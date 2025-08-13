SupplyCore Awarded FBI STEAL Contract to Provide Special Operational Equipment & Logistics Support

Rockford, Illinois, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SupplyCore, a trusted Department of Defense Prime Vendor and government contractor, is excited to announce its award under the Department of Justice Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) Strategic Tactical Equipment and Logistics (STEAL) contract. This five-year, multiple-award Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract underscores SupplyCore’s expertise in meeting the specialized logistical needs of federal agencies while deepening its role in supporting critical operations.

The STEAL contract is designed to expedite the acquisition of tactical equipment and related incidental services for the FBI’s operations both within the U.S. and internationally. Under this contract, SupplyCore will provide a broad spectrum of mission-critical items, including survival gear, tactical equipment, communication devices, scuba gear, and protective systems—ensuring FBI personnel are equipped for high-threat assignments.

“This contract award reflects our deep commitment to providing innovative and reliable solutions that meet the evolving needs of our federal agencies,” said Peter Provenzano, SupplyCore President & CEO. “With decades of experience managing complex logistics and supply programs and our strong network of supply chain partners, we’re prepared to seamlessly support and enhance the FBI’s readiness, wherever they operate.”

With more than 35 years of experience serving the Department of Defense (DoD) and government agencies, SupplyCore has developed robust capabilities in sourcing, procurement, distribution, and program management. This new contract builds upon SupplyCore’s extensive portfolio within the Tactical Logistics Support (TLS) segment, complementing its ongoing past performance with contracts such as the Defense Logistics Agency’s (DLA) Special Operational Equipment (SOE) TLS program.

For more information about SupplyCore and FBI STEAL, visit www.supplycore.com/solutions/fbi-steal/.

About SupplyCore

SupplyCore is a leading Defense Prime Vendor and government contractor, specializing in delivering critical support to U.S. government and military operations as well as allied nations. With locations worldwide, SupplyCore optimizes procurement, distribution, and lifecycle management to ensure mission readiness. Representing thousands of supplier partners offering industry-leading products, parts, and equipment, SupplyCore is committed to delivering superior solutions, innovation, and tailored support to meet the unique challenges of customers worldwide. For more information about SupplyCore and its 37-year history of supporting the warfighter, visit SupplyCore.com.