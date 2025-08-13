Sustainable Packaging Trends Push U.S. Market Toward USD 73.81 Billion Milestone by 2034

Ottawa, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global U.S. Sustainable packaging market size stood at USD 51.23 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 73.81 billion by 2034, according to a study published by Towards Packaging, a sister firm of Precedence Research.
The market is driven by increasing consumer demand for eco-friendly products, rising environmental awareness, and stringent government regulations on single-use plastics. Companies are adopting recyclable, biodegradable, and compostable materials to reduce carbon footprints and align with corporate sustainability goals. Innovations in packaging design, such as lightweight materials and renewable resources, are enhancing product appeal while minimizing waste.
The food and beverage, personal care, and e-commerce sectors are key contributors to market growth due to high consumption and packaging needs. Additionally, brand differentiation and shifting preferences toward ethical products are encouraging businesses to invest in sustainable solutions. Supportive policies, recycling infrastructure advancements, and corporate commitments to net-zero targets further accelerate the adoption of sustainable packaging in the U.S.
What is Meant by Sustainable Packaging?
Sustainable packaging refers to materials and designs that minimize environmental impact throughout their lifecycle from sourcing and production to use, disposal, and potential regeneration. It encompasses eco-friendly alternatives to conventional plastics, emphasizing recyclability, biodegradability, compostability, renewable resources, and alignment with circular economy principles.
Recent innovations are accelerating progress in this field. Mycelium (mushroom)-based packaging, grown from agricultural waste, offers a robust, fully compostable alternative to polystyrene. Algae- and seaweed-derived materials are emerging as edible and biodegradable packaging options, used for food containers and sachets. Edible coatings and water-soluble films dissolve harmlessly, reducing plastic reliance.
Advanced solutions like Kiriboard, a lattice-designed cardboard packaging, and battery-free, smart packaging systems that monitor food freshness and extend shelf life represent cutting-edge developments in sustainable and tech-driven packaging.
What Are the Latest Trends in the U.S. Sustainable Packaging Market?
- Biodegradable, Compostable & Plant-Based Materials
Rapid growth in packaging made from corn starch, sugarcane bagasse, bamboo, algae, seaweed, mushroom mycelium, and even edible options like rice or millet cups closes the sustainability loop.
- Reuse & Circular-Economy Systems
Rise of refillable, returnable packaging models (e.g., Loop, RPCs, deposit systems), reducing production waste significantly. These models align with Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) trends and cut packaging production by up to 90%.
- Smart & Active Packaging Innovations
Integration of QR codes, NFC, RFID, and even battery-free sensors to enable traceability, freshness monitoring, and spoilage prevention. Cutting-edge designs can actively release preservatives or monitor food in real time.
- Advanced Recycling & Mono-Material Strategies
Scaling up chemical and enzymatic recycling (e.g., enzymatic PET) and AI-assisted sorting, along with the proliferation of mono-material packaging to facilitate recycling.
- Lightweight, Minimalist & Functional Design
Emphasis on minimal material use, reduced inks, natural tones, honeycomb structures, and lightweight formats, benefiting both the environment and e-commerce logistics.
- Carbon & Impact Transparency Labels
Surge in carbon footprint labeling and environmental impact disclosures on packaging to inform consumers and support compliance with sustainability regulations.
- Edible & Water-Soluble Packaging
Packaging that dissolves in water or is fully edible (made from seaweed, rice, millet, etc.), eliminating traditional waste entirely.
- Eco-Friendly Inks & Adhesives
More use of water-based, soy-based, or compostable inks and adhesives, which facilitate cleaner recycling and reduce harmful residues.
- Barrier Coatings & Active Films
Development of eco-compatible barrier coatings (e.g., starch, cellulose) and active packaging features like oxygen or antimicrobial films to extend product shelf-life and reduce food waste.
What is the Potential Growth Rate of the U.S. Sustainable Packaging Market?
E-Commerce Expansion
The surge in online shopping has increased demand for lightweight, recyclable, and protective packaging materials. For instance, the United States Business Association of E-Commerce estimated that the U.S. is the largest market for Amazon.com, and its top e-commerce sales Hobby & Leisure, is the largest category. Amazon’s 2024 e-commerce sales were USD 147.6 billion, a 6.22% increase over 2023. March 2024 saw 2.2 billion visits to Amazon.com. The U.S. holds up to 39.1% of the global e-commerce industry as of 2024.
Limitations & Challenges in the U.S. Sustainable Packaging Market
High Waste Management Costs & Potential Brand Reputation Risks
The key players operating in the U.S. sustainable packaging market are facing issues due to high waste management costs and strict regulatory laws, which are estimated to limit the market growth. Increasing federal and state bans on single-use plastics, along with Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) laws, are limiting the production and sale of many disposable packaging formats.
The environmental and financial burden of landfill disposal and waste processing makes disposable packaging less attractive for businesses. Continued use of single-use disposable packaging can lead to negative public perception and loss of environmentally conscious customers.
