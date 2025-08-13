Peachscore Welcomes 73 Startups from 16 Countries to Its Data-driven Accelerator

Los Angeles, California, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peachscore proudly announces the onboarding of 73 cutting-edge startups into Cohorts 20 and 21 of its flagship Data-Driven Accelerator Program. Spanning 20 industries and 16 countries —from emerging technologies to essential services— these visionary companies are not just building solutions; they’re redefining the boundaries of innovation across the globe.

These new cohorts reflect the next wave of entrepreneurship: bold, data-led, and globally diverse. The majority of selected companies are in their earliest stages of growth—approximately 75% are pre-seed, 22% seed, and 3% Series A—highlighting Peachscore’s commitment to nurturing startups from the ground up with the right tools and support at pivotal moments.

Each participating startup gains access to Peachscore’s AI-powered acceleration platform, expert-led mentorship, and a dynamic ecosystem of resources tailored to accelerate growth, refine strategy, and scale faster.

“These founders aren’t just building products—they’re solving real problems with urgency, creativity, and global ambition. We’re here to accelerate their journey with real-time insights, strategic exposure, human expertise and a platform designed to turn momentum into measurable progress.” said Peyman Shahmirzadi, Co-founder & COO at Peachscore.

Peachscore’s equity-free accelerator redefines founder support through strategic insights, real-time analytics, and founder-first flexibility. With its platform at the core, the program empowers startups to unlock capital, refine their business model, and increase visibility—while maintaining full ownership and long-term control.

The two dynamic cohorts of startups include:

Apps

• CEEK – Mary Spio – https://ceek.com

• ConCapture – Deivydas Daugela – https://concapture.com

• Crave Society – Alessandro Barbarotta – https://cravesociety.com

• New Nörm – Diana Oganesian – https://newnorm.app

• Price Cam – Limarc Ambalina – https://pricecamapp.com

• Snippy – Ebube David-Osuagwu – https://snippyinc.com

• Travelmeit – Clara Krause – https://travelmeit.com







• CEEK – Mary Spio – https://ceek.com • ConCapture – Deivydas Daugela – https://concapture.com • Crave Society – Alessandro Barbarotta – https://cravesociety.com • New Nörm – Diana Oganesian – https://newnorm.app • Price Cam – Limarc Ambalina – https://pricecamapp.com • Snippy – Ebube David-Osuagwu – https://snippyinc.com • Travelmeit – Clara Krause – https://travelmeit.com Biotechnology

• BiFormyx BioPharma – Geoffrey Banks – https://biformyxbio.com

• SonoStik – Gary Wakeford – https://sonostik.com

• Terrain Life Science – Jay Lee – https://terrainlifescience.com





• BiFormyx BioPharma – Geoffrey Banks – https://biformyxbio.com • SonoStik – Gary Wakeford – https://sonostik.com • Terrain Life Science – Jay Lee – https://terrainlifescience.com Blockchain

• TalentAI – Hatem Azaiez – https://app.talentai.bid





• TalentAI – Hatem Azaiez – https://app.talentai.bid Education

• ALIMAAN Online University – Sara Tarek – https://alimaanonline.co.uk

• CognGPT – Mohamed Farag – https://a4e.tech

• MapBrain – Akli Lacene – https://mapbrain.ai





• ALIMAAN Online University – Sara Tarek – https://alimaanonline.co.uk • CognGPT – Mohamed Farag – https://a4e.tech • MapBrain – Akli Lacene – https://mapbrain.ai Energy

• Power Dime – Felix Ng – https://powerdime.io

• Project NEMOS – Salih Goksel guzel – http://www.guzelmarine.net/nemos





• Power Dime – Felix Ng – https://powerdime.io • Project NEMOS – Salih Goksel guzel – http://www.guzelmarine.net/nemos Finance and Banking

