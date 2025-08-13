LYNO AI Early Bird Presale Gains Momentum as Participation Levels Rise

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LYNO AI, a cross-chain arbitrage protocol powered by artificial intelligence, has reported strong traction during its Early Bird presale phase, with more than 260,000 tokens already sold. Priced at $0.050 per token, this phase offers 16 million tokens in total allocation. The current rate will remain in place until the presale moves to its next stage, where the price will increase to $0.055 per token.



The level of participation indicates active market engagement in the early stages of LYNO AI’s public offering. With steady purchases from individual and institutional participants, the presale is progressing toward its allocation cap. Interested participants can secure tokens before the stage price adjustment takes place.



Early Bird Phase Details



The Early Bird phase has been designed to allow participants to enter the project at its initial presale rate. As of this update, over 265,879 tokens have been purchased. This phase also features an exclusive LYNO AI Giveaway that will award 100,000 tokens to selected winners from among the presale participants.



Key figures for the Early Bird phase are as follows:

Early Bird Price: $0.050 per token

Tokens Sold: 265,879

Total Tokens Allocated: 16 million

Next Stage Price: $0.055 per token



About LYNO AI’s Cross-Chain Arbitrage Protocol



LYNO AI is built to identify and execute arbitrage opportunities across multiple blockchain networks. By leveraging advanced machine learning, the platform continuously monitors price and liquidity data across more than 15 EVM-compatible blockchains, including Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, Arbitrum, and Optimism.



The protocol operates on a multi-layered architecture that:

Aggregates real-time pricing and liquidity data

Uses AI models to identify optimal arbitrage opportunities

Executes trades using flash loans and cross-chain bridging mechanisms

Distributes resulting profits while refining its AI algorithms for improved performance



This structure aims to maximize efficiency and profitability in decentralized arbitrage trading while enabling cross-chain interoperability.



Utility and Security Measures



The LYNO AI token will provide holders with governance rights, the ability to participate in staking programs with up to 60% fee-sharing, and exposure to a buyback-and-burn mechanism designed to support long-term token stability.



To maintain operational integrity, LYNO AI has implemented a range of security protocols, including:

Smart contract audits conducted by Cyberscope

Multi-signature wallet security for fund management

Circuit breakers to prevent abnormal trading activity

Zero-knowledge proofs to enhance transaction privacy and verification



Progress Toward Presale Completion



The Early Bird allocation has seen steady uptake from participants since its opening. As the token sale approaches the allocation limit for this phase, the transition to the next price tier is drawing closer. Individuals and organizations interested in participating can do so at the current rate before the price adjustment to $0.055 per token.



Participation in the Early Bird phase also qualifies token buyers for entry into the LYNO AI Giveaway, which will distribute 100,000 tokens among winners after the presale.



Strategic Roadmap and Market Position



Following the presale, LYNO AI plans to implement further developments to its arbitrage engine and expand its blockchain coverage beyond the current 15 networks. The project’s roadmap includes increasing operational efficiency, enhancing AI-driven strategies, and integrating additional DeFi functionalities.



By focusing on automated cross-chain arbitrage, LYNO AI positions itself within a specialized segment of decentralized finance that seeks to capitalize on market inefficiencies across networks. This focus on AI automation aims to reduce manual intervention and improve trade execution speed.



Presale Participation Information



Those wishing to participate in the LYNO AI presale can visit the official token sale portal. All transactions are processed on-chain, with token distribution handled according to the presale allocation structure.

Official resources include:

Contact Details:

LYNO AI

contact@lyno.ai

