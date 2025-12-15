Trends in Advanced Packaging Market 2025-2035

Ottawa, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global advanced packaging market reported a value of USD 40.34 billion in 2025, and according to estimates, it will reach USD 78.75 billion by 2034, as outlined in a study from Towards Packaging, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The advanced packaging market is growing rapidly as industries demand higher chip performance, miniaturization, and energy efficiency. North America remains the dominant region due to its strong semiconductor ecosystem, rapid adoption of AI and 5G technologies, and continuous R&D investments. Rising use of 2.5D/3D packaging, fan-out solutions, and wafer-level technologies further strengthens the region’s technological leadership.

What is meant by advanced packaging market?

Advanced packaging refers to next-generation semiconductor packaging technologies designed to improve chip performance, efficiency, miniaturization, and integration. It includes 2.5D/3D integration, fan-out packaging, system-in-package (SiP), and wafer-level packaging techniques that enable faster processing, higher bandwidth, and better thermal management. Driven by rising demand for high-performance computing, AI, 5G devices, electric vehicles, and compact consumer electronics, the advanced packaging market continues to expand as industries seek solutions that combine functionality, speed, and lower power consumption.

What Are the Latest Key Trends in the advanced packaging market?

Rise of 2.5D/3D and 3D-stacked packaging (chiplet & heterogeneous integration) — Packaging is moving beyond flat monolithic chips: by stacking dies or combining various modules (CPU, memory, I/O) in one package (2.5D/3D or “chiplets”), manufacturers squeeze more performance, density and energy-efficiency into smaller footprints.

— Packaging is moving beyond flat monolithic chips: by stacking dies or combining various modules (CPU, memory, I/O) in one package (2.5D/3D or “chiplets”), manufacturers squeeze more performance, density and energy-efficiency into smaller footprints. Hybrid bonding & finer interconnects — New bonding techniques (e.g. hybrid bonding) enable ultra-fine interconnect pitch (micrometer-scale), boosting bandwidth and lowering latency. This supports high-bandwidth memory (HBM) stacks and AI/data-center workloads needing dense connections.

— New bonding techniques (e.g. hybrid bonding) enable ultra-fine interconnect pitch (micrometer-scale), boosting bandwidth and lowering latency. This supports high-bandwidth memory (HBM) stacks and AI/data-center workloads needing dense connections. Fan-out wafer-level packaging (FOWLP) and compact package growth — Fan-out WLP and similar wafer-level techniques are increasingly used to build thinner, smaller packages useful for mobile, wearable, IoT, and other space-constrained devices where compactness + performance matters.

— Fan-out WLP and similar wafer-level techniques are increasingly used to build thinner, smaller packages useful for mobile, wearable, IoT, and other space-constrained devices where compactness + performance matters. Panel-level packaging (PLP) & scalable manufacturing — Use of larger panel substrates (rather than individual wafers) is rising, which can lower per-unit cost and improve throughput attractive as demand for high-volume, high-performance chips (e.g. for AI, telecom, automotive) scales up.

— Use of larger panel substrates (rather than individual wafers) is rising, which can lower per-unit cost and improve throughput attractive as demand for high-volume, high-performance chips (e.g. for AI, telecom, automotive) scales up. Growing demand from AI, HPC, automotive & 5G/telecom sectors — Chips for AI accelerators, data centers, autonomous vehicles and 5G infrastructure need high-bandwidth, high-performance packaging. This growing demand is pushing adoption of advanced packaging as a core enabler, not just a niche option.

— Chips for AI accelerators, data centers, autonomous vehicles and 5G infrastructure need high-bandwidth, high-performance packaging. This growing demand is pushing adoption of advanced packaging as a core enabler, not just a niche option. Material Innovation and Sustainability Focus — Advanced substrates (organic, ceramic, novel interconnect materials) along with efforts to improve thermal management, reliability, and possibly more sustainable manufacturing practices are gaining attention as packaging complexity increases.

