Electrify Expo Returns to the Bay Area August 23-24 with Expanded Automotive Lineup Just One Month Before EV Tax Credits End

Unique to Alameda Point, the Launch Party lane will allow attendees to feel the thrill factor of EVs

Lucid will offer public demos of their much-anticipated Gravity model

Flying car from Pivotal, hosted by SoFly, will be on display

Tesla will host full self-driving (FSD) and Model Y Robotaxi demos

Two ticket options available, with general admission starting at $20 and kids 5 and under free

Festival runs August 23-24 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; tickets available online and in person

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electrify Expo , North America’s largest electric vehicle (EV) and technology festival, is returning to the Bay Area for its highly anticipated 2025 stop. Held at Alameda Point, the event will bring the biggest names in electrification all to the same place, for a weekend packed with hands-on experiences, micromobility demos, cutting-edge tech and family-friendly fun.

Following a record-setting 2024, this year’s event features an even larger ride and drive experience on the iconic Alameda Point airstrip. Attendees will get behind the wheel of today’s leading EVs, Plug-In Hybrids, and Traditional Hybrids to explore the thrill, fun factor and practicality of electric transportation, including e-bikes, e-motorcycles and so much more.

“The Bay Area’s early adoption of EVs and electric transportation makes it one of our tour’s highlights,” said BJ Birtwell, CEO and founder of Electrify Expo. “This year, we are bringing more technology, more fun, and more experiences to the Bay Area than ever before – whether you’re all-in on EVs or still on the fence, this is the festival to experience it all. And with the September 30th deadline looming to get a tax credit on an EV purchase, the time to act is now.”

Special Attractions for San Francisco:

Lucid Gravity Public Demos: For the first time ever in the Bay Area, Lucid Motors will offer public demos of its luxury three-row electric SUV.

Tesla Weekender Program: Extended EV test drives allow attendees to take vehicles home and experience EV life beyond the show.

Volvo EX30 Cross Country Debut: First West Coast appearance of Volvo’s smallest electric vehicle with higher ride height and optional accessories, including load bar, roof basket and wheels/tires.

Telo Truck Reveal: Meet the world’s most efficient urban EV pickup, built for city living and weekend adventure.

Pivotal Helix eVTOL Debut: Get a glimpse of the future with SoFly’s personal electric flying car, making its first San Francisco appearance.

EV Demo District, presented by Hankook Tire: Try top EVs in thrilling ride-along and drive experiences.

Electrify Showoff, presented by Yokohama Tire: North America’s largest showcase of customized electric, hybrid and plug-in vehicles.

EV Reality Check Zone, hosted by GreenCars: Experts debunk myths about EV ownership, charging, maintenance, costs and range.

Outdoor Rec Zone, presented by Falken Tire: A showcase of EVs and gear built for off-roading and adventure.

Electric Freestyle Motocross Stunt Zone: X Games Gold Medalist Destin Cantrell and his team take flight with high-flying electric dirt bike stunts.

Vehicle models expected to be either on display and/or available for unlimited demos include:

Lucid: Gravity SUV, Air Pure

Ford: Mustang Mach-E, F-150 Lightning

Lexus: 2025 TX 550h+, RZ 450e, RX 450h+

Cadillac: Lyriq, Optiq, Vistiq, Escalade IQ

Chevrolet: Blazer, Equinox, Silverado

GMC: Hummer SUV, Pickup Truck, Sierra

Rivian: R1S, R1T

Tesla: Cybertruck, Model S, Model 3, Model X, Model Y

Toyota: Tacoma, 4Runner, RAV4, Prius, bZ4X, Land Cruiser, Camry, Crown Signia, Grand Highlander and more

Volvo: EX30 Cross Country, EX40, EX90, XC60 T8, XC90 T8

… and many more!



For the 2025 San Francisco festival, Electrify Expo will offer two ticket options to suit every attendee’s needs:

General Admission ($20): Full-day access to all festival zones and demo courses from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Full-day access to all festival zones and demo courses from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Power Pack ($59): Access to priority demo lanes, VIP lounge, and dedicated Box Office entry for a premium all-day experience.

Access to priority demo lanes, VIP lounge, and dedicated Box Office entry for a premium all-day experience. Children 5 and under get in free



Media interested in attending may request credentials by emailing ee@skyya.com . Companies interested in exhibiting at the 2025 Electrify Expo locations can visit https://www.electrifyexpo.com/partner-registration .

About Electrify Expo

Electrify Expo is North America’s largest electric vehicle (EV) and technology festival, where consumers come to shop and experience all things electric. The festival showcases the industry's leading brands and exciting startups through hands-on activations, demos and experiences spanning EVs, micromobility, solar energy, charging solutions, powersports, automotive aftermarket, and connected home technology, providing attendees with immersive learning opportunities and memorable interactions. From high-powered demo courses to engaging education zones, Electrify Expo offers a unique festival vibe for consumers to reshape what they think they know about EVs. In 2025, Electrify Expo’s nationwide tour will visit Orlando, Phoenix, Dallas, Los Angeles, Seattle, San Francisco, Chicago and New York. To stay up to date on the latest news and announcements from Electrify Expo, visit www.electrifyexpo.com and follow on Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

Media Contact

Skyya PR

ee@skyya.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/346d53d1-f0de-4c39-8a57-2fe37ca9586b