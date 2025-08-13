Epsilon Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results and Transformative Acquisitions in the Powder River Basin

HOUSTON, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epsilon Energy Ltd. (“Epsilon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EPSN) today announced it has entered into definitive agreements to acquire two entities (Peak Exploration and Production LLC and Peak BLM Lease LLC, together “Peak”) majority owned by funds of Yorktown Energy Partners LLC.

Combined consideration due at closing is the issuance of 6 million Epsilon common shares and the assumption of an estimated $49 million of debt. Additional contingent consideration of up to 2.5 million Epsilon common shares could be due subject to the ability to access acreage currently affected by a drilling permit moratorium in Converse County, Wyoming.

The transactions are expected to close in Q4 2025, subject to obtaining the requisite Epsilon shareholder approval.

Transaction Highlights:

Attractively Priced Assuming $6.21/shr (10-day VWAP from 8/11/25) for Epsilon stock, consideration equates to PDP PV15 + PUD PV25 on Peak’s third-party year-end 2024 reserves. Assuming $6.21/shr (10-day VWAP from 8/11/25) for Epsilon stock, consideration equates to $1,100 per undeveloped acre (or $340,000 per priority location)



Accretive to forecasted 2025 Adjusted EBITDA, YE 2024 Reserves, and Inventory per share

Accretive to forecasted 2026 Adjusted EBITDA per share and CFPS



Adds Control of Operations with Experienced In-Basin Team Provides a platform for future growth opportunities and the ability to execute



Expands Scope of Asset Base and Optionality for Growth Adds under-invested core Powder River Basin (PRB) position with substantial depth of undeveloped inventory on a mostly held by production position



Maintains Strong Balance Sheet and Dividend Per Share Pro-forma business is conservatively capitalized Transaction allows consistent dividend payout and provides future dividend support





The acquired Peak assets include 40,500 net acres in the core of the PRB, with Q2 2025 production of 2.2 MBoepd (56% oil, 44% gas).

Acquired Proved Reserves are 21.5 MMBoe (per Peak’s third-party year-end 2024 reserves report) reflecting an approximately 150% increase to Proved Reserves to Epsilon (note consolidated third-party reserves report volumes are subject to change based on development plans and SEC pricing).

Epsilon estimates there are 111 net priority locations on the acquired PRB position, defined as those with at least 45% working interest, 10,000 ft. of completed lateral length (CLL), and type curve indicative half-cycle economics above 25% at $65 WTI / $4 HHUB commodity prices.

Pro-Forma Epsilon will have four primary project areas to deploy capital – NEPA core Marcellus, Permian Barnett in Texas, the WCSB in Alberta, and now core Power River Basin. The portfolio offers oil and gas directed development opportunities going forward. Pro-forma Q2 2025 production is 47 MMcfe (77% natural gas, 22% oil). Pro-forma YE 2024 Proved reserves are 213 Bcfe (59% natural gas, 39% oil).

Jason Stabell, Epsilon’s Chief Executive Officer, commented “This is a key step forward for the company. We are acquiring a large under exploited asset at an attractive price. The acquisition brings additional balance to our portfolio and importantly, provides both control of the investment cadence and increased optionality to deploy capital for our shareholders as conditions warrant. We are excited to add Yorktown as a large shareholder. I personally have long history with the firm going back over 20 years. We want to thank the Peak team, led by Jack Vaughn, for their help putting this together and we’re excited to work with them going forward.”

At closing, 2 Peak shareholder designees will join the Epsilon board of directors. Epsilon’s management team will lead the combined company.

Texas Capital Securities is serving as financial advisor, and Gray Reed is serving as legal advisor to Epsilon.

Interested parties can find more information on the transaction in a presentation posted to the Company’s website: www.epsilonenergyltd.com

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights:

Epsilon - Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q2 2024 QoQ% YoY% NRI Production Gas MMcf 2,752 2,740 1,407 0 % 96 % Oil Mbbl 44 46 45 -3 % -1 % NGL Mbbl 8 16 19 -50 % -59 % Total Mmcfe 3,064 3,108 1,791 -1 % 71 % Daily Mmcfe/d 33.7 34.5 19.7 Revenues $M Gas 6,910 10,614 1,961 -35 % 252 % Oil 2,725 3,270 3,514 -17 % -22 % NGL 145 387 389 -63 % -63 % Midstream1 1,845 1,892 1,444 -3 % 28 % Total 11,625 16,163 7,308 -28 % 59 % Realized Prices2 Gas $/Mcf 2.51 3.87 1.39 -35 % 80 % Oil $/Bbl 61.72 71.75 78.44 -14 % -21 % NGL $/Bbl 18.51 24.52 20.21 -25 % -8 % Adj. EBITDA $M 7,396 10,609 3,904 -30 % 89 % Cash + STI3 $M 10,378 7,363 9,481 41 % 9 % Capex4 $M 4,032 8,035 5,709 -50 % -29 % Dividend $M 1,376 1,376 1,372 0 % 0 % Share Buybacks $M 0 0 0 1) Net of elimination entry for fees paid by Epsilon 2) Excludes impact of hedge realizations 3) Includes restricted cash balance 4) Includes acquisitions

