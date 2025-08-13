Personalized Retail Nutrition and Wellness Market to Drive USD 16.25 Billion by 2034

Ottawa, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Towards Healthcare, a sister firm of Precedence Research, reports that the global personalized retail nutrition and wellness market size was valued at USD 3.94 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach approximately USD 16.25 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 15.22%. Putting efforts into a healthy lifestyle and awareness regarding nutrition and wellness are fueling the global market.

The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/download-sample/5396

Key Takeaways

North America was dominant in the personalized retail nutrition and wellness market in 2024.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth in the upcoming years.

By type, the repeat recommendations segment led the market in 2024.

By type, the personalized testing segment is expected to witness rapid growth during 2025-2034.

Market Overview & Potential

Primarily, the personalized retail nutrition and wellness market offers tailored dietary and wellness recommendations and products to individuals, which rely on specific demand and preferences, over the generic solutions. Ongoing breakthroughs in digital technologies are boosting the development of wearable sensors and other devices to track progress and offer data to select customized plans.

Whereas, nowadays, a rise in AI-driven platforms, enhanced regulatory scrutiny, expansion in direct-to-consumer (DTC) services, and strategic mergers and acquisitions within the sector are accelerating further market development.

What are the Key Growth Drivers Involved in The Expansion of The Market?

The personalized retail nutrition and wellness market is fueled by an eventual rising shift towards a holistic approach to wellness that includes nutrition, fitness, sleep, and mental health. Besides this, a rise in chronic health concerns such as obesity, diabetes, and heart disease is assisting consumers to adopt preventive healthcare strategies.

In these cases, personalized nutrition and wellness programs are effective ways to manage and potentially prevent these conditions. Moreover, an integrated approach with retailers is expanding tailored nutrition services into their provision, like in-store wellness hubs and personalized coaching.

What Are the Emerging Trends Associated with the Market?

Trends involved in the personalized retail nutrition and wellness market are supporting the customization of nutritional supplements, personalized meal planning, integration of AI and data analytics, and holistic wellness approaches.

In February 2025, two startups, Fay and Berry Street, raised $50 million to increasing demand for weight management and metabolic health solutions, with expanded connectivity of consumers with dieticians and nutrition counselling.

In December 2024, Cristiano Ronaldo invested $15 million in personalised nutrition company Bioniq, increasing the value of the company to $82 million.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

Top 5 Countries in Personalized Retail Nutrition and Wellness Market:

1. United States

Contribution : Leads the market with a strong ecosystem of tech-enabled wellness startups, DTC nutrition brands (like Care/of and Persona), and advanced genomic and microbiome testing companies.

: Leads the market with a strong ecosystem of tech-enabled wellness startups, DTC nutrition brands (like Care/of and Persona), and advanced genomic and microbiome testing companies. Highlights: High consumer awareness, widespread adoption of personalized supplements, and integration of AI and health data into nutrition apps.

2. Germany

Contribution : A major player in Europe, Germany drives innovation through functional foods, nutraceuticals , and personalized supplement brands.

: A major player in Europe, Germany drives innovation through functional foods, , and personalized supplement brands. Highlights: Strong regulatory framework, consumer focus on preventive health, and high investment in health tech R&D.

3. Japan

Contribution : Pioneers in functional and fortified foods tailored to aging populations and individual health needs.

: Pioneers in functional and fortified foods tailored to aging populations and individual health needs. Highlights: Government support for "Food for Specified Health Uses" (FOSHU), and integration of traditional wellness practices with modern health science.

4. United Kingdom

Contribution : A growing hub for AI-driven personalized nutrition platforms and DNA-based wellness companies.

: A growing hub for AI-driven personalized nutrition platforms and DNA-based wellness companies. Highlights: High penetration of wellness-focused mobile apps and subscriptions, with strong consumer demand for sustainable and health-optimized diets.

5. India

Contribution : An emerging market fueled by rising health consciousness, mobile health startups, and traditional wellness systems like Ayurveda being personalized through tech.

