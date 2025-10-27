AI/R’s WEBJUMP Redefines Customer Experiences Through AI-Powered Adobe Target Integration

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI/R Company subsidiary WEBJUMP, a leader in e-commerce and digital experience solutions, announced today the strategic integration of Adobe Target with cutting-edge artificial intelligence, unlocking next-generation customer experiences and driving significant improvements in engagement and brand loyalty.

Leveraging the power of Adobe Target—deeply integrated with Adobe Sensei’s AI and machine learning capabilities—WEBJUMP empowers brands to deliver real-time, hyper-personalized digital experiences across web, mobile, and email. Auto-Target and Automated Personalization features analyze behavioral data, historical interactions, and predictive signals to present each visitor with tailored content and offers designed to drive engagement and conversions.

WEBJUMP’s AI-powered segmentation supports dynamic layouts and personalized content that evolve based on user behavior, ensuring every customer touchpoint is timely, relevant, and compelling. These models continuously learn from behavioral patterns and purchase intent, turning casual browsers into loyal customers.

Continuous Optimization and Predictive Insights

WEBJUMP further enhances results by automating A/B and multivariate testing, using AI to identify and deploy the highest-performing content and design variations autonomously. Predictive AI goes beyond traditional segmentation by identifying audiences based on expected future behaviors—enabling scalable, hyper-targeted messaging strategies that maximize ROI.

“Our approach goes beyond traditional personalization,” says Alisson Aguiar, WEBJUMP’s CTO. “We leverage Gen AI to create dynamic content variations, optimize headlines, and even create personalized visual assets in real time, all tailored to each visitor’s behavior and preferences.”

Driving the Future of Customer Experience

In a landscape where AI and predictive analytics are transforming how brands connect with customers, WEBJUMP is uniquely positioned to guide organizations through this new era. By harnessing Adobe’s unified AI platform and their own deep technical expertise, the company is helping businesses realize the promise of next-generation, one-to-one personalization at scale—delivering measurable growth, operational efficiency, and customer delight.

About AI/R

AI/R, headquartered in California, is an Agentic AI Software Engineering company that leverages its powerful ecosystem of proprietary AI platforms and hyper-specialized tech brands to drive the global enterprise revolution. Through its proprietary AI platforms and strategic partner platforms, AI/R is reshaping industries and setting new standards for business innovation and productivity. By embedding AI into every aspect of its operations, AI/R’s mission is to make the AI revolution a revolution for everyone, empowering human talent and raising the bar for digital transformation. Let's breathe in the future.

