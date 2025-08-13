Crunchafi to Deliver Closing Session at CPAmerica New Partner Group Conference

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crunchafi, a leader in SaaS technology for accounting and financial professionals, today announces its participation at the upcoming CPAmerica New Partner Group Conference, taking place August 20-21 in Atlanta.

Jess Vento, Crunchafi’s senior director of solution engineering, accounting and support, will deliver the closing session “Navigating Technology Transitions: Best Practices for CPA Firms and Their Clients.” Drawing on hands-on experience in lease accounting and data extraction implementations, Vento will share actionable frameworks to help new partners manage successful software transitions.

This session will cover how to identify key traits of supportive software vendors, spot red flags that may signal implementation challenges, prepare firm and client teams for rollouts and evaluate vendor support for data migration.

“We’re excited to support emerging leaders of CPA firms as they guide their organizations through technology changes,” states Vento. “Our aim is to make the process actionable and equip firms with tools to turn changes into opportunities for growth.”

About Crunchafi

Crunchafi, formerly LeaseCrunch, is a leading provider of cloud-based SaaS products built for accounting and financial professionals. Crunchafi’s solutions simplify lease accounting, data extraction and cash flow forecasting—helping CPA firms work smarter and deliver strategic value faster. Trusted by over 750 firms, Crunchafi combines accuracy, scalability and expert support to power the future of accounting.