What is the Potential Growth Rate of the Advanced Packaging Market?

Rising Demand for Data-center Chips

The rising demand for AI, HPC, and data-center chips is accelerating the need for high-performance, low-latency, and thermally efficient architectures, pushing manufacturers toward 2.5D, 3D, and chiplet-based advanced packaging. At the same time, the miniaturization of smartphones, wearables, and IoT devices requires thinner, compact, and power-efficient components. Together, these trends drive strong adoption of advanced packaging solutions that enhance density, bandwidth, and energy efficiency while enabling smaller, more powerful next-generation electronics.

Regional Analysis:

Who is the Leader in Advanced Packaging Market?

North America dominates the advanced packaging market due to its strong semiconductor ecosystem, early adoption of AI, HPC, and data-center technologies, and the presence of major chipmakers and OSAT innovators. Significant R&D investments, robust government support for onshore chip manufacturing, and high demand from automotive, aerospace, telecom, and consumer electronics industries further strengthen the region’s leadership in advanced packaging technologies.

What are the Ongoing Trends in the U.S. Market?

The U.S. dominates the North America market due to its strong semiconductor manufacturing base, leadership in AI and HPC chip development, and high investments in advanced packaging R&D. Robust government funding, presence of leading tech companies, and strong demand from data centers, aerospace, and automotive sectors further strengthen its position.

How is the Opportunistic is the Rise of the Asia Pacific in the Advanced Packaging Market?

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the advanced packaging market due to its strong semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem, expanding electronics production, and rapid adoption of AI, 5G, and automotive technologies. Countries like China, Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan invest heavily in chip fabrication, wafer-level packaging, and heterogeneous integration, while growing consumer electronics and EV demand further accelerate regional market expansion.

What are the Ongoing Trends in the China Market?

China dominates the market due to its extensive semiconductor manufacturing base, strong government support, and rapidly expanding electronics and AI industries. The country invests heavily in wafer-level packaging, 2.5D/3D integration, and panel-level technologies, supported by large domestic demand from smartphones, consumer electronics, automotive, and telecom sectors. Its strong supply chain and skilled workforce further reinforce its leadership.

How Big is the Success of the Europe Advanced Packaging Market?

Europe is growing at a notable rate in the market due to rising investments in semiconductor manufacturing, strong demand from automotive, industrial automation, and aerospace sectors, and increasing adoption of AI, 5G, and IoT technologies. Government initiatives to enhance chip production, along with advancements in heterogeneous integration and wafer-level packaging, further accelerate regional market expansion.

What are the Ongoing Trends in U.K. Market?

The UK is a dominant country in Europe’s advanced packaging market due to its strong semiconductor R&D capabilities, leadership in chip design, and growing adoption of AI, quantum computing, and automotive electronics. Significant government funding, expanding collaborations with global packaging firms, and increasing demand for high-performance, energy-efficient devices support the country’s steady advancement in advanced packaging technologies.

How Crucial is the Role of Latin America in Advanced Packaging Market?

Latin America is growing at a considerable rate in the advanced packaging market due to increasing adoption of smartphones, consumer electronics, and automotive technologies, especially EVs. Expanding telecom infrastructure, rising investments in semiconductor assembly, and growing interest in IoT and industrial automation support market growth. Government initiatives to strengthen electronics manufacturing further enhance the region’s advancement.

How Big is the Opportunity for the Growth of the Middle East and Africa Advanced Packaging Market?

The Middle East and Africa hold a growing opportunity in the market driven by expanding telecom networks, rising adoption of AI, IoT, and smart infrastructure, and increasing demand for high-performance electronics. Government-led digitalization programs and emerging semiconductor assembly investments further strengthen the region’s potential for future growth.

Segment Outlook

Packaging Platform Insights

What made the Flip Chip Segment Dominant in the Advanced Packaging Market in 2024?

