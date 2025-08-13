Epsilon Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results and Transformative Acquisitions in the Powder River Basin

HOUSTON, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epsilon Energy Ltd. (“Epsilon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EPSN) today announced it has entered into definitive agreements to acquire two entities (Peak Exploration and Production LLC and Peak BLM Lease LLC, together “Peak”) majority owned by funds of Yorktown Energy Partners LLC.

Combined consideration due at closing is the issuance of 6 million Epsilon common shares and the assumption of an estimated $49 million of debt. Additional contingent consideration of up to 2.5 million Epsilon common shares could be due subject to the ability to access acreage currently affected by a drilling permit moratorium in Converse County, Wyoming.

The transactions are expected to close in Q4 2025, subject to obtaining the requisite Epsilon shareholder approval.

Transaction Highlights:

  • Attractively Priced
    • Assuming $6.21/shr (10-day VWAP from 8/11/25) for Epsilon stock, consideration equates to PDP PV15 + PUD PV25 on Peak’s third-party year-end 2024 reserves.
    • Assuming $6.21/shr (10-day VWAP from 8/11/25) for Epsilon stock, consideration equates to $1,100 per undeveloped acre (or $340,000 per priority location)
  • Accretive to forecasted 2025 Adjusted EBITDA, YE 2024 Reserves, and Inventory per share
    • Accretive to forecasted 2026 Adjusted EBITDA per share and CFPS
  • Adds Control of Operations with Experienced In-Basin Team
    • Provides a platform for future growth opportunities and the ability to execute
  • Expands Scope of Asset Base and Optionality for Growth
    • Adds under-invested core Powder River Basin (PRB) position with substantial depth of undeveloped inventory on a mostly held by production position
  • Maintains Strong Balance Sheet and Dividend Per Share
    • Pro-forma business is conservatively capitalized
    • Transaction allows consistent dividend payout and provides future dividend support

The acquired Peak assets include 40,500 net acres in the core of the PRB, with Q2 2025 production of 2.2 MBoepd (56% oil, 44% gas).

Acquired Proved Reserves are 21.5 MMBoe (per Peak’s third-party year-end 2024 reserves report) reflecting an approximately 150% increase to Proved Reserves to Epsilon (note consolidated third-party reserves report volumes are subject to change based on development plans and SEC pricing).

Epsilon estimates there are 111 net priority locations on the acquired PRB position, defined as those with at least 45% working interest, 10,000 ft. of completed lateral length (CLL), and type curve indicative half-cycle economics above 25% at $65 WTI / $4 HHUB commodity prices.

Pro-Forma Epsilon will have four primary project areas to deploy capital – NEPA core Marcellus, Permian Barnett in Texas, the WCSB in Alberta, and now core Power River Basin. The portfolio offers oil and gas directed development opportunities going forward. Pro-forma Q2 2025 production is 47 MMcfe (77% natural gas, 22% oil). Pro-forma YE 2024 Proved reserves are 213 Bcfe (59% natural gas, 39% oil).

Jason Stabell, Epsilon’s Chief Executive Officer, commented “This is a key step forward for the company. We are acquiring a large under exploited asset at an attractive price. The acquisition brings additional balance to our portfolio and importantly, provides both control of the investment cadence and increased optionality to deploy capital for our shareholders as conditions warrant. We are excited to add Yorktown as a large shareholder. I personally have long history with the firm going back over 20 years. We want to thank the Peak team, led by Jack Vaughn, for their help putting this together and we’re excited to work with them going forward.”

At closing, 2 Peak shareholder designees will join the Epsilon board of directors. Epsilon’s management team will lead the combined company.

Texas Capital Securities is serving as financial advisor, and Gray Reed is serving as legal advisor to Epsilon.

