Mag Mile Capital Arranges $15.9 Million in Financing for Hampton Inn El Paso, Texas Acquisition

Chicago, Illinois, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mag Mile Capital is pleased to announce the successful arrangement of $15.9 million in total financing for the acquisition of the Hampton Inn El Paso, located at 6635 Gateway Blvd W, El Paso, Texas. The transaction was arranged on behalf of Nexgen Management, a Dallas-based hotel ownership and management firm with extensive expertise in the Texas border market.

The financing package consisted of a $13.9 million senior CMBS loan and a $2 million mezzanine loan, representing over 80% loan-to-purchase price leverage. The five-year, fixed-rate structure provides the Sponsor with long-term stability while maximizing proceeds.

This transaction was originated by Michael Taylor, Vice President of Originations, and Prabhat Jayara, Vice President of Originations, at Mag Mile Capital.

“Finding a small mezzanine piece that is willing go behind a CMBS loan in today’s market is challenging, but we were able to deliver competitive terms that met the Sponsor’s needs,” said Michael Taylor. “The combination of senior CMBS and mezzanine debt allowed Nexgen Management to achieve high leverage for this acquisition. This is a clear differentiator in this market.”

Prabhat Jayara added: “The Texas border market presents unique opportunities, and our client’s experience in operating hotels in this environment made them a strong fit for this transaction. We’re proud to have executed a structure that maximized leverage while maintaining favorable terms for our repeat client.

Rushi Shah, CEO of Mag Mile Capital, commented: “This deal demonstrates our ability to source and structure capital creatively, even in segments of the market where availability is limited. By pairing CMBS with mezzanine financing, we delivered a high-leverage solution that positions Nexgen Management for success in their latest acquisition. We take pride in our ability to execute consistently for commercial real estate owners as this marks our 4th deal closing for our repeat client, crossing $75 Million in closed deals with the same client.”

Transaction Snapshot

Deal: Hampton Inn El Paso Acquisition

Location: 6635 Gateway Blvd W, El Paso, Texas 79925

Asset Type: Hotel

Financing Type: Senior CMBS Loan + Mezzanine Loan

Total Financing: $15,900,000

Senior Loan: $13,900,000

Mezzanine Loan: $2,000,000

Total Leverage: 80%+ Loan-to-Purchase Price

Term: 5 Years

Rate Type: Fixed Rate

Sponsor: Nexgen Management (Dallas, TX)

Originators: Michael Taylor, Prabhat Jayara

Unique Aspects: Small mezzanine loan availability; border-market expertise