Operations Update:

Epsilon’s capital expenditures were $4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. These were related to the drilling of 1 gross (0.25 net) well in Texas, and the completion of 1 gross (0.25 net) well in the Garrington area of Alberta. The well in Texas is the eighth Barnett well developed in the project and has been completed with flowback operations beginning this week. The Canada capital expenditure was a carry-over on the wells drilled and completed in the first quarter.

The Company is taking a $2.7 million impairment in the second quarter related to the recently drilled wells in the Garrington area of Alberta. The impairment is driven by a combination of drilling and completion cost overruns, early well performance below expectations, and due to first half realizations, the forward impairment test assumption using a lower oil price.

Jason Stabell, Epsilon’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “These early learnings are not unusual in a project area of this size. We learned valuable lessons that will improve our drilling and completion approach, and we still feel the asset has great potential with approximately 30,000 gross acres in the Garrington area and another 130,000 gross acres in the Harmattan area. We continue to work with our operating partner on a prudent plan for further investments.”

Current Hedge Book: Date Natural Gas Crude Oil Swaps Basis Swaps Costless Collars Swaps Costless Collars Volume (MMcf) Price ($/MMBtu) Volume (MMcf) Basis ($/MMBtu) Volume (MMcf) Bought Put ($/MMBtu) Sold Call ($/MMBtu) Volume (MBbl) Price ($/Bbl) Volume (MBbl) Bought Put ($/Bbl) Sold Call ($/Bbl) 1Q 2025 830 3.57 675 (0.74 ) - - - 13 74.34 - - - 2Q 2025 1,094 3.20 774 (0.95 ) - - - 19 71.76 - - - 3Q 2025 782 3.21 782 (0.95 ) - - - 18 71.06 - - - 4Q 2025 508 3.91 264 (0.95 ) 122 4.00 6.17 22 67.66 - - - FY 2025

3,213 $ 3.41 2,494 ($ 0.89 ) 122 $ 4.00 $ 6.17 72 $ 70.82 - - - 1Q 2026 360 4.66 - - 180 4.00 6.17 6 66.00 - - - 2Q 2026 546 4.13 - - 137 3.50 5.40 - - - - - 3Q 2026 552 4.13 - - 138 3.50 5.40 - - - - - 4Q 2026 186 4.13 - - 169 3.86 5.96 - - - - - FY 2026

1,644 $ 4.25 - - 623 $ 3.74 $ 5.77 6 $ 66.00 - - - 1Q 2027 - - - - 180 4.00 6.18 - - - - - 2Q 2027 - - - - - - - - - - - - 3Q 2027 - - - - - - - - - - - - 4Q 2027 - - - - - - - - - - - - FY 2027

- - - - 180 $ 4.00 $ 6.18 - - - - -

Earning’s Call:

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its results on Thursday, August 14, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

A webcast can be viewed at: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=cduY0BIa. A webcast replay will be available on the Company's website (www.epsilonenergyltd.com) following the call.

About Epsilon

Epsilon Energy Ltd. is a North American onshore natural gas and oil production and gathering company with assets in Pennsylvania, Texas, Alberta CA, New Mexico, and Oklahoma.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward looking statements. The use of any of the words “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, ‘may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, ‘believe”, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and the forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon.

Important Additional Information Regarding the Transactions Will Be Filed With the SEC

In connection with the proposed transactions, the Company will file a proxy statement with the SEC. The definitive proxy statement will be sent to the stockholders of the Company. The Company may also file other documents with the SEC regarding the proposed transactions. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS OF THE COMPANY ARE ADVISED TO CAREFULLY READ THE PROXY STATEMENT WHEN IT BECOMES AVAILABLE BECAUSE IT WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE TRANSACTIONS, THE PARTIES TO THE TRANSACTIONS AND THE RISKS ASSOCIATED WITH THE TRANSACTIONS. Investors and security holders may obtain a free copy of the proxy statement (when available) and other relevant documents filed by the Company with the SEC from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Security holders and other interested parties will also be able to obtain, without charge, a copy of the proxy statement and other relevant documents (when available) by (1) directing your written request to: 500 Dallas Street, Suite 1250, Houston, Texas or (2) contacting our Investor Relations department by telephone at 281-670-0002. Copies of the documents filed by the Company with the SEC will be available free of charge on the Company’s website at http://www.epsilonenergyltd.com.

