Structural Heart Devices Market Set to Expand and Reach ~USD 25 Billion by 2032 Amid Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Solutions | DelveInsight

The rising demand for structural heart devices is largely fueled by the increasing prevalence of structural heart conditions such as valve disorders, congenital defects, and related ailments. Additionally, a growing shift toward minimally invasive procedures, along with heightened product development and launch efforts by major industry players, is anticipated to significantly boost the structural heart devices market from 2025 to 2032.

DelveInsight’s Structural Heart Devices Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading structural heart devices companies’ market shares, challenges, structural heart devices market drivers, barriers, trends, and key structural heart devices companies such as Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Braile Biomedica, JOTEC GmbH, Edwards Life Sciences Corporation, Valcare Medical, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Abbott, Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., and others in the market.

Structural Heart Devices Overview

Structural heart devices are specialized medical devices used to treat abnormalities in the heart's structure, such as defects in the heart valves, walls, or chambers. These devices include transcatheter heart valves, occluders, annuloplasty rings, and repair clips, among others. They are designed to improve blood flow, restore normal heart function, and reduce the risk of complications such as heart failure, stroke, or arrhythmias. Structural heart interventions have become increasingly less invasive with the advancement of transcatheter techniques, which offer patients quicker recovery times, reduced procedural risks, and better overall outcomes compared to traditional open-heart surgery.





Structural Heart Devices Regional Market Insights

North America is anticipated to command the largest share of the structural heart devices market in the coming years, fueled by multiple critical factors. This leadership position is primarily due to the growing incidence of structural heart diseases such as valvular disorders, congenital defects, and other cardiac anomalies. The region’s preference for minimally invasive interventions is also on the rise, supported by its advanced healthcare infrastructure and widespread integration of innovative medical technologies. Additionally, a supportive regulatory framework, characterized by frequent product approvals and the introduction of novel devices, continues to bolster market expansion.

Leading companies in the sector are actively advancing the therapeutic landscape through innovation. For example, in May 2025, Edwards Lifesciences received U.S. FDA approval for its SAPIEN 3 Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) system to treat asymptomatic patients with severe aortic stenosis. This was the first FDA clearance for TAVR in this patient group, significantly broadening the treatment base. These kinds of breakthroughs, along with the high prevalence of cardiac conditions and a well-established healthcare ecosystem, are key growth drivers in the region.

As a result, the convergence of increasing structural heart disease cases and continuous technological advancement is expected to strongly drive the North American structural heart devices market from 2025 through 2032.

Recent Developments in the Structural Heart Devices Market

In May 2025, Edwards Lifesciences announced that the U.S. FDA had approved the use of its SAPIEN 3 Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) platform for patients with severe aortic stenosis (AS) who are asymptomatic.

announced that the U.S. FDA had approved the use of its SAPIEN 3 Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) platform for patients with severe aortic stenosis (AS) who are asymptomatic. In April 2025, Edwards Lifesciences announced that its SAPIEN M3 mitral valve replacement system received CE Mark approval. The device is approved for treating patients with moderate-to-severe or severe mitral regurgitation (MR) who are not suitable for surgery or transcatheter edge-to-edge repair (TEER). The SAPIEN M3 is the first transcatheter mitral valve replacement system approved for use through a transfemoral (through the leg) approach, offering a minimally invasive option for patients with limited treatment choices.

announced that its SAPIEN M3 mitral valve replacement system received CE Mark approval. The device is approved for treating patients with moderate-to-severe or severe mitral regurgitation (MR) who are not suitable for surgery or transcatheter edge-to-edge repair (TEER). The SAPIEN M3 is the first transcatheter mitral valve replacement system approved for use through a transfemoral (through the leg) approach, offering a minimally invasive option for patients with limited treatment choices. In March 2025, Abbott announced new results from its TRILUMINATE™ Pivotal trial, showing that the TriClip™ TEER system provides significant and lasting improvement in tricuspid regurgitation (TR) after two years. The data also showed that TriClip reduced heart failure-related hospitalizations and improved long-term quality of life compared to standard medical therapy.