The flip-chip segment is dominant in the market because it delivers superior electrical performance, higher I/O density, and excellent thermal dissipation compared to traditional wire bonding. Its ability to support high-speed, high-performance chips used in AI, HPC, 5G, and advanced consumer electronics makes it the preferred packaging solution across major industries.

The embedded-dies segment is the fastest-growing in the market because it enables ultra-thin, compact, and lightweight designs ideal for wearables, IoT devices, and miniaturized electronics. It offers shorter interconnects, improved signal integrity, and better thermal performance. Its ability to integrate multiple functions within substrates drives strong adoption in automotive, medical, and high-performance applications.

End-Use Industry Insights

How the Consumer Electronics Dominated the Advanced Packaging Market in 2024?

The consumer electronics segment dominates the market due to the high demand for smartphones, tablets, wearables, and smart devices requiring compact, high-performance, and energy-efficient chips. Advanced packaging solutions, such as flip-chip and fan-out wafer-level technologies, enhance device functionality, thermal management, and reliability, driving widespread adoption in this segment.

The automotive segment is the fastest-growing in the market due to increasing adoption of electric vehicles, autonomous driving systems, and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). These technologies require high-performance, reliable, and thermally efficient chips, driving demand for 2.5D/3D packaging, embedded-die solutions, and other advanced semiconductor packaging innovations.

Recent Breakthroughs in Advanced Packaging Market

In February 2025 , ASMPT introduced a new “next‑gen wire bonder” (AERO PRO), designed for high-density IC packaging and enabling more precise, fine-pitch wire bonding. Furthermore, in March 2025, ASMPT unveiled its “CamSpector PRO” inspection tool for CMOS image‑sensor packaging, delivering advanced flaw detection to improve yield and packaging quality. Moreover, in April 2025, ASMPT announced an enhanced version “AERO PRO XPOWER 2.0,” further improving wire‑bonding accuracy and efficiency in advanced packaging production.

, ASMPT introduced a new “next‑gen wire bonder” (AERO PRO), designed for high-density IC packaging and enabling more precise, fine-pitch wire bonding. Furthermore, in March 2025, ASMPT unveiled its “CamSpector PRO” inspection tool for CMOS image‑sensor packaging, delivering advanced flaw detection to improve yield and packaging quality. Moreover, in April 2025, ASMPT announced an enhanced version “AERO PRO XPOWER 2.0,” further improving wire‑bonding accuracy and efficiency in advanced packaging production. In September 2025, During SEMICON West 2025, ASMPT unveiled a full advanced‑packaging portfolio: including a thermo‑compression bonding system (FIREBIRD AOR TCB), the ALSI LASER1206 automatic dicing system, AMICRA NANO precision die attach tool, NEXX Stratus™ P500 panel‑plating system, and hybrid SIPLACE CA2 targeting dense 2.5D/3D‑IC and AI/HPC chip packaging.

Top Companies in the Global Advanced Packaging Market

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.

Amkor Technology

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC)

Intel Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co. Ltd. (JCET)

Siliconware Precision Industries Co. Ltd. (SPIL)

Powertech Technology Inc.

STATS ChipPAC Pte. Ltd.

ChipMOS Technologies Inc.

Fujitsu Semiconductor Ltd.

Texas Instruments

Analog Devices

Deca Technologies

HANA Micron Inc.





Global Advanced Packaging Market Segments

By Packaging Platform

Flip Chip

Fan-in WLP

Fan-out

Embedded Die

2.5D/3D





By End-Use Industry

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Telecommunications

Healthcare

Industrial

Others

By Region

North America :

: U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

South America :

: Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe:

Western Europe

Germany

Italy

France

Netherlands

Spain

Portugal

Belgium

Ireland

UK

Iceland

Switzerland

Poland

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Austria

Russia & Belarus

Türkiye

Albania

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific :

: China

Taiwan

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand,

ASEAN Countries (Singapore, Malaysia)

South Korea

Rest of APAC

MEA:

GCC Countries

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Qatar

Kuwait

Oman

Bahrain

South Africa

Egypt

Rest of MEA

