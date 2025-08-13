dLocal Reports 2025 Second Quarter Financial Results

TPV at record high of US$9.2 billion, growing more than 50% YoY for the third consecutive quarter.

Brazil and Mexico posted solid results, while growth remains fastest in the rest of our geographies, leading to increased diversification.

Consistent operational leverage with Adjusted EBITDA over Gross Profit increasing for the fifth straight quarter (71% for the second quarter of 2025).

Continued strong cash flow generation with US$48 million of FCF (free cash flow).

Upward adjustment on our full-year 2025 guidance for TPV, Revenue, Gross Profit and Adjusted EBITDA.

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DLocal Limited (“dLocal”, “we”, “us”, and “our”) (NASDAQ:DLO), a technology - first payments platform, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

“We are pleased to report another quarter of solid growth and disciplined execution, with significant acceleration across our key financial metrics. These results are a testament to our high-growth, expanding margin, and healthy free cash flow business model, and they demonstrate the substantial value we provide to our merchants,” said Pedro Arnt, CEO of dLocal.

Governance changes

Board of Directors structure change: we are committed to transitioning to a majority independent Board. We have begun the search for additional independent directors, and we are also constituting Nominating & Corporate Governance and Compensation Committees.

Cancellation of treasury shares: we will cancel the treasury shares currently held on our balance sheet, underscoring our ability to deliver strong growth while returning excess capital to shareholders.

2025 guidance update (year-over-year growth rates versus 2024):

TPV: 40%-50% YoY

Revenue: 30%-40% YoY

Gross profit: 27.5%-37.5% YoY

Adjusted EBITDA: 40%-50% YoY

Our updated guidance reflects the strong performance in the first half of the year and the sustained momentum anticipated across our business. While we remain optimistic, we encourage careful consideration of the outlined risks:

The evolving macroeconomic, currency and trade landscape globally and its potential impact on emerging markets.

The recent increase in tariffs in Mexico, along with potential trade barriers in other markets.

Shifting fiscal regimes in Brazil.

The potential for currency devaluations and/or changes in FX regimes in Argentina and Egypt.

Second quarter 2025 financial highlights

dLocal reports in US dollars and in accordance with IFRS as issued by the IASB

Total Payment Volume (“TPV”) reached a record US$9.2 billion in the second quarter, up 53% year-over-year compared to US$6.0 billion in the second quarter of 2024 and up 14% compared to US$8.1 billion in the first quarter of 2025. In constant currency, TPV growth for the period would have been 65% year-over-year.

Revenues amounted to US$256.5 million, up 50% year-over-year compared to US$171.3 million in the second quarter of 2024 and up 18% compared to US$216.8 million in the first quarter of 2025. The quarter-over-quarter increase, exceeding TPV growth, was driven by a higher share of pay-ins. This positive result was partly offset by Egypt, where we experienced a partial volume loss due to a large merchant implementing redundancies in the market in addition to lower FX spreads as a result of the currency devaluation. In constant currency, revenue growth for the period would have been 63% year-over-year.

Gross profit was US$98.9 million in the second quarter of 2025, up 42% compared to US$69.8 million in the second quarter of 2024 and up 17% compared to US$84.9 million in the first quarter of 2025. The quarter-over-quarter comparison was primarily due to (i) performance in Brazil, given a higher share of installment payments and the recovery of one-off processing costs from the previous quarter; (ii) Argentina's strong performance, driven by higher volumes and increase in advancements, fully offsetting the impact of lower FX spreads; and (iii) performance in other Africa & Asia markets, particularly in South Africa, due to volume growth and lower processing costs. This positive result was offset by Egypt, as mentioned previously, and Other LatAm markets, that despite volume growth across various countries, were adversely affected by retry costs invoiced during this quarter in Chile and Colombia. Excluding Chile and Colombia, these markets grew 9%. In constant currency, gross profit growth for the period would have been 55% year-over-year.

As a result, gross profit margin was 39% in this quarter, compared to 41% in the second quarter of 2024 and 39% in the first quarter of 2025.

