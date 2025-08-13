SONA Unveils New Guide on Interior Design for Triangular and Sloped Windows

Preston, Lancashire , Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SONA, a leader in the field of custom-built electric gable and apex blinds, has announced the release of an insightful new guide titled Top Interior Design Ideas for Triangular and Sloped Windows. This comprehensive guide, which can be found here: www.sonashades.com/blogs/top-interior-design-ideas-for-triangular-and-sloped-windows, aims to simplify the often challenging task of designing around triangular and sloped windows, offering practical solutions and creative ideas for both trade professionals and retail customers.





Triangular and sloped windows present unique opportunities and challenges in interior design. These architectural features can transform a space, adding character and a sense of openness. However, they also require specialized solutions to maximize their aesthetic and functional potential. SONA's new guide addresses these challenges head-on, providing readers with a wealth of information and inspiration.

"Designing around triangular and sloped windows can be a daunting task for many," said Henry Barker, CEO of SONA. "Our new guide demystifies the process, offering clear and actionable advice that empowers our clients to make the most of these distinctive architectural elements."

The guide covers a range of topics, including the selection of appropriate materials, color schemes, and the integration of automated blinds to enhance both privacy and energy efficiency. By leveraging the expertise of Sona in custom-built triangle window solutions, readers can explore innovative ways to incorporate these unique window designs into their spaces seamlessly.

SONA's commitment to innovation and quality is evident in this latest offering. The guide not only serves as a valuable resource for those looking to enhance their interior spaces but also reinforces SONA's position as a trusted partner in the home decorating and automation industry.









A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.youtube.com/embed/K_HXI712Hto