Segment Outlook
Material Insights
The paper segment holds a dominant position in the sustainable packaging market due to its biodegradability, recyclability, and low environmental footprint compared to plastics. It is widely accepted in municipal recycling systems, making it easier for consumers and businesses to adopt. The material’s versatility allows it to be used in various formats, including cartons, bags, and molded fiber packaging catering to industries like food, beverages, cosmetics, and e-commerce.
Increasing regulatory restrictions on single-use plastics and growing consumer preference for eco-friendly packaging further drive demand. Additionally, advancements in water-resistant coatings and printing technologies have enhanced paper’s durability and appeal in sustainable packaging solutions.
The plastic segment is growing at the fastest rate in the U.S. sustainable packaging market due to innovations in biodegradable, compostable, and recycled plastics that reduce environmental impact while retaining the durability, flexibility, and barrier properties of conventional plastics. The material’s lightweight nature lowers transportation costs and carbon emissions, making it attractive for e-commerce and food packaging. Advancements in chemical and mechanical recycling technologies, such as enzymatic PET breakdown, are improving recyclability and quality of recycled plastics. Additionally, rising adoption of post-consumer recycled (PCR) content in packaging, coupled with corporate commitments to circular economy goals, is fueling demand. Regulatory incentives and consumer acceptance of eco-friendly plastic alternatives further accelerate this growth.
Application Insights
The food and beverages segment dominates the U.S. sustainable packaging market due to the sector’s high consumption volume and strict regulatory requirements for food safety and labeling. Rising consumer demand for eco-friendly, recyclable, and compostable packaging, driven by growing environmental awareness, has led brands to adopt sustainable solutions such as paper-based containers, biodegradable films, and plant-based plastics.
The shift toward ready-to-eat meals, online food delivery, and premium packaged goods further boosts the need for innovative, lightweight, and protective packaging that maintains freshness while reducing waste. Additionally, major food and beverage companies are integrating sustainable packaging into their ESG goals, reinforcing this segment’s market leadership.
The healthcare segment is the fastest-growing in the U.S. sustainable packaging market due to increasing emphasis on reducing medical waste and adopting eco-friendly alternatives without compromising safety and sterility. Rising demand for sustainable packaging in pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and diagnostic kits is fueled by regulatory pressures, such as FDA guidelines and environmental compliance standards.
Advancements in biodegradable plastics, recyclable blister packs, and compostable pouches are enabling the sector to meet both sustainability and functional requirements. Additionally, growing awareness among healthcare providers and patients about environmental impact, coupled with corporate commitments from pharmaceutical companies to integrate circular economy principles, is accelerating adoption in this segment.
Packaging Insights
Recycled content packaging dominates the U.S. sustainable packaging market due to its ability to reduce reliance on virgin raw materials, lower carbon emissions, and support circular economy goals. It aligns with stringent federal and state regulations promoting waste reduction and recycling, as well as corporate sustainability commitments requiring the use of post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials. The growing availability of high-quality recycled plastics, paper, and metals has made it easier for manufacturers to meet performance standards while maintaining eco-friendly credentials.
Consumer preference for products with clear environmental labeling further boosts demand. Additionally, advancements in recycling technologies, such as chemical and enzymatic processes, have improved material recovery rates, reinforcing this segment’s market leadership.
The degradable packaging segment is the fastest-growing in the U.S. sustainable packaging market due to rising demand for materials that naturally break down without leaving harmful residues, addressing concerns over landfill overflow and plastic pollution. Growing consumer awareness about environmental impact, coupled with increasing adoption of compostable and biodegradable solutions made from plant-based materials like cornstarch, sugarcane bagasse, and mushroom mycelium, is driving market expansion.
Supportive government policies, bans on certain single-use plastics, and incentives for compostable alternatives are further accelerating adoption. Technological advancements have enhanced the durability and barrier properties of degradable packaging, making it suitable for sectors such as food, beverages, and personal care, thereby fueling rapid growth in this segment.
Recent Breakthroughs in the U.S. Sustainable Packaging Market:
- In February 2025, Berry Global Group, Inc. signed a collaboration with Mars, a leader in snacks and treats, to switch all of the packaging for its pantry jars for the M&M’s, SKITTLES, and STARBURST brands to 100% recycled plastic, excluding the jar lids. Building on the 2022 launch of the pantry jars with 15% recycled plastic, this accomplishment furthers Berry and Mars' ongoing partnership to create packaging with recycled content.
U.S. Sustainable Packaging Market Players
- Amcor Group GmbH
- The Smurfit Kappa Group plc
- Mondi Group
- Tetrapak USA Ltd.
- Huhtamaki Americas Inc.
- Berry United States Group, Inc.
- Crown Holdings, Inc.
- Sonoco Products Company
- Be Green Packaging
- Evergreen Packaging
U.S. Sustainable Packaging Market Segments
By Material
- Glass
- Paper
- Metal
- Plastic
By Packaging Type
- Recycled content packaging
- Reusable packaging
- Degradable packaging
By Application
- Food and beverage
- Personal care
- Healthcare
- Others
