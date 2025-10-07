Peachscore and Silveroak Capital Academy Partner to Bridge Startups with Emerging Talent

Los Angeles, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peachscore, the world’s largest data-driven startup accelerator, is proud to announce a new partnership with Silveroak Capital Academy (SCA), an elite career-launch platform founded by seasoned industry executives with decades of experience across finance, consulting, and technology. SCA prepares college students and recent graduates for high-impact careers on Wall Street, in Silicon Valley, and beyond through personalized mentorship and guaranteed internships.

Startups often encounter barriers when building their teams. Limited budgets, lack of brand recognition, competition with established corporations, and the urgent need for versatile team members all create challenges for early-stage companies. Recruiting across specialized fields such as software engineering, data analytics, business development, and marketing is particularly difficult, with demand for skilled professionals far outpacing supply.

This collaboration helps Peachscore founders overcome those challenges by providing:

Access to a vetted pool of ambitious, internship-ready students eager to contribute across technology, finance, consulting, marketing, engineering, STEM research, data analytics, business development, and non-profits.

Direct support from interns who commit 10+ hours per week over 2 to 3 months, extending team capacity at critical stages of growth.

An opportunity to mentor and shape future professionals while gaining fresh perspectives and talent that can accelerate projects.

“What excites me most about this partnership is how it unites two ecosystems: visionary founders building the future, and ambitious students preparing to lead it. By opening the doors of our startups to internship-ready talent, we are not just fueling growth for companies, we are shaping the next generation of leaders,” shared Peyman Shahmirzadi, Co-Founder & COO, Peachscore

“This partnership recognizes that talent is the most enduring form of capital,” said Winter Peng, Founder & CEO, Silveroak Capital Academy. “Our students' entrance into the front lines of innovation provides founders with the infusion of eager, human potential that is so critical to the growth of an early-stage operation.”

Peachscore’s global, equity-free, data-driven accelerator equips startups with AI-powered benchmarking, business intelligence, market insights, daily mentorship, education from top executives, over $2M in perks, and visibility to more than 30,000 investors across a full 12-month program. By joining forces with Silveroak Capital Academy, Peachscore is extending these benefits to address one of the biggest challenges founders face: acquiring the right talent to scale effectively. Through this partnership, founders gain the additional talent and energy needed to accelerate projects, while students gain invaluable real-world experience that sets them apart in competitive industries. It is a win-win model that strengthens the global startup ecosystem and builds lasting bridges between education, entrepreneurship, and industry.

As Peachscore continues to expand its global accelerator community, collaborations like this ensure that startups have the resources, visibility, and support to succeed. Together with Silveroak Capital Academy, Peachscore is proud to empower the next generation of innovators and leaders.