Interested parties can find more information on the transaction in a presentation posted to the Company’s website: www.epsilonenergyltd.com

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights:
      
           
   Epsilon - Q2 2025      
     Q2 2025Q1 2025Q2 2024QoQ%YoY% 
   NRI Production       
   GasMMcf2,7522,7401,4070%96% 
   OilMbbl444645-3%-1% 
   NGLMbbl81619-50%-59% 
   TotalMmcfe3,0643,1081,791-1%71% 
   DailyMmcfe/d33.734.519.7   
           
   Revenues$M      
   Gas 6,91010,6141,961-35%252% 
   Oil 2,7253,2703,514-17%-22% 
   NGL 145387389-63%-63% 
   Midstream1 1,8451,8921,444-3%28% 
   Total 11,62516,1637,308-28%59% 
           
   Realized Prices2       
   Gas$/Mcf2.513.871.39-35%80% 
   Oil$/Bbl61.7271.7578.44-14%-21% 
   NGL$/Bbl18.5124.5220.21-25%-8% 
           
   Adj. EBITDA$M7,39610,6093,904-30%89% 
           
   Cash + STI3$M10,3787,3639,48141%9% 
           
   Capex4$M4,0328,0355,709-50%-29% 
           
   Dividend$M1,3761,3761,3720%0% 
           
   Share Buybacks$M000   
           
   1) Net of elimination entry for fees paid by Epsilon     
   2) Excludes impact of hedge realizations      
   3) Includes restricted cash balance     
   4) Includes acquisitions       
           

Operations Update:

Epsilon’s capital expenditures were $4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. These were related to the drilling of 1 gross (0.25 net) well in Texas, and the completion of 1 gross (0.25 net) well in the Garrington area of Alberta. The well in Texas is the eighth Barnett well developed in the project and has been completed with flowback operations beginning this week. The Canada capital expenditure was a carry-over on the wells drilled and completed in the first quarter.

The Company is taking a $2.7 million impairment in the second quarter related to the recently drilled wells in the Garrington area of Alberta. The impairment is driven by a combination of drilling and completion cost overruns, early well performance below expectations, and due to first half realizations, the forward impairment test assumption using a lower oil price.

Jason Stabell, Epsilon’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “These early learnings are not unusual in a project area of this size. We learned valuable lessons that will improve our drilling and completion approach, and we still feel the asset has great potential with approximately 30,000 gross acres in the Garrington area and another 130,000 gross acres in the Harmattan area. We continue to work with our operating partner on a prudent plan for further investments.”  

Current Hedge Book:          
                 
DateNatural GasCrude Oil 
SwapsBasis SwapsCostless CollarsSwapsCostless Collars 
Volume (MMcf)Price ($/MMBtu)Volume (MMcf)Basis ($/MMBtu)Volume (MMcf)Bought Put ($/MMBtu)Sold Call ($/MMBtu)Volume (MBbl)Price ($/Bbl)Volume (MBbl)Bought Put ($/Bbl)Sold Call ($/Bbl) 
              
1Q 2025 830  3.57  675  (0.74) -  -  -  13  74.34  -  -  -  
2Q 2025 1,094  3.20  774  (0.95) -  -  -  19  71.76  -  -  -  
3Q 2025 782  3.21  782  (0.95) -  -  -  18  71.06  -  -  -  
4Q 2025 508  3.91  264  (0.95) 122  4.00  6.17  22  67.66  -  -  -  
FY 2025
 3,213 $3.41  2,494 ($0.89) 122 $4.00 $6.17  72 $70.82  -  -  -  
1Q 2026 360  4.66  -  -  180  4.00  6.17  6  66.00  -  -  -  
2Q 2026 546  4.13  -  -  137  3.50  5.40  -  -  -  -  -  
3Q 2026 552  4.13  -  -  138  3.50  5.40  -  -  -  -  -  
4Q 2026 186  4.13  -  -  169  3.86  5.96  -  -  -  -  -  
FY 2026
 1,644 $4.25  -  -  623 $3.74 $5.77  6 $66.00  -  -  -  
1Q 2027 -  -  -  -  180  4.00  6.18  -  -  -  -  -  
2Q 2027 -  -  -  -  -  -  -  -  -  -  -  -  
3Q 2027 -  -  -  -  -  -  -  -  -  -  -  -  
4Q 2027 -  -  -  -  -  -  -  -  -  -  -  -  
FY 2027
 -  -  -  -  180 $4.00 $6.18  -  -  -  -  -  

Earning’s Call:

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its results on Thursday, August 14, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

Interested parties in the United States and Canada may participate toll-free by dialing (833) 816-1385. International parties may participate by dialing (412) 317-0478. Participants should ask to be joined to the “Epsilon Energy Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call.”

