASDAQ: XMTR) AI-powered marketplace , popular Thomasnet ® industrial sourcing platform and suite of cloud-based services are rapidly digitizing the manufacturing industry. Xometry provides manufacturers the critical resources they need to grow their business and streamlines the procurement process for buyers through real-time pricing and lead time data. Learn more at xometry.com and xometry.eu .

Investor Contact:

Shawn Milne

VP, Investor Relations

240-335-8132

Shawn.Milne@xometry.com