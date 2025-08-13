Motorcycle Accessories Market Rides Full Throttle to USD 33.85 Billion by 2034

Ottawa, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global motorcycle accessories market size stood at USD 21.18 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 33.85 billion by 2034, according to a study published by Towards Automotive, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The motorcycle accessories market has experienced significant growth in recent periods, driven by the increasing population of bikers across different age groups, resulting in a surge in demand for various motorcycle accessories, including helmets, gloves, riding jackets, and aftermarket parts of different types. Such essentials help bikers have a safe and smooth journey, aiding the market’s growth.

Key Highlights of the Motorcycle Accessories Market

By product type, the safety gear segment dominated the motorcycle accessories market.

By motorcycle type, the conventional segment dominated the motorcycle accessories market.

By sales channel, the specialized outlets dominated the motorcycle accessories market.

By region, North America dominated the motorcycle accessories market due to the rising biking culture in countries like the US and Canada.

By region, Asia Pacific is observed to grow in the foreseen period due to scenic routes and beauty attracting a huge number of bikers to explore, rising through such routes.



Market Overview

The motorcycle accessories market has experienced a huge boom in recent years due to the rising population of bikers globally. Rising these days is loved by people from different age groups, ranging from 25 years to 50 years, with high demand. Along with the growing biker population, the demand for biking accessories is growing as well. Bikers need different types of accessories to make their ride safer, smoother, and obstacle-free. Such accessories are helpful for long journeys to allow them to feel free to ride in different regions and face any kind of obstacle with ease.

The motorcycle accessories market comprises an array of accessories such as safety gear, jackets, gloves, aftermarket parts, and performance-enhancing parts. Such accessories and parts help to enhance the growth of the market. Increasing disposable income, urbanization, and growing culture for rising sports and adventure are also surging the growth of the market.

Latest Trends of the Motorcycle Accessories Market

Growth of online platforms in the motorcycle accessories market is helping the growth of the market due to multiple factors aiding the growth of the segment, such as convenience, competitive pricing, and availability of a huge number of products.

High demand for customization is also helping the growth of the market. Bikers like to reflect their style through customization with the help of body kits, various technological additions, and other decorative accessories.

Rising demand for safety gear is also helping the growth of the market, allowing bikers to stay safe during long journeys.



Market Dynamics

Driver

Growth of E-commerce Platforms Aiding the Growth of the Motorcycle Accessories Market

The growth of e-commerce platforms has helped the motorcycle accessories market experience a huge hike in recent years. Such platforms help to enhance the growth of the market. Online platforms allow bikers to purchase different types of accessories as per their need. Online platforms also allow bikers to choose from the available array of products and select the best one. Such platforms also offer parts and accessories at competitive prices, and consumers can also browse through the reviews of the products to make a better decision. Online marketplaces also help bikers to glance through new products to enhance the safety of their rides, along with the availability of multiple decorative accessories to make their bike a shining one.

Challenge

Availability of Counterfeit Accessories is hampering the Market’s Growth

Counterfeit products doing the rounds of the motorcycle accessories market are damaging the trust of people to purchase motorcycle accessories, further hampering the market’s growth. Such products are cheap and guaranteed to be manufactured exactly like the original products. Hence, such issues hamper the growth of the market. Such counterfeit products not just hamper the growth of the market but also interfere with the safety standards of the bikers due to the quality of materials used for manufacturing such accessories. Hence, bikers need to ensure the quality of the accessories purchased and make sure to stay alert to maintain the safety standards.

Opportunity

Advanced Technology helping the Growth of the Market in the Foreseen Period.

Advanced technological innovation, helping bikers to make their ride safer and sound, is also helping the growth of the market. Technological innovation is helping bikers to enhance their communication modes, helpful in case of group rides, helpful to enhance the roadmap managing techniques and detect the road and traffic conditions ahead, and is also helping the growth of the market. Amalgamation of AR technology in helmets, allowing riders to gain helpful information about the route they are using and the traffic updates, is helping the growth of the market.

Leading Global Companies & Their Top Products

Alpinestars

Top Products : High-performance protective apparel—jackets, gloves, racing suits—often featuring cutting-edge safety technologies.

Dainese

Top Products: Premium protective gear, including jackets, pants, and innovative D-Air airbag systems.

Shoei

Top Products : Advanced motorcycle helmets known for aerodynamics, superior ventilation, and lightweight construction.

Bell Helmets

Top Products: Iconic motorcycle helmets often integrated with safety technologies like MIPS (Multi-Direction Impact Protection System).

GIVI

Top Products: Durable and stylish luggage and storage solutions—saddlebags, top cases, ideal for touring and commuting.

Akrapovič

Top Products : High-performance exhaust systems celebrated for lightweight design, power enhancement, and signature sound.

Harley-Davidson

Top Products : Branded riding gear, parts, and accessories—textile jackets, saddlebags—reflecting lifestyle and heritage.

Yamaha Motor Company

Top Products : OEM and aftermarket electronic and performance accessories that enhance safety and functionality.

Hero MotoCorp / TVS / Steelbird (India-based)

Top Products : Helmets and everyday accessories tailored to mass-market needs—focus on affordability, style, and regulatory compliance.

BMW Motorrad

Top Products: Integrated accessory packages—from performance parts to ergonomic luggage, designed to complement BMW motorcycle builds.