Key Players in the Structural Heart Devices Market

The structural heart devices market is highly competitive and features a mix of well-established medical technology giants and emerging players. Key companies driving innovation and market growth include Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Braile Biomedica, JOTEC GmbH, Edwards Life Sciences Corporation, Valcare Medical, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Abbott, Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., XELTIS BV, JenaValve Technology, Inc., Biomerics, Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd, Livanova plc, Comed B.V., TORAY INDUSTRIES INC., Occlutech International AB, Microport Scientific Corporation, Meril Life Sciences, Venus Medtech (Hangzhou) Inc., and others. These firms have robust portfolios encompassing transcatheter heart valves, closure devices, and repair systems, supported by significant investments in R&D, regulatory approvals, and global distribution networks. In addition to these leading companies, several emerging players and niche innovators are contributing to the dynamic landscape.

Structural Heart Devices Market Key Factor Analysis

Structural Heart Devices Market Drivers

The structural heart devices market is primarily driven by the growing prevalence of structural heart diseases, such as valvular and congenital heart defects, which has led to an increasing demand for effective treatment solutions. Additionally, there is a notable shift toward minimally invasive procedures, driven by their reduced recovery times, lower risk profiles, and improved patient outcomes. This evolving treatment landscape is further supported by the continuous product development and launch activities by key players, who are introducing advanced and innovative devices to meet the rising clinical needs and expand their market presence.

Structural Heart Devices Market Restraints and Challenges

One of the key restraints in the structural heart devices market is the frequent occurrence of product failures and recalls, which can significantly undermine patient and physician confidence in these technologies. These incidents not only pose safety risks but also lead to increased scrutiny from regulatory authorities. Coupled with this is the challenge of stringent regulatory requirements for product approvals, which can delay the introduction of innovative devices into the market. Together, these factors create a complex and high-risk environment for manufacturers, potentially limiting market growth and innovation.

Structural Heart Devices Market Opportunities

The structural heart devices market presents a significant opportunity driven by the integration of advanced technologies such as digital twins and artificial intelligence (AI). These innovations are transforming the design, testing, and optimization processes of structural heart devices, enabling personalized treatment planning, predictive maintenance, and improved clinical outcomes. Digital twin technology allows for the creation of highly accurate virtual models of patient-specific heart anatomies, enhancing pre-procedural planning and device fitment. Meanwhile, AI-powered analytics support real-time decision-making and risk stratification, further improving procedural success rates. This technological evolution is poised to accelerate product development cycles and expand the adoption of next-generation structural heart solutions across global markets.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2022–2032 Structural Heart Devices Market CAGR ~10% Structural Heart Devices Market Size in 2032 ~USD 25 Billion Key Structural Heart Devices Companies Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Braile Biomedica, JOTEC GmbH, Edwards Life Sciences Corporation, Valcare Medical, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Abbott, Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., XELTIS BV, JenaValve Technology, Inc., Biomerics, Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd, Livanova plc, Comed B.V., TORAY INDUSTRIES INC., Occlutech International AB, Microport Scientific Corporation, Meril Life Sciences, Venus Medtech (Hangzhou) Inc., and others

Structural Heart Devices Market Assessment

Structural Heart Devices Market Segmentation Structural Heart Devices Market Segmentation By Product Type: Repair Devices (Occluders, Annuloplasty Devices, Valvuloplasty Devices, and Others) and Replacement Devices (Mechanical Heart Valves and Tissue Heart Valves) Structural Heart Devices Market Segmentation By Application: Atrial Septal Defect, Aortic Valve Stenosis, Patent Foramen Ovale, Ventricular Septal Defects, Mitral Regurgitation, and Others Structural Heart Devices Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others Structural Heart Devices Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Table of Contents

1 Structural Heart Devices Market Report Introduction 2 Structural Heart Devices Market Executive Summary 3 Competitive Landscape 4 Regulatory Analysis 5 Structural Heart Devices Market Key Factors Analysis 6 Structural Heart Devices Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 7 Structural Heart Devices Market Layout 8 Structural Heart Devices Market Company and Product Profiles 9 KOL Views 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight 12 Disclaimer & Contact Us

