Pet's Best Life Wins “Overall Dog Health Product of the Year” For Longevity15® In 2025 Pet Innovation Awards

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 Pet Innovation Awards today announced that Longevity15® from Pet's Best Life has been selected as “Overall Dog Health Product of the Year.” The Pet Innovation Awards is an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive Pet care industry.

Longevity15® supports long-term health and wellness at the cellular level, helping dogs live healthier, more vibrant lives. Its active ingredient, C15:0 (pentadecanoic acid), is delivered in fatty15, a pure powder form of C15:0 and the first essential fatty acid discovered since the omegas. This odd-chain saturated fatty acid, discovered by Dr. Steph Venn-Watson through extensive peer-reviewed research, has been shown to support improved cellular signaling related to liver health, healthy inflammatory response, healthy immune response, healthy glucose response, and cognitive health. Additional benefits may include more balanced behavior, improved joint comfort, and healthier skin. C15:0 works by helping reverse key hallmarks of aging, reducing drivers of chronic disease, and producing a beneficial metabolite that supports whole-body health.

Dr. Venn-Watson’s company, Seraphina Therapeutics, has partnered with Pet’s Best Life to commercialize C15:0 in products for dogs with options for other animals. Longevity15 for dogs of all breeds and sizes contains greater than 99% pure C15:0 fatty15 powder and is beneficial for all life stages. Longevity15 promotes healthy liver function, helps produce strong red blood cells​ and aids in healthy cholesterol levels for enhanced cardiovascular function. The product also works to promote improved insulin sensitivity, helping support healthy glucose levels.

Longevity15 contains no oils or fishy taste and delivers high bioavailability. The product is sold in five sizes, proportioned for a dog’s weight, and comes in single packets flavored with Himalayan cheese, to be given once daily at mealtime.

“If you value and cherish your dogs like we do, then Longevity15 is meant for your dog. Dogs can’t produce C15:0, so these good fats must be obtained from diet or supplements. We are thrilled to team up with Dr. Venn-Watson to introduce this incredible supplement backed by years of proven science,” said Dr. Joe Roetheli, CEO of Pet’s Best Life. “Thank you to Pet Innovation for this award. We hope everyone gets to experience more enjoyment with a happier, healthier, and more vibrant dog. With Longevity15, you will love the feeling you get as you take steps to ‘Love Your Dog Longer’!”

Household pets are living longer, healthier lives due to new advances in the Pet Care space. $69.36 billion accounts for the total US pet industry expenditure, and with the humanization of pets, pet owners are looking for products and services that keep their pets healthy and add to their everyday well-being, just as with any member of the family. From vitamins and supplements, food and treats, to pet insurance and overall pet health, the pet care industry is expanding rapidly. The Pet Innovation Awards Program highlights the most innovative solutions and products shaping the future of pet care, from nutrition and wellness to grooming and safety.

“If you want your dog to live a healthier and happier quality of life, and what dog lover doesn’t, Longevity15 provides that opportunity. Similar to humans, a decline in cellular function usually accompanies aging in dogs, triggering inflammation and oxidative stress. Slowing the biological mechanisms of aging and protecting cells, can greatly enhance quality of life,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Independent Innovation Awards. “Longevity15 is a simple, positive way to help your dog live healthier longer and thrive. This science-based health supplement which helps to protect cells and tissues results in pets living happier, healthier lives. We’re proud to acknowledge Pet’s Best Life with ‘Overall Dog Health Product of the Year’ for Longevity15!”

The mission of the annual Pet Innovation Awards Program is to honor innovation and recognize excellence, hard work and success in a range of Pet Care industry categories, including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Housing, Toys, Training, Retailers & Services and more. The 2025 Pet Innovation Awards attracted thousands of nominations from around the world.

About The Pet Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Pet Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding pet care industry. The Pet Innovation Awards provides public recognition for achievements of pet care industry companies and products including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Retailers & Services and more. For more information visit: https://petinnovationawards.com .

About Pet's Best Life

Pet's Best Life provides award-winning, science-backed products that support dog health and longevity. Their products aim to help pet parents provide the best care for their dogs, promoting overall wellness and longevity through innovation.

