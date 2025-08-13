AI/R Company Subsidiary, WEBJUMP, Launches AI-powered Component Library to Accelerate Adobe AEM Implementations

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI/R, the AI Revolution Company, announces that its subsidiary, WEBJUMP, has launched a proprietary, AI-powered Component Library for Adobe Experience Manager (AEM). Developed to optimize time to market (TTM) and reduce total cost of ownership (TCO), the solution reinforces AI/R’s commitment to delivering scalable, intelligent technologies that transform digital experience delivery.

The new library enables smart reuse of UI components across different projects, promoting visual consistency, scalability, and greater development efficiency. Standardized and reusable components ensure a unified brand identity across all digital touchpoints while simplifying maintenance and ongoing solution evolution.

By integrating AI, the library can automatically detect design deviations, branding inconsistencies, and performance improvement opportunities. Additionally, the intelligent components offer best practice recommendations, autonomous asset management, and real-time code optimization, accelerating delivery with higher quality and consistency.

“Each component is AI-optimized to suggest best usage practices, organize assets autonomously, and intelligently enhance code performance, speeding up development while ensuring consistency. This results in accelerated innovation through intelligent components,” explains Alisson Aguiar, CTO at WEBJUMP.

In addition to the company’s AI-powered component library, WEBJUMP reinforces its commitment to the AI era by incorporating AI agents—built in platforms such as AI/R’s AI/AgentsBuilder and others—to supercharge the delivery of AEM projects, embedding Agentic AI innovation to accelerate deployment, automate content translation, and more.

With this innovation, WEBJUMP reaffirms its capabilities to deliver tangible value to clients—offering solutions that not only accelerate time to market but also significantly reduce operational and maintenance costs. The component library brings agility, predictability, and control to complex projects, empowering brands to deliver richer, more efficient, and personalized digital experiences to their users.

About AI/R

AI/R, headquartered in California, is an Agentic AI Software Engineering company that leverages its powerful ecosystem of proprietary AI platforms and hyper-specialized tech brands to drive the global enterprise revolution. Through its proprietary AI platforms and strategic partner platforms, AI/R is reshaping industries and setting new standards for business innovation and productivity. By embedding AI into every aspect of its operations, AI/R’s mission is to make the AI revolution a revolution for everyone, empowering human talent and raising the bar for digital transformation. Let's breathe in the future.

Contact: Milena Buarque Lopes Bandeira - milena.bandeira@aircompany.ai