Silvaco’s CEO, Babak Taheri, to Attend the Jefferies’ Semis, IT Hardware & Comm Tech Summit in Chicago

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silvaco Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SVCO, “Silvaco”), a provider of TCAD, EDA software, and SIP solutions that enable innovative semiconductor design and digital twin modeling through AI software and innovation, today announced that Silvaco’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Babak Taheri, will be participating in the Jefferies’ Semis, IT Hardware & Comm Tech Summit in Chicago.

Date: Tuesday, August 26 – Wednesday, August 27, 2025

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Central Daylight Time

About Silvaco

Silvaco is a provider of TCAD, EDA software, and SIP solutions that enable semiconductor design and digital twin modeling through AI software and innovation. Silvaco’s solutions are used for semiconductor and photonics processes, devices, and systems development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, foundries, photonics, internet of things, and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design. Silvaco is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, and has a global presence with offices located in North America, Europe, Egypt, Brazil, China, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Vietnam, and Taiwan.