• Wise Artificial Intelligence Trader – Joseph Parades





• Wise Artificial Intelligence Trader – Joseph Parades Food and Beverage

• MAD LEMON – Corina Remer – https://drinkmadlemon.com

• MacroBite – Andrea Strignano

• Unique Cookies – Andreia Morais – https://uniquecookies.net

• West Coast Pretzels – Kevin Bricklin – https://www.westcoastpretzels.com





• MAD LEMON – Corina Remer – https://drinkmadlemon.com • MacroBite – Andrea Strignano • Unique Cookies – Andreia Morais – https://uniquecookies.net • West Coast Pretzels – Kevin Bricklin – https://www.westcoastpretzels.com Hardware

• 10Infinite – Govind B Raju – https://10infinite.com

• Rattler Medical – Donald Young – https://rattlermedical.com

• Steasy – Claudio Ruiz – https://steasy.ch





• 10Infinite – Govind B Raju – https://10infinite.com • Rattler Medical – Donald Young – https://rattlermedical.com • Steasy – Claudio Ruiz – https://steasy.ch Health Care

• Healthifi – Hunain Mehmood – https://healthifi.app

• IANUNAI – Luca Ascari – https://ianunai.com

• MyMonitor Technologies – Charles Mbata – https://mymonitor.ai

• Pretika MedTech – Thomas Nichols – https://pretikamedtech.com

• ResBed – Larry Lawyer – https://resbed.com

• SAiWell – Michael Au – https://saiwell.life/

• THINKIE – Nicholas White – https://thinkiesystem.com

• Visolyr – Michael Joseph – https://www.visolyr.io

• YaşamFit – Yahya pourhassan – https://sites.google.com/view/yashamfit

• eMoodie – Claire Ann Banga – https://emoodie.com

• Invinuity Inc – Timothy Legault

• North Toronto Surgical – Luis Figueroa – https://northtorontosurgical.com





• Healthifi – Hunain Mehmood – https://healthifi.app • IANUNAI – Luca Ascari – https://ianunai.com • MyMonitor Technologies – Charles Mbata – https://mymonitor.ai • Pretika MedTech – Thomas Nichols – https://pretikamedtech.com • ResBed – Larry Lawyer – https://resbed.com • SAiWell – Michael Au – https://saiwell.life/ • THINKIE – Nicholas White – https://thinkiesystem.com • Visolyr – Michael Joseph – https://www.visolyr.io • YaşamFit – Yahya pourhassan – https://sites.google.com/view/yashamfit • eMoodie – Claire Ann Banga – https://emoodie.com • Invinuity Inc – Timothy Legault • North Toronto Surgical – Luis Figueroa – https://northtorontosurgical.com Information Technology

• Business LOG – Luca Almici – https://www.businesslogmanagement.com

• CallsSecure – Ali Aghatabar – https://callssecure.com

• HubDocs AI – Jacob Liu – https://hubdocs.ai

• Kopa – Robert Glenn – https://projectkopa.com

• lumedot – Kamil Qui – https://opus.lumedot.com

• MachinaLabs – Thierry Gilgen – https://www.machinalabs.net

• Morfeu – Sali Igbal Ferad – https://morfeu.ai

• Omen Insights – JC Lightcap – https://omeninsights.ai

• Pistiik – Ragnar Reindoff – https://pistiik.com

• sentivity.ai – Rowan Martnishn – https://sentivity.ai





• Business LOG – Luca Almici – https://www.businesslogmanagement.com • CallsSecure – Ali Aghatabar – https://callssecure.com • HubDocs AI – Jacob Liu – https://hubdocs.ai • Kopa – Robert Glenn – https://projectkopa.com • lumedot – Kamil Qui – https://opus.lumedot.com • MachinaLabs – Thierry Gilgen – https://www.machinalabs.net • Morfeu – Sali Igbal Ferad – https://morfeu.ai • Omen Insights – JC Lightcap – https://omeninsights.ai • Pistiik – Ragnar Reindoff – https://pistiik.com • sentivity.ai – Rowan Martnishn – https://sentivity.ai Insurance

• Clique by Annick & Son Network – Ronaldo Vieillesse – https://asfuneral.com





• Clique by Annick & Son Network – Ronaldo Vieillesse – https://asfuneral.com IOT