Participants in the Solicitation

The Company and certain of its directors, executive officers and employees may be considered participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the proposed transaction. Information regarding the persons who may, under the rules of the SEC, be deemed participants in the solicitation of the stockholders of the Company in connection with the transactions, including a description of their respective direct or indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be included in the proxy statement described above when it is filed with the SEC. Additional information regarding the Company’s directors and executive officers is also included in its 2025 Proxy Statement, which was filed with the SEC on April 22, 2025. These documents are available free of charge as described above.

Contact Information:

281-670-0002

Jason Stabell

Chief Executive Officer

Jason.Stabell@EpsilonEnergyLTD.com

Andrew Williamson

Chief Financial Officer

Andrew.Williamson@EpsilonEnergyLTD.com



EPSILON ENERGY LTD.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations

(All amounts stated in US$) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues from contracts with customers: Gas, oil, NGL, and condensate revenue $ 9,779,728 $ 5,863,370 $ 24,050,518 $ 11,914,415 Gas gathering and compression revenue 1,845,005 1,444,448 3,737,355 3,380,146 Total revenue 11,624,733 7,307,818 27,787,873 15,294,561 Operating costs and expenses: Lease operating expenses 2,462,785 1,649,867 5,218,683 3,418,329 Gathering system operating expenses 613,795 649,967 1,166,446 1,202,537 Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and accretion 3,201,654 2,048,403 6,677,511 4,428,829 Impairment expense 2,670,000 2,676,669 General and administrative expenses: Stock based compensation expense 385,838 313,589 771,676 635,158 Other general and administrative expenses 1,461,878 1,478,215 3,280,296 3,037,238 Total operating costs and expenses 10,795,950 6,140,041 19,791,281 12,722,091 Operating income 828,783 1,167,777 7,996,592 2,572,470 Other income (expense): Interest income 17,247 108,943 32,546 375,215 Interest expense (19,906 ) (8,759 ) (32,117 ) (17,519 ) Gain (loss) on derivative contracts 2,573,863 (94,891 ) 1,111,693 (195,617 ) Other (expense) income (10,839 ) 101,606 (33,338 ) 101,073 Other income, net 2,560,365 106,899 1,078,784 263,152 Net income before income tax expense 3,389,148 1,274,676 9,075,376 2,835,622 Income tax expense 1,837,687 459,016 3,507,881 513,066 NET INCOME $ 1,551,461 $ 815,660 $ 5,567,495 $ 2,322,556 Currency translation adjustments (75,496 ) 22,229 (125,612 ) 22,593 Unrealized gain (loss) on securities 3,011 (1,598 ) NET COMPREHENSIVE INCOME $ 1,475,965 $ 840,900 $ 5,441,883 $ 2,343,551 Net income per share, basic $ 0.07 $ 0.04 $ 0.25 $ 0.11 Net income per share, diluted $ 0.07 $ 0.04 $ 0.25 $ 0.11 Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic 22,017,310 21,921,752 22,013,062 21,957,980 Weighted average number of shares outstanding, diluted 22,202,315 22,029,475 22,155,629 21,987,142

EPSILON ENERGY LTD.

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

(All amounts stated in US$) June 30, December 31, 2025 2024 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,907,653 $ 6,519,793 Accounts receivable 5,496,883 5,843,722 Fair value of derivatives 732,528 Prepaid income taxes 975,963 Other current assets 396,264 792,041 Total current assets 16,533,328 14,131,519 Non-current assets Property and equipment: Oil and gas properties, successful efforts method Proved properties 197,197,902 191,879,210 Unproved properties 33,496,835 28,364,186 Accumulated depletion, depreciation, amortization and impairment (131,899,045 ) (123,281,395 ) Total oil and gas properties, net 98,795,692 96,962,001 Gathering system 43,416,065 43,116,371 Accumulated depletion, depreciation, amortization and impairment (37,057,605 ) (36,449,511 ) Total gathering system, net 6,358,460 6,666,860 Land 637,764 637,764 Buildings and other property and equipment, net 245,555 259,335 Total property and equipment, net 106,037,471 104,525,960 Other assets: Operating lease right-of-use assets, long term 295,317 344,589 Restricted cash 470,000 470,000 Prepaid drilling costs 277,552 982,717 Total non-current assets 107,080,340 106,323,266 Total assets $ 123,613,668 $ 120,454,785 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable trade $ 2,018,533 $ 2,334,732 Gathering fees payable 1,139,057 997,016 Royalties payable 1,553,262 1,400,976 Income taxes payable 1,596,958 Accrued capital expenditures 225,923 572,079 Accrued compensation 465,055 695,018 Other accrued liabilities 283,540 371,503 Fair value of derivatives 487,548 Operating lease liabilities 121,057 121,135 Total current liabilities 7,403,385 6,980,007 Non-current liabilities Asset retirement obligations 3,764,816 3,652,296 Deferred income taxes 11,958,901 12,738,577 Operating lease liabilities, long term 296,250 355,776 Total non-current liabilities 16,019,967 16,746,649 Total liabilities 23,423,352 23,726,656 Commitments and contingencies (Note 11) Shareholders' equity Preferred shares, no par value, unlimited shares authorized, none issued or outstanding Common shares, no par value, unlimited shares authorized and 22,017,405 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and 22,008,766 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 116,081,031 116,081,031 Additional paid-in capital 12,890,583 12,118,907 Accumulated deficit (38,688,953 ) (41,505,076 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 9,907,655 10,033,267 Total shareholders' equity 100,190,316 96,728,129 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 123,613,668 $ 120,454,785





