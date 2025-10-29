Peachscore Welcomes 91 Startups from 21 Countries to Its Global Data-Driven Accelerator

Los Angeles, CA , Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peachscore proudly welcomes 91 pioneering startups from 21 countries and 26 industries into Cohorts 22 and 23 of its Global Data-Driven Accelerator Program. From cutting-edge AI and digital health to clean energy, blockchain, and education technology, these founders are redefining what is possible through innovation, data, and impact at scale.





Each company brings a distinctive vision, yet all share one goal: building smarter, faster, and more sustainable businesses through data-driven acceleration. Together, they represent a global community of entrepreneurs committed to solving meaningful problems and shaping industries of the future.

“Every startup in these cohorts is proof that data-driven growth is not a concept, it’s a discipline,” said Peyman Shahmirzadi, Co-Founder and COO of Peachscore. “We’re giving founders the platform and ecosystem to measure what matters, act on insights, and scale in ways that are efficient, transparent, and founder-first.”

More than 83% of these startups are at the Pre-Seed stage, with 17% at Seed, reflecting Peachscore’s commitment to supporting founders at their earliest and most critical stages. By meeting startups where they are and equipping them with AI-powered insights, mentorship, and investor visibility, Peachscore helps transform promising ideas into investor-ready, scalable ventures.

Peachscore’s equity-free, data-driven accelerator is redefining how founders grow. By combining transparency, real-time analytics, and global exposure, Peachscore helps entrepreneurs make smarter decisions, accelerate growth, and achieve measurable results. Through its AI-powered platform, founders gain 4X more visibility to over 30,000 investors worldwide via the Dealum integration, along with access to $2 million in partner perks and credits. With a community spanning more than 90 countries, Peachscore empowers founders everywhere to turn vision into traction and traction into sustainable growth.

Meet the visionary founders driving the next wave of innovation:

Administrative Services

G'day Gateway – Benjamin Nichol – https://www.gdaygateway.com





Advertising and Marketing

Pagewheel – Rachel Miller – https://pagewheel.com

Apps

Orcho – Daksh Guard – https://orcho.ai

Formula Live Pulse – Simone Scanu – https://www.f1livepulse.com/en/

PerfAI, Inc. – Intesar Mohammed – https://perfai.ai/

Perfect Practice – Rick Emery – https://perfectpractice.life

The Drop – Shawn Horace – https://Thedrop.promo





Biotechnology

Coriander Labs – Matthew Prout – https://corianderlabs.com

Dendropharm – Sam More – https://www.dendropharm.de/

Sequegenics – Dario Dilernia – https://sequegenics.com





Blockchain

Kalima Blockchain – André Legendre – https://kalima.io

Numeraire Future Trends – Marsha Lipton – https://nftrends.ai





Community and Lifestyle

DatingSphere – Ming Li – https://datingsphere.com

Sympathiq Ltd – Irina Duisimbekova – https://www.sympathiq.com

Venn – Zed Truong – https://www.vennapp.co/





Education

BRiDDG – Sara Bavar – https://briddg.com

Happy Whole Human SL – Lisa Leit – https://happywholehuman.com

Know All Music – Justine Blicq – https://Knowallmusic.com

LifeSpark Labs – Amber Trivedi – https://lifesparklabs.com

Panthea Group – Maryam Saif – https://panthea.group





Energy

Evolve Energy Inc – Raul Dominguez – https://EvoEnergy.io

inGeniti, Inc. – Bhartendu Sinha – https://ingeniti.com

Rangeway Energy – Zak Winnick – https://rangeway.energy





Events

Jump for Joy Rentals – Stephanie Manka – https://jumpforjoyparty.com





Finance and Banking

4-D Resources Advisory LLC – Lachlan Hughson – https://4-dresourcesadvisory.com

Doblox – Morteza Zandieh – https://doblox.com

FundingHope – Dorian Dickinson – https://fundinghope.com

Qyvo – Jozef Juchniewicz – https://useqyvo.com

Rafd Dijital – Maiyam Alotibi

Securter Systems Inc. – Steve Epstein – https://securter.com





Food and Beverage

Fihi Nutrition – Suraj Meharwade – https://FihiNutrition.com

Mahogany Rose & Co – Tashia Mustafa

Gaming

SwapDotz – Oliver Otcasek – https://swapdotz.com





Hardware

Davis Tool Systems Inc. – Eric Davis – https://go.davistoolsystems.com/





Health Care

ARFID Buddy – Eunice Bankole – https://arfidbuddy.com

Conult Health Analytics – Douceur Tengu – https://conulthealth.com

Dynamic Medical Concepts – Ian Smith

Enbodie – Darren Crowder – https://www.enbodie.me

MPH Nexora – Nigel Blair – http://www.mphnexora.com

Radiance Concierge Nursing – Deven James – https://radiancedxlabs.com

Sentari AI – Victor Bian – https://withsentari.co

Swiftsure Innovations Inc. – Deanne McCarthy – https://swiftsure.com

Information Technology

AI Nova Solutions – Saif Ali – https://ainovasolutions.cloud

Askitect – Zuoda He – https://askitect.com

Automaticall – Bahram Ahmedzade – https://automaticall.io

datajoi – David Wrench – https://datajoi.com

Kookies.ai – Arun Kumar

Northern Blue Marketing Inc. – Richard Evers – https://kryptera.ca

Quantum Links AI Limited – Tariq Syed

Quikzer – Kay Bolden – https://quikzer.com/

ShelfEx LLC – Gaurav Sethi – https://shelfexecution.com

IOT

keocam – Brian Pemberton – https://www.keocam.com

Manufacturing

Fractalitics – Bogdan Iuga – https://fractalitics.com

Media and Entertainment

Become. Media Platform Inc. – Emma Norton – https://wearebecome.media

Creator CoreForge – Sarmed Shafi – https://CreatorCoreForge.com

FilmDin - Arian Khoroushi - http://filmdin.com/

Good Stream AI – Mark Zherdin – https://goodstream.ai

Host Planet – James Varley – https://hostplanet.club

Novacast – Cahill Camden – https://novacast.ai

Paikü – Ionel Munoz – http://paiku.app

Storywork – Oliver Vanicsek – https://storywork.io

TV Feeder Inc. – Jason Gilbert – https://tvfeeder.com

Retail

Alli CBD Marketplace – Casey Patterson – https://allicbd.com

Certisfied HQ – Daniel Gbenle – https://Certisfied.com

Poppy Furniture Ltd – Arthur Ellis Hancock – https://poppyfurnish.com

Security

Matter-ID – Mairi Kutberg – https://matter-id.com

XMO Corp – Fred Sotelo – https://xmocorp.com

Software

Algorion – Haseeb Afsar – https://algorion.com

Alstrum Inc – Francis Kaijuka – https://alstrum.ai

Arbling – Yevgeniy Makhmutov – https://stage.arbling.com

Cogniate – Morne Maritz – https://cogniate.io

EazyDI – Chris Evans – https://eazydi.com

Generous – Kyle Montgomery – https://meetgenerous.com

Huddly AI – Fatima Nakonechny – https://hudlink.ai

InteractMet – Ziran Wu – interactmet

MMW (My Mental Wellbeing) – Subhi Irshed – https://mmwai.io

QuarqAI – Chris Messina – https://quarq.ai/

Smoothdev Technologies, Inc – Brendan Putek – https://smoothdev.io

Talistry – Mehmet Arslan

The Mindkind – Mario Garcés – http://www.themindkind.com

Sports

Tournkey – Tyler Childs – https://tournkey.com

Uniqer – Joni Leimala – https://uniqer.net

Supply Chain and Logistics

Tridrone P.C. – Chris Vozikis





Transportation

DriveEase – Harindra Chowdary Nallamothu – https://www.drive-ease.net/

Yamaghen Ride – David Maghene Maghene – https://yamaghenride.de

Travel and Hospitality

Bookify – Faraz Ahmad – https://bookify.events

Portals & Pillows B&B LLC – Sylvia Holmquist

Schwet – Mauri Ramsey

Tripsy – Carolina Bucarey – https://tripsy-app.com

Other

Proof of life inc – Shravan Kannaboyna – https://polinc.net

About Peachscore

Peachscore is a data-driven accelerator platform that leverages data intelligence, automation, and human expertise to empower early-stage companies globally at scale. The program runs 12 cohorts annually, each featuring a 12-week accelerator experience that culminates in a graduation certificate endorsed by global partners, demo day, and a full year of ongoing support from the time of enrollment. Founders gain access to AI-powered benchmarking, business intelligence, market insights, mentorship, over $2M in perks, and 4X investor visibility to more than 30,000 investors via the integration with Dealum. Additionally, they benefit from industry leading 500+ hours of office hours for mentorship, detailed pitch deck reviews, and potential connections with investors for funding, corporations for customer acquisition, and government agencies for expansion opportunities.

For more information, visit:



Peachscore Website: https://peachscore.com/

Peachscore LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/peachscore/

