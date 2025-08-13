Xometry to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR), the global AI-powered marketplace connecting buyers with suppliers of manufacturing services, announced that members of its management team will attend the following investor events:
- Citi’s 2025 Global TMT Conference: September 3rd, in New York City – including a fireside chat at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference: September 10th, in San Francisco – including a fireside chat at 12:25 p.m. PT
Webcasts and replays of the fireside chats will be accessible within the Investor Relations section of Xometry’s website following each session.
About Xometry
Xometry’s (NASDAQ: XMTR) AI-powered marketplace, popular Thomasnet® industrial sourcing platform and suite of cloud-based services are rapidly digitizing the manufacturing industry. Xometry provides manufacturers the critical resources they need to grow their business and streamlines the procurement process for buyers through real-time pricing and lead time data. Learn more at xometry.com and xometry.eu.
Investor Contact:
Shawn Milne
VP, Investor Relations
240-335-8132
Shawn.Milne@xometry.com
Media Contact:
Lauran Cacciatori
VP, Communications
773-610-0806
lauran.cacciatori@xometry.com