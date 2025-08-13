Avita Community Partners Wins 2025 OPEN MINDS Community Impact Through Innovation Award, Sponsored by Qualifacts

Nashville, Tenn. and Gettysburg, Pa., Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualifacts, a leading provider of electronic health record (EHR) and data solutions for behavioral health and human services organizations, in collaboration with OPEN MINDS, is proud to announce Avita Community Partners as the winner of the 2025 OPEN MINDS Community Impact Through Innovation Award. This award, sponsored by Qualifacts, was presented during the opening keynote at the 2025 OPEN MINDS Service Excellence Institute (SEI) in Long Beach, CA.

Avita Community Partners, located in northeast Georgia, operates a 45-bed Behavioral Health Crisis Center (BHCC) that evaluates and stabilizes individuals experiencing a behavioral health crisis/emergency. It serves over 1,800 clients each year. It operates as an outpatient/urgent care center focused on assessing and making treatment recommendations for individuals that present as a walk-in or under a mandated psychiatric hold.

This year’s award sought to honor organizations using technology not just to improve processes but to create measurable, community-wide impact. Avita was selected for its transformative use of performance dashboards to redefine crisis care operations. Within four months, Avita’s Behavioral Health Crisis Center achieved a 200% increase in services per client, reduced wait times to under 30 minutes, and drove a 400% revenue increase, while boosting quality audit scores by 20%—earning its first-ever “A” state rating.

By combining data-driven strategies, cross-functional teamwork, and strong partnerships with law enforcement and community stakeholders, Avita has built a sustainable model that demonstrates how straightforward technology can be leveraged for high-impact change in behavioral health systems.

“Avita’s work is a reminder that technology in behavioral health is at its best when it strengthens the human connection at the center of care,” said Josh Schoeller, CEO of Qualifacts. “By using data to reduce delays, guide decisions, and give staff more time with clients, they’ve shown how tools can deliver lasting change for both providers and the communities they serve.”

This award celebrates organizations that show how smart, targeted use of technology can elevate care delivery and strengthen entire systems. OPEN MINDS and Qualifacts are proud to congratulate Avita Community Partners and all of this year's applicants on their innovations, results, and efforts in transforming both care delivery and community outcomes.

“Avita’s success is exactly what we envisioned for this award—an organization using technology and data strategies to drive measurable improvements in access, efficiency, and outcomes,” said Monica E. Oss, CEO of OPEN MINDS. “Their ability to turn operational challenges into an opportunity for transformation offers a clear blueprint for others in the field.”

Methodology

The award selection process evaluated each applicant on a 1–10 scale across three weighted domains: Innovation and Technology, Impact and Measurable Outcomes, and Scalability and Sustainability. Scores were based on criteria such as creativity and uniqueness of the technology, evidence of success, and potential for replication with clear ROI or community benefit. The highest cumulative score determined the winner.

ABOUT AVITA COMMUNITY PARTNERS

Avita Community Partners is a resource for individuals and families in northeast Georgia experiencing the disabling effects of mental illness, developmental disabilities, and addictive diseases. Our goal is to assist in the development of safe, stable, meaningful lives for all.

ABOUT QUALIFACTS

Celebrating 25 years, Qualifacts is the leading provider of electronic health record (EHR) software and data solutions designed specifically for behavioral health and human services organizations. Putting the health of individuals first, our award-winning, AI-powered EHR platforms—Credible, CareLogic, and InSync—enable behavioral health providers to spend more time on what matters most: delivering superior care that drives better outcomes. Qualifacts is more than a provider of innovative technology—we're partners in care, working alongside organizations of all sizes nationwide to simplify the lives of behavioral health providers. We simplify clinical workflows and ensure compliance, while strengthening client-provider relationships. Today, we serve more than 2,700 organizations across all 50 states, including 33% of the nation's Certified Community Behavioral Health Centers (CCBHCs), supporting both non-profit and for-profit organizations in delivering superior behavioral healthcare.

ABOUT OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is a national market intelligence, management consulting, and marketing services firm specializing exclusively in the high-needs consumer market—mental health, addiction treatment, cognitive disabilities, chronic health conditions, elder services, health-related social needs, and adjacent markets within the health and human service field. Its mission is to provide payers, service provider organizations, pharmaceutical, technology, and scientific firms that serve these consumers with the market and management knowledge needed to improve their organizational efficiency and effectiveness. Learn more at openminds.com.

