LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
16 December 2025

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase:15 December 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:11,608
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):414.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp):419.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):416.556556

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 2,605,026 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

Additionally, 18,500 Ordinary Shares have been transferred out of treasury to facilitate the exercise of options issued in accordance with the terms of the Performance Shares Plan.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of  115,128,583 have voting rights and 1,219,220 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information re the Share Buybacks:

VenueVolume-weighted average price
(pence per share)		Aggregated volume
LSE416.55655611,608

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
902415.5008:43:30LSE  
216414.5008:54:33LSE  
18414.5008:54:34LSE  
224414.5008:55:01LSE  
10414.5008:55:01LSE  
234414.5008:55:01LSE  
234414.5008:55:01LSE  
234414.5008:55:01LSE  
234414.5008:55:01LSE  
234414.5008:55:01LSE  
213414.5008:55:01LSE  
5414.5008:55:02LSE  
16414.5008:55:25LSE  
234414.5008:55:25LSE  
234414.5008:55:25LSE  
18414.5008:58:48LSE  
12414.5009:02:02LSE  
18414.5009:02:02LSE  
186414.5009:02:15LSE  
234414.5009:22:57LSE  
234414.5009:22:57LSE  
234414.5009:22:57LSE  
223414.5009:22:57LSE  
222414.5009:22:57LSE  
208417.0009:35:34LSE  
1416.5009:57:42LSE  
233416.5009:59:50LSE  
207419.0011:05:06LSE  
166418.5011:30:33LSE  
248418.5011:30:33LSE  
147418.0012:13:14LSE  
1418.0012:14:01LSE  
86418.0012:27:19LSE  
224418.0012:27:19LSE  
234418.0012:27:19LSE  
234418.0012:27:19LSE  
234418.0012:27:19LSE  
234418.0012:27:19LSE  
234418.0012:27:19LSE  
234418.0012:27:19LSE  
234418.0012:27:19LSE  
234418.0012:27:19LSE  
214418.0012:27:19LSE  
20418.0012:27:24LSE  
234418.0012:27:53LSE  
234418.0012:28:34LSE  
234418.0012:28:34LSE  
32418.0012:28:40LSE  
202418.0012:30:50LSE  
234418.0012:30:50LSE  
100418.5013:22:19LSE  
145418.5013:22:19LSE  
6418.0013:36:03LSE  
115418.0013:41:31LSE  
18418.0013:41:31LSE  
1418.0013:41:31LSE  
3418.0013:41:31LSE  
91418.0013:41:31LSE  
234418.0013:41:31LSE  
234418.0013:41:31LSE  
234418.0013:41:31LSE  
234418.0013:41:31LSE  
67418.0013:41:31LSE  
4418.0013:41:31LSE  
14418.0013:41:31LSE  
1418.0013:41:31LSE  
212414.5014:35:42LSE  
3416.5014:49:21LSE  
188416.5014:49:21LSE  
284416.5014:49:21LSE  

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


