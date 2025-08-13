Wisk and Signature Aviation Partner to Accelerate Autonomous Advanced Air Mobility Infrastructure

Orlando, FL, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wisk Aero, a leading developer of autonomous, all-electric, vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, and Signature Aviation, the world’s largest network of private aviation terminals, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). This partnership marks a significant step forward to proactively develop the infrastructure and operational framework for integrating autonomous Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) operations across Signature Aviation’s global network. This network includes locations in Wisk’s U.S. launch markets: Houston, Los Angeles, and Miami.

The collaboration includes strategic planning efforts to identify and assess the feasibility of vertiport development locations compatible with Wisk's autonomous AAM operations, a crucial part of planning for autonomy now. This includes conducting detailed exercises to evaluate the commercial, financial, regulatory, technical, and operational processes required to enable Wisk’s autonomous operations at specific Signature Aviation locations.

As a tangible first step, Wisk and Signature Aviation have already initiated a project at Signature Aviation's facilities at Ellington Airport (EFD) in Houston, Texas. This work focuses on developing vertiport concepts, and defining potential layouts, operational workflows, and infrastructure requirements, including for Wisk's Gen 6 aircraft and passenger experience. The partnership with Signature will also establish a framework for potential future commercial agreements. The work at EFD represents further expansion of Wisk's presence in Texas and collaboration with the Houston Airport System and City of Sugar Land.

"We are very excited to collaborate with Signature Aviation to pioneer the future of autonomous flight,” said Dan Dalton, vp of global partnerships at Wisk. “As the world's largest network of private aviation terminals, Signature's forward-leaning approach to aviation modernization aligns with our vision. Together, we're building the robust infrastructure and integrated network essential for safe, scaled operations, starting with our focused efforts at Ellington. This collaboration represents a critical pathway toward bringing autonomous air travel to communities."

“Our partnership with Wisk highlights another step in our ongoing innovation and sustainability leadership in aviation,” said Derek DeCross, chief commercial officer, Signature Aviation. “Advanced air mobility offers a transformative opportunity for our industry, and with Wisk, we’re exploring the infrastructure and strategy needed to extend our exceptional guest experience across the network.”

This partnership underscores the shared vision of Wisk and Signature Aviation to build a safe, efficient, and commercially viable autonomous AAM ecosystem that will enable regional transportation.

About Signature Aviation:

Signature Aviation is the world’s preeminent aviation hospitality company, offering exceptional experiences and essential support services to business and private aviation guests. The company’s large-scale infrastructure footprint enables travel, fosters human connection and is a critical global economic driver. Signature operates an industry-leading network of private aviation terminals, with over 200 locations covering key destinations in 27 countries across five continents and is the largest distributor of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). The company also offers over 16 million square feet of carbon neutral multiuse office and hangar real estate globally, providing unique networkwide benefits and advantages to guests who base their aircraft at a Signature location. For more information, please visit www.signatureaviation.com.

About Wisk Aero

Wisk is an Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) company dedicated to creating a future for air travel that elevates people, communities, and aviation. Wisk is developing the first autonomous, passenger-carrying electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) air taxi in the U.S. Wisk is a wholly-owned Boeing subsidiary and is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with locations around the world. With over a decade of experience and over 1750+ test flights, Wisk is shaping the future of daily commutes and urban travel, safely and sustainably. Learn more about Wisk here.

