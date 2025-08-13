NextNRG Appoints Growth Leader and Fintech Pioneer Michael Weisz to Strategic Advisory Board

MIAMI, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextNRG, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXXT), a pioneer in AI-driven energy innovation transforming how energy is produced, managed, and delivered through its Next Utility Operating System®, smart microgrids, wireless (in-motion) EV charging, and mobile fuel delivery, today announced the appointment of Michael Weisz to its Strategic Advisory Board.

Weisz is the Founder and former CEO of Yieldstreet, the largest direct-to-consumer alternative investment platform in the U.S., where he founded and scaled the company into a global online investment powerhouse enabling affluent retail investors to diversify their portfolios beyond the stock market. Under his leadership, Yieldstreet deployed more than $6 billion across diverse asset classes, pioneered innovative investment structures, executed strategic acquisitions including Cadre and Athena Art Finance, and secured over $250 million from top-tier venture and private equity investors. Known for forging high-impact partnerships and executing growth-driving M&A, Weisz today advises founders, executives, and capital allocators on scaling technology platforms and capturing large market opportunities.

"Michael’s ability to build and scale market-leading platforms makes him an ideal advisor for NextNRG at this pivotal stage," said Michael D. Farkas, Executive Chairman and CEO of NextNRG. "His combination of vision and execution, M&A expertise, and capital markets leadership will play a key role in supporting our go-to-market strategy and driving our growth initiatives."

"NextNRG sits at the intersection of two massive opportunities — the AI revolution and the global energy transition," said Michael Weisz. "This is exactly the kind of inflection point where disciplined execution, strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and intelligent capital deployment can create extraordinary value. NextNRG offers a unified energy platform with integrated solutions addressing an enormous and growing global market. I look forward to helping scale its technology, expand into new markets, and position NextNRG as a leader in intelligent, integrated energy infrastructure."

The appointment strengthens NextNRG's Strategic Advisory Board, chaired by global logistics authority Gary M. Goldfarb, as the company continues its expansion across multiple energy sectors and geographic markets.

About Michael Weisz

Michael Weisz is a seasoned investor, entrepreneur, and board member with a track record of building category-defining investment platforms and delivering consistent, above-market returns. He is the Founder and former CEO of Yieldstreet, the leading online alternative investment platform that expanded access to private markets for individual investors. Michael remains an active board member and investor in the company.

Under his leadership, Yieldstreet became the largest D2C digital investment platform in the U.S., deploying over $6 billion across asset classes including real estate, private credit, private equity, litigation finance, art finance, supply chain finance, venture capital, and structured products. He pioneered innovative product structures and led strategic acquisitions of Cadre and Athena Art Finance.

Before Yieldstreet, Michael founded Soli Capital, a litigation finance and specialty finance platform. Today, he leads a diversified family office with holdings in real assets, private credit, private equity, venture capital, and emerging asset classes, and advises founders and executives on growth, M&A, and strategic transitions. He is a frequent speaker on investing, entrepreneurship, and leadership, and oversees two charitable foundations supporting education, food security, and social welfare in the U.S. and Israel.

About NextNRG, Inc.

NextNRG Inc. (NextNRG) is Powering What's Next by implementing artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) into renewable energy, next-generation energy infrastructure, battery storage, wireless electric vehicle (EV) charging, and on-demand mobile fuel delivery to create an integrated ecosystem.

At the core of NextNRG's strategy is its Next Utility Operating System®, which leverages AI and ML to help make existing utilities' energy management as efficient as possible, and the deployment of NextNRG smart microgrids, which utilize AI-driven energy management alongside solar power and battery storage to enhance energy efficiency, reduce costs, and improve grid resiliency. These microgrids are designed to serve commercial properties, healthcare campuses, universities, parking garages, rural and tribal lands, recreational facilities, and government properties, expanding energy accessibility while supporting decarbonization initiatives.

NextNRG continues to expand its growing fleet of fuel delivery trucks and national footprint, including the acquisition of Yoshi Mobility's fuel division and Shell Oil's trucks, further solidifying its position as a leader in the on-demand fueling industry. NextNRG is also integrating sustainable energy solutions into its mobile fueling operations. The company aims to be an integral part of assisting its fleet customers in their transition to EV, providing fuel delivery while advancing efficient energy adoption. The transition process is expected to include the deployment of NextNRG's innovative wireless EV charging solutions.

To find out more, visit: www.nextnrg.com.

