LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

13 August 2025

FORESIGHT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(the "Company")

Notification of Transactions by a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR")

The Company was notified of the following transactions by Elizabeth Scorer, a PDMR, which were conducted on 08 August 2025 with a settlement date of 12 August 2025.

These transactions were undertaken in connection with the exercise of options to acquire ordinary shares of nil par value in the capital of the Company ("Shares") under the terms of the Company’s Performance Share Plan (“PSP”). Following the exercise, a portion of the resulting shares were sold to cover the associated tax liabilities, with the remainder retained.

This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK version of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 which has effect in English law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.

Enquiries:

Foresight Group Holdings Limited



Jo-anna Nicolle, Company Secretary



Tel: +44 (0)20 3667 8100





1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a)



Name Elizabeth Scorer 2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status Partner, PDMR b)



Initial notification/

Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor a)



Name Foresight Group Holdings Limited b)



LEI 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 4



Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a)



Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of nil par value Identification code ISIN: GG00BMD8MJ76 b)



Nature of the transaction



Exercise of options under the PSP. c)



Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £4.604734 12,500 d)



Aggregated information See 4 (c) above - Aggregated volume - Price e)



Date of the transaction



08 August 2025 f)



Place of the transaction



Outside a trading venue g) Additional Information