: An emerging market fueled by rising health consciousness, mobile health startups, and traditional wellness systems like Ayurveda being personalized through tech. Highlights: Rapid urbanization, growing middle class, and the fusion of modern diagnostics with ancient nutrition principles.

What Is the Arising Challenge in the Market?

Mainly, the challenge contributing to the personalized retail nutrition and wellness market is restricted access to advanced testing. In the respective market, it is a major limitation which encompasses access to genetic testing and other advanced tailored testing methods remains limited, especially in developing markets, because of limited high-cost and well-developed infrastructure. Also, this market is based on personal health data, which may raise major privacy and security-related issues.

Become a valued research partner with us - https://www.towardshealthcare.com/schedule-meeting

Regional Analysis

How Did North America Dominate the Market in 2024?

North America led the personalized retail nutrition and wellness market share by 42%. North America consists of convenient, accessible DTC models that assist in the easy availability of personalized products and services. Along with this, North America’s accelerating disposable income and enhanced emphasis on self-care are also driving the overall market expansion. As well as the presence of widespread e-commerce and digital health platforms is creating a smooth way for personalized solutions access, and convenience among consumers.

For instance,

In June 2025, Walmart, the world’s leading omnichannel retailer, and Soda Health, a health technology company focused on smarter health benefits administration, launched the Walmart Everyday Health Signals™ program to deliver AI-driven personalized nutrition and wellness insights.

In May 2025, NationsBenefits®, the global healthcare fintech, supplemental benefits, and outcomes platform, and Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, partnered to transform health plan member engagement with technology, retail, and nutrition integrations.

What Made the Asia Pacific Significantly Grow in the Market in 2024?

In the personalized retail nutrition and wellness market, the Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during 2025-2034. Whereas, in 2024, its notable expansion is propelled by a rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases like diabetes and obesity in China and India. These cases are boosting the adoption and demand for preventative and personalized healthcare approaches. Alongside, Asia Pacific region’s consumers are more aware of their health and actively looking to optimize their well-being through personalized nutrition and wellness solutions.

For this market,

In November 2024, Gut-health start-up Sova Health introduced Sova X, Asia’s foremost personalized gut health solution customized to an individual’s unique microbiome.



Get the latest insights on healthcare industry segmentation with our Annual Membership: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/get-an-annual-membership

Segmental Insights

By type analysis

How did the Repeat Recommendations Segment Dominate the Market in 2024?

The repeat recommendations segment held a major share of the personalized retail nutrition and wellness market. Mainly, the segment is driven by progression in technologies, such as AI and machine learning, which are playing a vital role in allowing and escalating the delivery of repeat recommendations.

Widespread going advice and additional updates regarding user choices, health reports, and lifestyle modifications are assisting the segment's growth. The wider emergence of Persona Nutrition and Viome in Persona Nutrition and Viome for personalized supplement regimens and diet plans is highly employing AI-driven and ML approaches.

How will the Personalized Testing Segment Expand Rapidly During 2025-2034?

The personalized testing segment is estimated to register rapid expansion during the forecast period. This segment comprises nutrigenomics and genetic testing, key aspects involved in the overall expansion of the personalized retail nutrition and wellness market.

Moreover, broad emphasis on individual characteristics is revolutionizing the retail area, with companies providing customized products and services dependent on data analysis and genetic information. Apart from this, consumers are increasingly seeing personalized solutions over one-size-fits-all approaches. Besides this, ongoing advances in devices like Fitbit or Apple Watch track activity levels, sleep patterns, and heart rate, allowing data for personalized recommendations on exercise, nutrition, and overall wellness.

Recent Developments

In June 2025, Walmart and Soda Health, a health technology company focused on smarter health and launched the Walmart Everyday Health Signals™ program.

In March 2025, SurvivorRx, the first-of-its-kind wellness brand dedicated to cancer survivors, unveiled a first-of-its-kind personalized wellness program for cancer survivors.