EPSILON ENERGY LTD.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(All amounts stated in US$) Six months ended June 30, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 5,567,495 $ 2,322,556 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and accretion 6,677,511 4,428,829 Impairment expense 2,676,669 Accretion of discount on available for sale securities (297,637 ) (Gain) loss on derivative contracts (1,111,693 ) 195,617 Settlement (paid) received on derivative contracts (108,383 ) 760,542 Settlement of asset retirement obligation (1,600 ) (87,284 ) Stock-based compensation expense 771,676 635,158 Deferred income tax benefit (779,676 ) (54,736 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 346,839 1,070,784 Prepaid income taxes 319,770 Other assets and liabilities 385,445 354,014 Accounts payable, royalties payable, gathering fees payable, and other accrued liabilities (66,454 ) (572,099 ) Income taxes payable 2,572,921 Net cash provided by operating activities 16,930,750 9,075,514 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to unproved oil and gas properties (5,132,649 ) (2,993,155 ) Additions to proved oil and gas properties (5,997,993 ) (26,425,017 ) Additions to gathering system properties (228,327 ) (70,236 ) Additions to land, buildings and property and equipment (12,102 ) (13,912 ) Purchases of short term investments - available for sale (4,045,785 ) Proceeds from short term investments - held to maturity 23,116,930 Prepaid drilling costs 705,165 886,981 Net cash used in investing activities (10,665,906 ) (9,544,194 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Buyback of common shares (1,203,708 ) Dividends paid (2,751,372 ) (2,742,349 ) Net cash used in financing activities (2,751,372 ) (3,946,057 ) Effect of currency rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (125,612 ) 22,593 Decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 3,387,860 (4,392,144 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 6,989,793 13,873,628 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 10,377,653 $ 9,481,484 Supplemental cash flow disclosures: Income tax paid - federal $ 1,325,000 $ 140,000 Income tax paid - state (PA) $ 355,138 $ Income tax paid (refund) - state (other) $ 1,710 $ (8,608 ) Interest paid $ 9,552 $ Non-cash investing activities: Change in proved properties accrued in accounts payable $ (690,866 ) $ (1,471,985 ) Change in gathering system accrued in accounts payable $ 71,366 $ 45,862 Asset retirement obligation asset additions and adjustments $ 18,235 $ 21,831





Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income $ 1,551,461 $ 815,660 $ 5,567,495 $ 2,322,556 Add Back: Interest expense (income), net 2,659 (100,184 ) (429 ) (357,696 ) Income tax expense 1,837,687 459,016 3,507,881 513,066 Depreciation, depletion, amortization, and accretion 3,201,654 2,048,403 6,677,511 4,428,829 Impairment expense 2,670,000 2,676,669 Stock based compensation expense 385,838 313,589 771,676 635,158 (Gain) loss on derivative contracts net of cash received or paid on settlement (2,267,203 ) 367,148 (1,220,076 ) 956,159 Foreign currency translation loss 14,021 24,310 570 Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,396,117 $ 3,903,632 $ 18,005,037 $ 8,498,642

Epsilon defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before (1) net interest expense, (2) taxes, (3) depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense, (4) impairments of natural gas and oil properties, (5) non-cash stock compensation expense, (6) gain or loss on derivative contracts net of cash received or paid on settlement, and (7) other income. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance as determined under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for net income or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP or as a measure of profitability or liquidity.

Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Epsilon has included Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental disclosure because its management believes that EBITDA provides useful information regarding its ability to service debt and to fund capital expenditures. It further provides investors with a helpful measure for comparing operating performance on a "normalized" or recurring basis with the performance of other companies, without giving effect to certain non-cash expenses and other items. This provides management, investors and analysts with comparative information for evaluating the Company in relation to other natural gas and oil companies providing corresponding non-U.S. GAAP financial measures or that have different financing and capital structures or tax rates. These non-U.S. GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, measures for financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.