DIAGNOS Announces Extension of Stock Warrants Exercise Period

BROSSARD, Quebec, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diagnos Inc. (“DIAGNOS” or the “Corporation”) (TSX Venture: ADK, OTCQB: DGNOF, FWB: 4D4A), a pioneer in early detection of critical health issues using advanced technology based on Artificial Intelligence (AI), announces that it intends to extend the exercise period of an aggregate of 1,414,286 stock warrants (each a “Warrant”) issued as part of a non-brokered private placement of units initially announced on February 27, 2024. The Warrants initial exercise period is set to expire on August 27, 2025.

Subject to the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) consent, the extended expiry date shall be February 27, 2029 (the “Amendment”). All other provisions of the Warrants, such as the Warrants exercise price of $0,40 per common share of the Corporation, will remain unchanged and fully in effect during the extended exercise period.

One insider of the Corporation holds 357,143 Warrants to be amended. The insider is considered a “related party” of the Corporation within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). The Amendment is exempt from the valuation requirement and the minority approval requirement prescribed in MI 61-101, based on sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a), as the fair market value of the related party participation in the Amendment to Warrants does not exceed 25% of the Corporation’s current market capitalization. The board of directors of the Corporation has reviewed and approved the Amendment related to the Warrants to ensure that it was in the best interest of the Corporation and its shareholders

The Corporation will issue a follow up press release solely in the case where the Exchange rejects the application for the Amendment.

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS is a publicly traded Canadian corporation dedicated to early detection of critical eye-related health problems. By leveraging Artificial Intelligence, DIAGNOS aims to provide more information to healthcare clinicians to enhance diagnostic accuracy, streamline workflows, and improve patient outcomes on a global scale.