More Insights of Towards Automotive:

Regional Analysis

North America dominated the Motorcycle Accessories Market

North America dominated the motorcycle accessories market due to the enhanced biking culture in the US and Canada, helping the growth of the market in the region. The growing population of bikers is further fueling the growing demand for motorcycle accessories. These accessories are essential to enhance the safety of bikers during their rides. It helps them to manage unexpected conditions to continue their ride with ease. Customization is also helping the growth of the motorcycle accessories market, as bikers like to decorate their bike according to their personality with the help of different types of aftermarket parts and safety gear. Hence, the region dominated the motorcycle accessories market.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow in the Forecast Period.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow in the foreseen period due to the rising biking culture in the region, due to multiple reasons fueling the growth of the motorcycle accessories market. Scenic routes, diverse culture, natural beauty, and colorful scenic routes, is helping to enhance the market’s growth by luring bikers globally to explore the region and help the market grow. Bikers globally prefer to explore such scenic routes and enjoy the adventure of such regions as well. Hence, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow in the expected timeframe, helping the growth of the motorcycle accessories market.

Segmental Analysis

By Product Type

The safety gear segment dominated the motorcycle accessories market due to its high demand by bikers for safer and smoother rides. Enhanced safety gear made from original and quality products helps bikers to manage the road and weather conditions ideally and manage the ride accordingly. The safety gear segment is inclusive of different types of high-quality products, such as helmets, jackets, gloves, and different types of safety accessories, which are helpful to make the ride safe and comfortable. Involvement of technology in safety gears for accessing different types of features is also helping the growth of the market.

The maintenance and care products segment is observed to be the fastest growing in the foreseen period due to high demand for such products to ensure the safety of the rider and the bike. The segment includes products such as cleaning supplies, repair tools, protective coatings, lubricants, and various similar products. The market is expected to grow in the forecast period due to the increasing biker population, further fueling the market’s growth. The segment also helps bikers ensure the complete safety of the vehicle for a smooth and hassle-free ride.

By Motorcycle Type

The conventional segment dominated the motorcycle accessories market due to its high usage globally. Consumers prefer to use such bikes to travel, for commuting, or for recreational rides, allowing bikers to enjoy the scenic routes and elevate their riding experience. Such bikers need accessories to make their ride safe and smooth, too. Hence, the segment dominated the motorcycle accessories market. Affordability and accessibility further fuel the growth of the market, luring the maximum population to buy motorcycles, further enhancing the growth of the motorcycle accessories market.

The off-road segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period due to high demand for off-road motorcycles by adventurous people. Such bikes can be smoothly driven in dirt terrains and off-road areas. High and timely maintenance is required to maintain the functioning of such motorcycles. Hence, the off-road segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period, helping the growth of the motorcycle accessories market. Riders with such bikes are observed to invest in high-quality accessories for the proper functioning of the vehicle.

By Sales Channel

The specialized outlets segment dominated the motorcycle accessories market due to its high demand by bikers for trust and the availability of quality products. Such outlets have a specific niche of products and hence are preferred by bikers, allowing them to shop with ease. They are also known for their customization services, hence they are highly preferred by bikers as well. Such outlets also act as a community hub for bikers, allowing them to meet people with the same adventurous interests, further fueling the growth of the market.

The online segment is observed to be the fastest-growing segment, helping the growth of the motorcycle accessories market in the foreseeable period. The segment provides the convenience of selecting the best products from the list of available ones, having a glance at its reviews, and then ordering the best one accordingly. The availability of the best products at the best prices at the doorstep is another major advantage of the online platform. Hence, the segment is observed to grow in the forecast period. One can also check the quality of the product by reading the reviews of the consumers who have purchased the product in the past.

Recent Developments in the Motorcycle Accessories Market

In February 2025, Reise Moto, manufacturer of motorcycle accessories, tires, and apparel, launched Acerbis Profile 4 helmets in India. These helmets are designed in Italy and available in 6 color options, complying with all the necessary safety certifications.

In August 2025, Royal Enfield, in collaboration with REV’IT, launched gloves, jackets, and trousers for both males and females equipped with different types of safety features.

Access our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the Motorcycle Accessories Market designed specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. The Towards Automotive dashboard offers in-depth statistical insights, segment-wise market analysis, regional share breakdowns, comprehensive company profiles, annual updates, and much more. From market sizing — projected to grow from USD 21.18 billion in 2025 to USD 33.85 billion by 2034 at a 5.35% CAGR — to competitive benchmarking, this all-in-one platform is your strategic gateway to smarter, data-driven decisions.

Motorcycle Accessories Market Companies

Harley Davidson

Vega Auto Accessories Ltd

Brembo

Fox Racing

Studds Accessories Ltd

Givi

AltRider LLC

GoPro

Shoei

YF Protector Co. Ltd.

Alpinestars USA Inc.



Motorcycle Accessories Market Segments

By Product Type

Safety Gear

Performance Parts

Customization Accessories

Luggage and Storage

Electronic Accessories

Apparel and Merchandise

Maintenance and Care Products

Comfort and Convenience

By Motorcycle Type

Conventional

Sports

Cruiser

Off-road

By Sales Channel

Specialized Outlets

Independent Outlets

Online



By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

South-East Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America





Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa



