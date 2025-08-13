Warp Launches SMB Suite to Eliminate Logistics Complexity for Growing Brands

Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Warp , an enterprise freight transportation innovation service powered by advanced technology, today announced the launch of the Warp SMB Suite, a bundled logistics solution tailored specifically for small and medium-sized businesses in the apparel, retail, and consumer goods sectors.

Warp’s offerings include LTL, pool distribution, big & bulky final mile delivery, inbound vendor consolidation, and zone skipping, each a specialized service designed to meet diverse logistics needs. Built for brands scaling across multiple channels, the SMB Suite removes the rigid complexity of traditional freight providers by integrating Warp’s nationwide network of tech-enabled cross-docks, flexible routing systems, and unified technology stack into one seamless experience.

Fixing the Freight Experience for SMBs

For small and mid-sized brands, logistics challenges are all too familiar: missed pickups, excessive handling damage, opaque tracking, and the operational burden of juggling separate D2C, B2B, and retail freight flows. Warp’s SMB Suite solves this by consolidating those flows into one connected platform that delivers enterprise-grade performance without the overhead.

“Small and mid-sized brands are often left behind by traditional logistics providers,” said Troy Lester , Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Warp . “They get the worst service, the fewest options, and none of the flexibility. Our new SMB Suite flips that script. We’re giving them the same performance tools and network intelligence used by the largest retailers, without the bloat.”

What’s Included in the SMB Suite

Solutions

Zone-Skipping

Skip traditional parcel sortation with direct injection into downstream zones, reducing touchpoints, transit time, and damage for D2C shipments.

Store Skips

Deliver replenishment freight straight from fulfillment centers to store floors, eliminating dock congestion and streamlining retail operations.

FlowSkip

Merge B2B and D2C shipments into one orchestrated outbound flow, reducing cost, complexity, and waste.

Warp LTL

A modern, terminal-free LTL alternative using real-time routing and cross-dock precision to cut damage, shrink transit windows, and increase reliability.

Big and Bulky Final Mile

Customized last-mile delivery for oversized goods, ensuring white-glove care and a better end-customer experience.

Features

Pickup Grace

Warp LTL drivers offer 30-minute wait times (versus the 15-minute industry standard), second-attempt safeguards, and proactive communication to increase first-pickup success rates.

Tracking and Visibility Suite

Real-time tracking and 24/7 live updates across all freight modes including FTL and LTL, with white-glove support and full shipment transparency.

Self-Serve Booking

A simplified online portal for instant quotes, tracking, and bookings across all lanes and services: Get a Freight Quote

“Most LTL networks were never designed with small brands in mind,” said Chris Reeves , VP of Pricing & Network at Warp. “They’re terminal-heavy, opaque, and built for volume, not value. Warp’s LTL gives SMBs a direct, modern path through the middle mile that’s cleaner, faster, and more predictable.”

A Network Built for Growth

Warp’s SMB Suite gives small and growing brands the logistical power of enterprise operations without the legacy infrastructure, delays, or disjointed vendor handoffs.

“What makes the SMB Suite different is how every component fits into one operational flow,” said Daniel Sokolovsky , Co-Founder and CEO of Warp. “You’re not buying five disconnected services. You’re plugging into a system that’s engineered from the ground up to reduce waste, speed up delivery, and turn logistics into a growth driver.”

With over 50 cross-docks nationwide and a 10,000-plus vehicle fleet of cargo vans, box trucks, and trailers, Warp’s vehicle-agnostic network is built for agility and scale. Integrated APIs, dynamic routing, and mode-agnostic optimization give SMBs full control over every shipment, whether direct-to-consumer, store-bound, or wholesale.

Availability and Adoption

The SMB Suite is available today across the U.S. and Canada and is already being used by fast-growing brands in apparel, footwear, beauty, and consumer packaged goods.

Warp’s LTL is live across the U.S. and is directly accessible via API or through leading transportation management systems, including Priority1 , GlobalTranz , Banyan Technology , Primus , Quote Factory , Tai Software , and 7L Freight .

About Warp

Warp is a technology-powered freight network focused on modernizing freight transportation in the U.S. By connecting shippers, cross-docks, and carriers through a single operating system, Warp enables flexible, efficient, and highly visible freight movement.

Built by veteran logistics operators like Daniel Sokolovsky , Troy Lester , Chris Reeves , and Bill Bence who saw the limitations of legacy networks firsthand, Warp is designed for real-world complexity where delays ripple, stores need replenishing fast, and freight can’t afford to go dark. With real-time tracking, AI-powered routing, and a versatile national fleet of 53’ carriers, box trucks, and cargo vans, Warp helps brands move freight faster, carriers operate leaner, and retailers stay stocked.

Built by the people who’ve lived the breakdowns and decided to fix them, Warp is redefining how LTL freight works.