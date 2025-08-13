Top Texas Artists to Headline Labor Day Weekend Benefit Concert for Texas Flood Victims at Moody Gardens

Galveston, Texas, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Galveston Classic Car Auction & Texas Music Festival is set to take center stage this Labor Day weekend, Aug. 29-31, at the Moody Gardens Convention Center. Organized by Burley Auction and Muscle Cars of Texas, the three-day event will feature a celebration of classic cars and Texas music - all for a powerful cause.

In response to the devastating floods that struck Central Texas on July 4-5, Burley Auction announced that 100% of all music festival ticket and VIP credential sales will be donated to local flood relief charities.

“This is more than an auction, or music festival - it’s a way for the Texas community to come together and lift up those who have been hit hardest by the floods,” said Robb Burley, founder of Burley Auction. “We’re honored to bring together great Texas music, classic cars, & a good cause.”

Event Highlights:

Friday, August 29 - Moody Gardens Convention Center

Car Auction Preview: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Texas Music Festival: 6 p.m. - Midnight

Featuring: The Wilder Blue, Dale Watson, Jake Penrod, and more.

Saturday, August 30 - Moody Gardens Convention Center

Car Auction Preview: 8 a.m. - Noon

Galveston Classic Car Auction: Noon - 6 p.m.

Texas Music Festival: 6 p.m. - Midnight

Featuring: William Beckmann, Gary P. Nunn, Jake Penrod, and more.

Sunday, August 31 – Moody Gardens Convention Center

Texas Music Festival: 4 p.m. - Midnight

Featuring: Cory Morrow, Silverada, Kat Hasty, The Derailers, Pauline Reese, and more.

Flood Relief Silent Auction: All proceeds to directly benefit families and communities affected by recent floods.

All concerts and auctions take place inside the Moody Gardens Convention Center, providing an unforgettable opportunity to enjoy legendary Texas talent while making a difference.

Special Hotel Rates

The Moody Gardens Hotel is offering special event packages for the weekend. Rates are $255 per night on Friday and Saturday. Each night booked includes two general admission tickets to the Texas Music Festival for that day.

Tickets and hotel packages are available now at www.moodygardens.org or by calling 409-683-1299.

About Burley Auction

Burley Auction has raised over $100,000,000 for Texas charities pro bono since being founded in New Braunfels in 2004. Burley has sold collections & estates for Roy Rogers, Ted Nugent, Paul English, Ray Benson, and other notable collections.

Moody Gardens® is a public, non-profit, educational destination utilizing nature in the of rehabilitation, conservation, recreation, and research.