A webcast can be viewed at: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=cduY0BIa. A webcast replay will be available on the Company’s website (www.epsilonenergyltd.com) following the call.

About Epsilon

Epsilon Energy Ltd. is a North American onshore natural gas and oil production and gathering company with assets in Pennsylvania, Texas, Alberta CA, New Mexico, and Oklahoma.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward looking statements. The use of any of the words “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, ‘may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, ‘believe”, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and the forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon.

Important Additional Information Regarding the Transactions Will Be Filed With the SEC

In connection with the proposed transactions, the Company will file a proxy statement with the SEC. The definitive proxy statement will be sent to the stockholders of the Company. The Company may also file other documents with the SEC regarding the proposed transactions. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS OF THE COMPANY ARE ADVISED TO CAREFULLY READ THE PROXY STATEMENT WHEN IT BECOMES AVAILABLE BECAUSE IT WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE TRANSACTIONS, THE PARTIES TO THE TRANSACTIONS AND THE RISKS ASSOCIATED WITH THE TRANSACTIONS. Investors and security holders may obtain a free copy of the proxy statement (when available) and other relevant documents filed by the Company with the SEC from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Security holders and other interested parties will also be able to obtain, without charge, a copy of the proxy statement and other relevant documents (when available) by (1) directing your written request to: 500 Dallas Street, Suite 1250, Houston, Texas or (2) contacting our Investor Relations department by telephone at 281-670-0002. Copies of the documents filed by the Company with the SEC will be available free of charge on the Company’s website at http://www.epsilonenergyltd.com.

Participants in the Solicitation

The Company and certain of its directors, executive officers and employees may be considered participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the proposed transaction.  Information regarding the persons who may, under the rules of the SEC, be deemed participants in the solicitation of the stockholders of the Company in connection with the transactions, including a description of their respective direct or indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be included in the proxy statement described above when it is filed with the SEC. Additional information regarding the Company’s directors and executive officers is also included in its 2025 Proxy Statement, which was filed with the SEC on April 22, 2025. These documents are available free of charge as described above.

Contact Information:

281-670-0002

Jason Stabell
Chief Executive Officer
Jason.Stabell@EpsilonEnergyLTD.com

Andrew Williamson
Chief Financial Officer
Andrew.Williamson@EpsilonEnergyLTD.com


EPSILON ENERGY LTD.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations
 (All amounts stated in US$)
             
  Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,
  2025  2024  2025  2024 
Revenues from contracts with customers:             
Gas, oil, NGL, and condensate revenue $9,779,728  $5,863,370  $24,050,518  $11,914,415 
Gas gathering and compression revenue  1,845,005   1,444,448   3,737,355   3,380,146 
Total revenue  11,624,733   7,307,818   27,787,873   15,294,561 
             
Operating costs and expenses:            
Lease operating expenses  2,462,785   1,649,867   5,218,683   3,418,329 
Gathering system operating expenses  613,795   649,967   1,166,446   1,202,537 
Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and accretion  3,201,654   2,048,403   6,677,511   4,428,829 
Impairment expense  2,670,000      2,676,669    
General and administrative expenses:            
Stock based compensation expense  385,838   313,589   771,676   635,158 
Other general and administrative expenses  1,461,878   1,478,215   3,280,296   3,037,238 
Total operating costs and expenses  10,795,950   6,140,041   19,791,281   12,722,091 
Operating income  828,783   1,167,777   7,996,592   2,572,470 
             
