LYNO AI Reports Strong Momentum in Early Bird Presale Ahead of Price Increase to $0.055





ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LYNO AI is progressing at a rapid pace during its Early Bird presale period, attracting attention from traders and investors. The project’s autonomous AI-powered cross-chain arbitrage engine operates across more than 15 EVM-compatible blockchains, contributing to the growing participation in the presale.



At this stage, LYNO tokens are priced at $0.050 per token, with a total of 16 million tokens available. More than 265,000 tokens have already been sold, reflecting heightened interest ahead of the upcoming price adjustment to $0.055 per token.



Presale Details Highlight Limited-Time Opportunity



The Early Bird stage provides participants with the chance to acquire LYNO tokens at the current rate before the planned increase. Key presale data include:



Current token price: $0.050

Next stage token price: $0.055

Tokens sold so far: 265,879.247

Total tokens allocated: 16 million



Payments can be made via ETH, USDT, or USDC, using supported wallets such as MetaMask and Trust Wallet.



Additionally, buyers who purchase more than $100 in LYNO tokens will be entered into the LYNO AI Giveaway for a chance to win one of ten 10,000-token prizes from a 100,000-token pool.



Technology Designed for Cross-Chain Arbitrage



LYNO AI is an open-source, decentralized protocol that applies advanced machine learning to identify and execute arbitrage opportunities across blockchain networks, including Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, Arbitrum, and Optimism. Its automated system incorporates:



Real-time market data aggregation

AI-driven scoring and routing of profitable arbitrage opportunities

Automated trade execution using flash loans and cross-chain bridges

Continuous profit distribution and AI model updates



Holders of the $LYNO token have governance rights, enabling participation in protocol-related decisions. Staking options are available, with up to 60 percent of protocol fees distributed to the community. The system includes a buyback and burn mechanism to help manage token supply.







Security measures include multi-signature wallets, slippage controls, and zero-knowledge proofs to help prevent front-running and MEV attacks. The protocol has been audited by Cyberscope.



Early Participation Encouraged Before Price Change



With the Early Bird stage advancing toward its allocation limit, participants have a short window to secure tokens at $0.050 before the next pricing level of $0.055. This presale period offers early access to a decentralized finance protocol integrating AI technology with cross-chain arbitrage capabilities.

Additional Information

Website: https://lyno.ai/

Buy Presale: https://lyno.ai/#presale

Whitepaper: https://lyno.ai/whitepaper.pdf

Twitter/X: https://x.com/Lyno_AI

Telegram: https://t.me/lyno_ai

Win 100k: https://gleam.io/KCCV3/lyno-ai-giveaway



Contact Details

LYNO AI

contact@lyno.ai

