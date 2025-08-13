Edgemode and Vertical Data Announce Strategic Collaboration to Deliver 20 MW AI-Optimized Data Center in Sweden

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. and LAS VEGAS, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EdgeMode, Inc. (OTC: EDGM), a next-generation provider of high-performance, sustainable computing infrastructure, and Vertical Data Ltd., a U.S.-based provider of integrated AI infrastructure and GPU financing solutions, today announced they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to jointly market and deliver a 20-megawatt data center development in Sweden optimized for artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC) workloads.

The collaboration will combine EdgeMode’s Marviken Smart Energy Cluster—featuring 95 MW of renewable power, immersion cooling up to ~180 kW/rack, and district heating integration—with Vertical Data’s AI-cluster design, GPU/server supply, and flexible financing options via its GPUFinancing.com platform. The joint offering aims to deliver a turnkey, full-stack solution for global AI and HPC customers seeking scalable, sustainable, and cost-effective compute capacity.

Strategic Collaboration Highlights:

Renewable Powered Infrastructure : EdgeMode will provide space, power, immersion cooling, network connectivity, and managed services from its Sweden- based facility.

: EdgeMode will provide space, power, immersion cooling, network connectivity, and managed services from its Sweden- based facility. AI Hardware & Financing: Vertical Data will supply AI-optimized GPU servers, design tailored AI clusters and offer financing solutions to accelerate customer deployments.

Vertical Data will supply AI-optimized GPU servers, design tailored AI clusters and offer financing solutions to accelerate customer deployments. Collaborative Market Approach : The companies will co-develop marketing collateral, host webinars, and participate in industry events to promote the project.

: The companies will co-develop marketing collateral, host webinars, and participate in industry events to promote the project. Customer Engagement: Both parties will present a unified solution to customers, combining technical and commercial expertise to streamline adoption.

“This partnership represents a major step forward in delivering next-generation AI infrastructure that is both high-performance and environmentally responsible,” said Simon Wajcenberg, CFO of EdgeMode Ltd. “By combining our renewable-powered data center capabilities with Vertical Data’s AI hardware expertise and financing solutions, we can provide an unmatched value proposition for AI and HPC clients worldwide.”

“AI workloads require not only advanced technology but also innovative business models to make them accessible,” said Christopher Creatura, CFO of Vertical Data Ltd. “Through this collaboration, customers will have access to cutting-edge GPU clusters, flexible financing, and a world-class facility in Sweden—allowing them to scale faster and more efficiently.”

The companies will begin immediate joint marketing activities, with the first customer-ready solutions expected to be showcased in upcoming industry events.

The Memorandum of Understanding described herein is non-binding. The completion of the contemplated collaboration remains subject to the negotiation and execution of definitive agreements and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

About EdgeMode, Inc.

EdgeMode Inc. (OTC: EDGM) is a digital infrastructure company specializing in the design, development, and operation of high-performance computing (HPC) data centers. With a focus on purpose-built, energy-efficient colocation facilities, EdgeMode delivers mission-critical infrastructure solutions for customers engaged in AI, machine learning, and cloud computing. The company is actively building a new generation of scalable, sustainable data centers, beginning with its flagship campus in Marviken, Sweden. Backed by deep industry expertise, strategic partnerships, and long-term energy contracts, EdgeMode is poised to become a leading provider of digital infrastructure for the world’s most demanding compute workloads.

About Vertical Data Ltd.

Vertical Data provides full-stack AI infrastructure solutions, including GPU hardware procurement, cluster design, managed services, and colocation support. Through its GPUFinancing.com platform, Vertical Data offers flexible financing options to help clients deploy AI hardware at scale. Learn more at www.verticaldata.io .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are not based on historical facts but are forward-looking statements. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “could,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “evaluate,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “objective,” “ongoing,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “probable,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target” “view,” “will,” or “would,” or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements reflect the Company’s reasonable judgment with respect to future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which have outcomes difficult to predict and may be outside our control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include statements relating to the Company’s ability to successfully launch, commercialize, develop additional features and achieve market acceptance of its products and technologies and integrate its products and technologies with First-party platforms or technologies; the Company’s efforts and ability to drive the adoption of its products and technologies as a standard feature, including their use in homes, hotels, offices and cruise ships; the Company’s ability to capture market share; the Company’s estimates of its potential addressable market and demand for its products and technologies; the Company’s ability to raise additional capital to support its operations as needed, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; the Company’s ability to execute on any sales and licensing or other strategic opportunities; the possibility that any of the Company’s products will become National Electrical Code (NEC)-code or otherwise code mandatory in any jurisdiction, or that any of the Company’s current or future products or technologies will be adopted by any state, country, or municipality, within any specific timeframe or at all; risks arising from mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures and other collaborations; the Company’s ability to attract and retain key executives and qualified personnel; guidance provided by management, which may differ from the Company’s actual operating results; the potential impact of unstable market and economic conditions, including recent measures adopted by the federal government, on the Company’s business, financial condition, and stock price; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. The Memorandum of Understanding described in this release is non-binding, and completion of the contemplated collaboration is subject to negotiation and execution of definitive agreements, satisfaction of customary closing conditions, and other risks and uncertainties described herein. There can be no assurance as to any of the foregoing matters. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws.

Company Contact: