HPU President Nido Qubein Becomes N.C.’s Longest-Serving Active College President

HIGH POINT, N.C., Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Point University President Nido Qubein begins the 2025-2026 academic year with a new distinction – he is now North Carolina’s longest-serving active college president, having led the university with vision and dedication for nearly 21 years.

While the average tenure for a college president is only 5.9 years, Qubein began serving as HPU’s seventh president in January of 2005. He has led the university through an extraordinary transformation during his two decades and counting in office.

HPU’s undergraduate and graduate enrollment has increased from 1,500 in 2005 to a record 6,335 students last fall under Qubein’s leadership, and the number of faculty members has jumped from 108 to 502. The university is expected to welcome record enrollment again this fall. HPU’s campus has also grown significantly during that time with the construction of 128 new or renovated buildings on campus and a total investment of more than $3 billion.

Qubein has added 12 academic schools as president, including the Nido R. Qubein School of Communication, the Webb School of Engineering and three of the university’s newest schools — the David S. Congdon School of Entrepreneurship, the Kenneth F. Kahn School of Law and the Workman School of Dental Medicine.

Qubein will reach another milestone later this year when he surpasses Wendell Patton as the longest-serving president in HPU history. Patton served as HPU’s fourth president from 1959-1980, spanning 20 years, 9 months. In November, Qubein will hit 20 years, 10 months in office.

HPU Presidents Over the Years:

Robert Andrews (1924-1930)

Gideon Humphreys (1930-1949)

Dennis Cooke (1949-1959)

Wendell Patton (1959-1980)

Charles Lucht (1981-1985)

Jacob Martinson Jr. (1985-2005)

Nido Qubein (2005-Present)

Graduate outcomes have soared to new heights under Qubein’s leadership. Numerous graduating classes in recent years, including the Class of 2024, have achieved a 99% career or graduate school placement rate within 180 days. HPU’s percentage of 2024 graduates who were employed or furthering their education within 180 days of graduation is 14 points higher than the national average reported by NACE.

HPU rankings have jumped from #17 in 2005 to #1. The university has maintained the #1 Regional College in the South for 13 consecutive years in “America’s Best Colleges” by U.S. News & World Report and #1 Most Innovative for 10 consecutive years. In addition, U.S. News has recognized HPU for a strong commitment to undergraduate teaching, internship opportunities, first-year experiences and best value. The Princeton Review has selected HPU for their “Best Colleges” since 2018, and named HPU as the #1 “Best-Run College in the Nation” in 2025.

About HPU President Nido Qubein

Qubein has been honored with numerous awards from local, national and international organizations throughout his lifetime. He was inducted into the Horatio Alger Association for Distinguished Americans, along with Oprah Winfrey and Colin Powell. He is also the recipient of the DAR Americanism Award and, along with four U.S. presidents, the recipient of the Ellis Island Medal of Honor. Qubein has also been recognized as both the Citizen of the Year and Philanthropist of the Year in his home city of High Point. He was named the Honorary Chairman for the internationally recognized PGA Wyndham Championship.

Prior to his role as HPU president, Qubein rose in prominence as an internationally known author and consultant. He has served on the corporate boards of several Fortune 500 companies, including Truist, the sixth-largest bank in the nation, La-Z-Boy and Savista. He also served as executive chairman of the Great Harvest Bread Company. Business North Carolina has recognized him as one of North Carolina’s most influential leaders in its annual Power List.

Qubein grew up in the Middle East to a single mother after his father died when he was only 6 years old. In search for the opportunity to thrive, he came to the U.S. as a teenager with limited knowledge of English and little money. He supported himself through numerous entrepreneurial endeavors while attending Mount Olive College, then HPU to receive his bachelor’s degree and UNC Greensboro for graduate studies. All three of his alma maters bestowed upon him honorary doctorates.

In October 2013, The Biography Channel aired “Nido Qubein: A Life of Success and Significance.” While the documentary celebrates his accomplishments as a professional speaker and business consultant, much of the film recognizes his extraordinary efforts to lead HPU through unprecedented growth and accomplishments in the heart of the Great Recession.

Attachments