In October 2024, Zepp Health Corporation, a leading player in smart wearables and health technology, launched the enhanced Zepp App 9 for elevating personalized health and wellness for Amazfit Users worldwide.

for Amazfit Users worldwide. In September 2024, InsideTracker, the leading personalized health platform, introduced Nutrition DeepDive, an app-based tracker that assists its members’ food, beverages, and supplement intake to their overall health goals.

Top Companies in Personalized Retail Nutrition and Wellness Market

Nature's Lab

Cargill, Incorporated

Nature's Bounty

Bayer AG

PlateJoy LLC

Better Therapeutics Inc.

Viome Life Sciences, Inc.

Noom, Inc.

Savor Health

Nutrigenomix

DNAfit (Prenetics Global)



Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:

The global polio vaccine market will grow from USD 904.57 million in 2025 to around USD 1,406.89 million by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 5.03% from 2025 to 2034.

The global specialty medical chairs market will rise from USD 5.12 billion in 2025 to about USD 9.77 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 7.43% from 2025 to 2034.

The U.S. behavioral health market will increase from USD 92.2 billion in 2024 to USD 96.9 billion in 2025 and reach approximately USD 151.62 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2034.

The Europe pharmaceutical CDMO market will grow from USD 35.48 billion in 2024 to USD 37.98 billion in 2025 and further to nearly USD 70.05 billion by 2034, advancing at a CAGR of 7.04% between 2025 and 2034.

The U.S. pharmaceutical CDMO market will expand from USD 36.77 billion in 2024 to USD 39.14 billion in 2025 and reach roughly USD 68.57 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.43% between 2025 and 2034.

The global research grade proteins market will climb from USD 1.13 billion in 2024 to USD 1.31 billion in 2025 and surge to about USD 4.81 billion by 2034, posting a CAGR of 15.57% between 2025 and 2034.

The global cell cryopreservation market will jump from USD 11.48 billion in 2024 to USD 13.89 billion in 2025 and soar to nearly USD 77.52 billion by 2034, recording a CAGR of 21.05% from 2024 to 2034.

The cord blood banking services market will expand from USD 33.9 billion in 2023 to about USD 65.36 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.15% from 2024 to 2034.

The global pharmaceutical CDMO market will grow from USD 146.05 billion in 2023 to around USD 315.08 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 7.24% from 2024 to 2034.

The global clinical trials market will rise from USD 54.39 billion in 2024 to approximately USD 94.68 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2024 to 2034.

Segments Covered in The Report

By Type

Fixed Recommendation Dietary Supplements & Nutraceuticals Vitamins Proteins Minerals Amino Acids Enzymes Others Functional Foods Proteins Vitamins Dietary Fibers Fatty Acids Minerals Prebiotics & Probiotics Carotenoids Traditional Botanicals

Repeat Recommendation Dietary Supplements & Nutraceuticals Vitamins Proteins Minerals Amino Acids Enzymes Others Functional Foods Proteins Vitamins Dietary Fibers Fatty Acids Minerals Prebiotics & Probiotics Carotenoids Traditional Botanicals

Continuous Recommendation Dietary Supplements & Nutraceuticals Vitamins Proteins Minerals Amino Acids Enzymes Others Functional Foods Proteins Vitamins Dietary Fibers Fatty Acids Minerals Prebiotics & Probiotics Carotenoids Traditional Botanicals

Personalized Testing

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/price/5396

Access our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the healthcare market - built specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. The dashboard features comprehensive statistical data, segment-wise market breakdowns, regional performance shares, detailed company profiles, annual updates, and much more. From market sizing to competitive intelligence, this powerful tool is one-stop solution to your gateway

Access the Dashboard: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/access-dashboard

About Us

Towards Healthcare is a leading global provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics, with a strong emphasis on life science research. Dedicated to advancing innovation in the life sciences sector, we build strategic partnerships that generate actionable insights and transformative breakthroughs. As a global strategy consulting firm, we empower life science leaders to gain a competitive edge, drive research excellence, and accelerate sustainable growth.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

Europe Region - +44 778 256 0738

North America Region - +1 8044 4193 44

Web: https://www.towardshealthcare.com

Find us on social platforms: LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | Medium | Pinterest