Peachscore Welcomes 91 Startups from 21 Countries to Its Global Data-Driven Accelerator

Los Angeles, CA , Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peachscore proudly welcomes 91 pioneering startups from 21 countries and 26 industries into Cohorts 22 and 23 of its Global Data-Driven Accelerator Program. From cutting-edge AI and digital health to clean energy, blockchain, and education technology, these founders are redefining what is possible through innovation, data, and impact at scale.


Each company brings a distinctive vision, yet all share one goal: building smarter, faster, and more sustainable businesses through data-driven acceleration. Together, they represent a global community of entrepreneurs committed to solving meaningful problems and shaping industries of the future.

“Every startup in these cohorts is proof that data-driven growth is not a concept, it’s a discipline,” said Peyman Shahmirzadi, Co-Founder and COO of Peachscore. “We’re giving founders the platform and ecosystem to measure what matters, act on insights, and scale in ways that are efficient, transparent, and founder-first.”

More than 83% of these startups are at the Pre-Seed stage, with 17% at Seed, reflecting Peachscore’s commitment to supporting founders at their earliest and most critical stages. By meeting startups where they are and equipping them with AI-powered insights, mentorship, and investor visibility, Peachscore helps transform promising ideas into investor-ready, scalable ventures.

Peachscore’s equity-free, data-driven accelerator is redefining how founders grow. By combining transparency, real-time analytics, and global exposure, Peachscore helps entrepreneurs make smarter decisions, accelerate growth, and achieve measurable results. Through its AI-powered platform, founders gain 4X more visibility to over 30,000 investors worldwide via the Dealum integration, along with access to $2 million in partner perks and credits. With a community spanning more than 90 countries, Peachscore empowers founders everywhere to turn vision into traction and traction into sustainable growth.

Meet the visionary founders driving the next wave of innovation:

About Peachscore

Peachscore is a data-driven accelerator platform that leverages data intelligence, automation, and human expertise to empower early-stage companies globally at scale. The program runs 12 cohorts annually, each featuring a 12-week accelerator experience that culminates in a graduation certificate endorsed by global partners, demo day, and a full year of ongoing support from the time of enrollment. Founders gain access to AI-powered benchmarking, business intelligence, market insights, mentorship, over $2M in perks, and 4X investor visibility to more than 30,000 investors via the integration with Dealum. Additionally, they benefit from industry leading 500+ hours of office hours for mentorship, detailed pitch deck reviews, and potential connections with investors for funding, corporations for customer acquisition, and government agencies for expansion opportunities.

For more information, visit:


Peachscore Website: https://peachscore.com/
Peachscore LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/peachscore/

