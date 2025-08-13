Quick Custom Intelligence Launches QCI Research as Part of Broader Engagement Model

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) today announced the launch of QCI Research, its new Gap Analysis service, a strategic offering that provides deep assessments of business operations to identify gaps and opportunities for improvement. This new service is introduced as part of QCI’s broader engagement model, expanding the company’s solutions beyond its core software platform to address clients’ strategic needs. By conducting comprehensive operational reviews, the Gap Analysis service pinpoints inefficiencies and untapped opportunities in an organization’s processes, technology use, and customer engagement strategies, delivering clear recommendations for enhancement.

The Gap Analysis service represents an evolution of QCI’s Customer Engagement model into the realm of strategic advisory services. While QCI’s platform has traditionally focused on real-time data analytics and customer engagement tools, this new service extends the partnership with clients beyond technology – into consultative guidance with quantifiable outcomes. QCI’s team works closely with client stakeholders to review key performance areas, benchmark current practices against industry best standards, and develop an actionable roadmap for improvement. The result is a tailored set of initiatives with measurable targets, ensuring that improvements can be tracked and proven over time. By moving beyond software implementation to hands-on advisory support, QCI is helping clients translate data-driven insights into actionable business strategies that drive efficiency, revenue growth, and enhanced guest experiences.

“QCI Research is a direct response to QCI’s rapid growth and the increasing demand from our customers for deeper strategic guidance,” said Andrew Cardno, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer at QCI. “As we’ve expanded, it became clear that casinos and hospitality operators want not just powerful analytics tools, but also expert advice on how to leverage those tools to their fullest potential. Our Gap Analysis service meets this need by allowing us to partner more closely with clients – stepping beyond software to help identify and close critical operational gaps. In doing so, we’re empowering our customers with a clear, data-backed plan for improvement and ensuring they realize quantifiable results from their investment in our platform.”

With the introduction of QCI Research, QCI reinforces its commitment to providing holistic solutions for the gaming and hospitality industry. The service will be available to new and existing QCI clients, complementing the company’s award-winning analytics platform with high-level advisory support. By delivering both innovative technology and expert insight, QCI continues to solidify its role as a comprehensive partner for casinos and entertainment venues seeking to optimize performance and customer satisfaction.

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI Enterprise Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 300 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and Europe. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $42 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI's data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Denver, and Phoenix. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715. Visit us at www.quickcustomintelligence.com.

ABOUT Andrew Cardno

Andrew Cardno is a distinguished figure in the realm of artificial intelligence and data plumbing. With over two decades spearheading private Ph.D. and master's level research teams, his expertise has made significant waves in data tooling. Andrew's innate ability to innovate has led him to devise numerous pioneering visualization methods. Of these, the most notable is the deep zoom image format, a groundbreaking innovation that has since become a cornerstone in the majority of today's mapping tools. His leadership acumen has earned him two coveted Smithsonian Laureates, and teams under his mentorship have clinched 40 industry awards, including three pivotal gaming industry transformation awards. Together with Dr. Ralph Thomas, the duo co-founded Quick Custom Intelligence, amplifying their collaborative innovative capacities. A testament to his inventive prowess, Andrew boasts over 150 patent applications. Across various industries—be it telecommunications with Telstra Australia, retail with giants like Walmart and Best Buy, or the medical sector with esteemed institutions like City Of Hope and UCSD—Andrew's impact is deeply felt. He has enriched the literature with insights, co-authoring eight influential books with Dr. Thomas and contributing to over 100 industry publications. An advocate for community and diversity, Andrew's work has touched over 100 Native American Tribal Resorts, underscoring his expansive and inclusive professional endeavors.