Other income (expense):            
Interest income  17,247   108,943   32,546   375,215 
Interest expense  (19,906)  (8,759)  (32,117)  (17,519)
Gain (loss) on derivative contracts  2,573,863   (94,891)  1,111,693   (195,617)
Other (expense) income  (10,839)  101,606   (33,338)  101,073 
Other income, net  2,560,365   106,899   1,078,784   263,152 
             
Net income before income tax expense  3,389,148   1,274,676   9,075,376   2,835,622 
Income tax expense  1,837,687   459,016   3,507,881   513,066 
NET INCOME $1,551,461  $815,660  $5,567,495  $2,322,556 
Currency translation adjustments  (75,496)  22,229   (125,612)  22,593 
Unrealized gain (loss) on securities     3,011      (1,598)
NET COMPREHENSIVE INCOME $1,475,965  $840,900  $5,441,883  $2,343,551 
             
Net income per share, basic $0.07  $0.04  $0.25  $0.11 
Net income per share, diluted $0.07  $0.04  $0.25  $0.11 
Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic 22,017,310   21,921,752   22,013,062   21,957,980 
Weighted average number of shares outstanding, diluted 22,202,315   22,029,475   22,155,629   21,987,142 
             

        

EPSILON ENERGY LTD.
Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets
 (All amounts stated in US$)
           
  June 30, December 31,    
  2025  2024     
ASSETS          
Current assets          
Cash and cash equivalents $9,907,653  $6,519,793     
Accounts receivable  5,496,883   5,843,722     
Fair value of derivatives  732,528        
Prepaid income taxes     975,963     
Other current assets  396,264   792,041     
Total current assets  16,533,328   14,131,519     
Non-current assets          
Property and equipment:          
Oil and gas properties, successful efforts method          
Proved properties  197,197,902   191,879,210     
Unproved properties  33,496,835   28,364,186     
Accumulated depletion, depreciation, amortization and impairment (131,899,045)  (123,281,395)    
Total oil and gas properties, net  98,795,692   96,962,001     
Gathering system  43,416,065   43,116,371     
Accumulated depletion, depreciation, amortization and impairment (37,057,605)  (36,449,511)    
Total gathering system, net  6,358,460   6,666,860     
Land  637,764   637,764     
Buildings and other property and equipment, net  245,555   259,335     
Total property and equipment, net  106,037,471   104,525,960     
Other assets:          
Operating lease right-of-use assets, long term  295,317   344,589     
Restricted cash  470,000   470,000     
Prepaid drilling costs  277,552   982,717     
Total non-current assets  107,080,340   106,323,266     
Total assets $123,613,668  $120,454,785     
           
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY          
Current liabilities          
Accounts payable trade $2,018,533  $2,334,732     
Gathering fees payable  1,139,057   997,016     
Royalties payable  1,553,262   1,400,976     
Income taxes payable  1,596,958        
Accrued capital expenditures  225,923   572,079     
Accrued compensation  465,055   695,018     
Other accrued liabilities  283,540   371,503     
Fair value of derivatives     487,548     
Operating lease liabilities  121,057   121,135     
Total current liabilities  7,403,385   6,980,007     
Non-current liabilities          
Asset retirement obligations  3,764,816   3,652,296     
Deferred income taxes  11,958,901   12,738,577     
Operating lease liabilities, long term  296,250   355,776     
Total non-current liabilities  16,019,967   16,746,649     
Total liabilities  23,423,352   23,726,656     
Commitments and contingencies (Note 11)          
Shareholders' equity          
Preferred shares, no par value, unlimited shares authorized, none issued or outstanding          
Common shares, no par value, unlimited shares authorized and 22,017,405 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and 22,008,766 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024  116,081,031   116,081,031     
Additional paid-in capital  12,890,583   12,118,907     
Accumulated deficit  (38,688,953)  (41,505,076)    
Accumulated other comprehensive income  9,907,655   10,033,267     
Total shareholders' equity  100,190,316   96,728,129     
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $123,613,668  $120,454,785     
           
           


EPSILON ENERGY LTD.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
 (All amounts stated in US$)		 
          