• Shower Stream – Priya Thomas – https://showerstream.net





• Shower Stream – Priya Thomas – https://showerstream.net Law and Government

• Dilicheck – Matias Toye – https://www.dilicheck.ai

• SmarTerm – Mohammadpouya Salmanian

• V4 Final – Matti Neustadt – https://www.v4final.com





• Dilicheck – Matias Toye – https://www.dilicheck.ai • SmarTerm – Mohammadpouya Salmanian • V4 Final – Matti Neustadt – https://www.v4final.com Manufacturing

• Wofeltex – Amit Raj – https://wofeltex.com





• Wofeltex – Amit Raj – https://wofeltex.com Media and Entertainment

• LABEL IQ AI – Adrian Swish – https://labeliq.ai

• RedPeak – Alan Vayn – https://red-peak.ai

• WatchAdvisor AG – Maryna Steger – https://watchadvisor.com





• LABEL IQ AI – Adrian Swish – https://labeliq.ai • RedPeak – Alan Vayn – https://red-peak.ai • WatchAdvisor AG – Maryna Steger – https://watchadvisor.com Real Estate

• BZAIL – Doug Sullinger – https://bzail.com

• ZenPort AI – Frank Jing





• BZAIL – Doug Sullinger – https://bzail.com • ZenPort AI – Frank Jing Security

• Fortix – Simon France – https://fortixai.com





• Fortix – Simon France – https://fortixai.com Software

• ABC – Bruce Hiatt

• ArcellAI (formerly Apliko) – Alejandro Velez-Arce – https://apliko.io

• Andiron AI – Cyrus Roepers-Chamlou – https://andiron.ai

• alma – Timo Spring – https://ts-values.com

• artilan – Henry Morgan – https://artilan.pro

• Chameleon – Mazen Alshami – https://chameleonerp.com

• GET LOCAL – Stefan Neukom – https://getlocal.ch

• Greenspark Cleaners – Nicolson Cineus – http://Greensparkcleaners.com

• HueMan XP – Sabeen Hasan – https://huemanxp.com

• Kawala – Andrew Ronchetto – https://kawala.ai

• Medsii – Rav Roberts – https://medsii.com

• ProcessPartner.AI – Troy Langby – https://processpartner.ai





• ABC – Bruce Hiatt • ArcellAI (formerly Apliko) – Alejandro Velez-Arce – https://apliko.io • Andiron AI – Cyrus Roepers-Chamlou – https://andiron.ai • alma – Timo Spring – https://ts-values.com • artilan – Henry Morgan – https://artilan.pro • Chameleon – Mazen Alshami – https://chameleonerp.com • GET LOCAL – Stefan Neukom – https://getlocal.ch • Greenspark Cleaners – Nicolson Cineus – http://Greensparkcleaners.com • HueMan XP – Sabeen Hasan – https://huemanxp.com • Kawala – Andrew Ronchetto – https://kawala.ai • Medsii – Rav Roberts – https://medsii.com • ProcessPartner.AI – Troy Langby – https://processpartner.ai Sports

• ISNation – Tracey Currey – https://isnation.com

ISNation – Tracey Currey – https://isnation.com Other

• CoolYourSweats Inc. – Cathy Rust – https://coolyoursweats.com

• SoulSync – Angilie Kapoor – https://oversightglobal.com

About Peachscore

Peachscore is a data-driven accelerator platform that leverages data intelligence, automation, and human expertise to empower early-stage companies globally at scale. The program runs 12 cohorts annually, each featuring a 12-week accelerator experience that culminates in a graduation certificate endorsed by global partners, demo day, and a full year of ongoing support from time of enrollment. Founders gain access to AI-driven recommendations, benchmarking insights, and a $2M perks catalog from top service providers. Additionally, they benefit from over 500 hours of office hours for mentorship, detailed pitch deck reviews and potential connections with investors for funding, corporations for customer acquisition, and government agencies for expansion opportunities.

For more information visit:

Contact Information

Peyman Shahmirzadi

Co-founder & COO at Peachscore

Email: accelerator@peachscore.com