  Six months ended June 30,   
  2025  2024    
Cash flows from operating activities:         
Net income $5,567,495  $2,322,556    
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:         
Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and accretion  6,677,511   4,428,829    
Impairment expense  2,676,669       
Accretion of discount on available for sale securities     (297,637)   
(Gain) loss on derivative contracts  (1,111,693)  195,617    
Settlement (paid) received on derivative contracts  (108,383)  760,542    
Settlement of asset retirement obligation  (1,600)  (87,284)   
Stock-based compensation expense  771,676   635,158    
Deferred income tax benefit  (779,676)  (54,736)   
Changes in assets and liabilities:         
Accounts receivable  346,839   1,070,784    
Prepaid income taxes     319,770    
Other assets and liabilities  385,445   354,014    
Accounts payable, royalties payable, gathering fees payable, and other accrued liabilities  (66,454)  (572,099)   
Income taxes payable  2,572,921       
Net cash provided by operating activities  16,930,750   9,075,514    
Cash flows from investing activities:         
Additions to unproved oil and gas properties  (5,132,649)  (2,993,155)   
Additions to proved oil and gas properties  (5,997,993)  (26,425,017)   
Additions to gathering system properties  (228,327)  (70,236)   
Additions to land, buildings and property and equipment  (12,102)  (13,912)   
Purchases of short term investments - available for sale     (4,045,785)   
Proceeds from short term investments - held to maturity     23,116,930    
Prepaid drilling costs  705,165   886,981    
Net cash used in investing activities  (10,665,906)  (9,544,194)   
Cash flows from financing activities:         
Buyback of common shares     (1,203,708)   
Dividends paid  (2,751,372)  (2,742,349)   
Net cash used in financing activities  (2,751,372)  (3,946,057)   
Effect of currency rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash  (125,612)  22,593    
Decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash  3,387,860   (4,392,144)   
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period  6,989,793   13,873,628    
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $10,377,653  $9,481,484    
          
Supplemental cash flow disclosures:         
Income tax paid - federal $1,325,000  $140,000    
Income tax paid - state (PA) $355,138  $    
Income tax paid (refund) - state (other) $1,710  $(8,608)   
Interest paid $9,552  $    
          
Non-cash investing activities:         
Change in proved properties accrued in accounts payable $(690,866) $(1,471,985)   
Change in gathering system accrued in accounts payable $71,366  $45,862    
Asset retirement obligation asset additions and adjustments $18,235  $21,831    
          
          
          


                 
                 
  Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,    
  2025  2024   2025  2024     
Net income $1,551,461  $815,660  $5,567,495  $2,322,556     
Add Back:                
Interest expense (income), net  2,659   (100,184)  (429)  (357,696)    
Income tax expense  1,837,687   459,016   3,507,881   513,066     
Depreciation, depletion, amortization, and accretion  3,201,654   2,048,403   6,677,511   4,428,829     
Impairment expense  2,670,000      2,676,669        
Stock based compensation expense  385,838   313,589   771,676   635,158     
(Gain) loss on derivative contracts net of cash received or paid on settlement  (2,267,203)  367,148   (1,220,076)  956,159     
Foreign currency translation loss  14,021      24,310   570     
Adjusted EBITDA $7,396,117  $3,903,632  $18,005,037  $8,498,642     
                 

Epsilon defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before (1) net interest expense, (2) taxes, (3) depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense, (4) impairments of natural gas and oil properties, (5) non-cash stock compensation expense, (6) gain or loss on derivative contracts net of cash received or paid on settlement, and (7) other income. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance as determined under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for net income or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP or as a measure of profitability or liquidity.

Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Epsilon has included Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental disclosure because its management believes that EBITDA provides useful information regarding its ability to service debt and to fund capital expenditures. It further provides investors with a helpful measure for comparing operating performance on a "normalized" or recurring basis with the performance of other companies, without giving effect to certain non-cash expenses and other items. This provides management, investors and analysts with comparative information for evaluating the Company in relation to other natural gas and oil companies providing corresponding non-U.S. GAAP financial measures or that have different financing and capital structures or tax rates. These non-U.S. GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, measures for financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.