Gross profit over TPV was at 1.07% decreasing from 1.16% in the second quarter of 2024 and increasing from 1.05% compared to the first quarter of 2025.

Operating profit was US$55.8 million, up 85% compared to US$30.2 million in the second quarter of 2024 and up 22% compared to US$45.8 million in the first quarter of 2025. Operating expenses grew by 9% year-over-year, as we continue to invest in our capabilities. On the sequential comparison, operating expenses increased by 10% quarter-over-quarter, primarily linked to increase in headcount, especially in tech, and higher third party services.

As a result, Adjusted EBITDA was US$70.1 million, up 64% compared to US$42.7 million in the second quarter of 2024 and up 21% compared to US$57.9 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA margin was 27%, compared to the 25% recorded in the second quarter of 2024 and 27% in the first quarter of 2025. Adjusted EBITDA over gross profit of 71% increased compared to 61% in the second quarter of 2024 and 68% in the first quarter of 2025, marking the fifth consecutive quarter of improvement.

EBITDA was US$61.3 million, up 79% compared to US$34.3 million in the second quarter of 2024 and up 20% compared to US$50.9 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Net financial result was US$3.8 million loss, compared to a net finance gain of US$28.0 million in the second quarter of 2024 and a net finance gain of US$7.0 million in the first quarter of 2025, as explained in the Net Income section.

Our effective income tax rate increased to 16% from 10% last quarter, as a result of higher local-to-local share of pre-tax income. As mentioned in the previous quarter, the effective tax rate in the first quarter of 2025 was favorably impacted by a one-off cost in Brazil.

Net income for the second quarter of 2025 was US$42.8 million, or US$0.14 per diluted share, down 7% compared to a profit of US$46.2 million, or US$0.15 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024 and down 8% compared to a profit of US$46.7 million, or US$0.15 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2025. During the current period, net income was negatively impacted by the Argentine peso’s devaluation on our bond portfolio. Given the shifting market dynamics, we took the opportunity to expatriate funds from Argentina more efficiently, reducing our position by over 80% and reallocating to US treasuries.

Free cash flow for the second quarter of 2025 amounted to US$48.4 million, up 156% year-over-year compared to US$19.0 million in the second quarter of 2024 and up 22% compared to US$39.7 million in the first quarter of 2025. The variation quarter-over-quarter is primarily explained by improved operational results, partially offset by higher income tax paid.

As of June 30, 2025, dLocal had US$476.9 million in cash and cash equivalents, which includes US$253.8 million of Corporate cash and cash equivalents. The Corporate cash and cash equivalents increased by US$1.1 million from US$252.7 million as of June 30, 2024. When compared to the US$355.9 million Corporate cash and cash equivalents position as of March 31, 2025, it decreased by US$102.1 million quarter-over-quarter, explained by the payment of US$150.0 million in dividends in June 2025.

The following table summarizes our key performance metrics:

Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 2025 2024 % change 2025 2024 % change Key Performance metrics (In millions of US$ except for %) TPV 9,212 6,035 53 % 17,319 11,346 53 % Revenue 256.5 171.3 50 % 473.2 355.7 33 % Gross Profit 98.9 69.8 42 % 183.8 132.8 38 % Gross Profit margin 39 % 41 % -2p.p 39 % 37 % 2p.p Adjusted EBITDA 70.1 42.7 64 % 128.0 79.5 61 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 27 % 25 % 2p.p 27 % 22 % 5p.p Adjusted EBITDA/Gross Profit 71 % 61 % 10p.p 70 % 60 % 10p.p Profit 42.8 46.2 -7 % 89.5 64.0 40 % Profit margin 17 % 27 % -10p.p 19 % 18 % 1p.p



Special note regarding Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

dLocal has only one operating segment. dLocal measures its operating segment’s performance by Revenues, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and uses these metrics to make decisions about allocating resources. Adjusted EBITDA as used by dLocal is defined as the profit from operations before financing and taxation for the year or period, as applicable, before depreciation of property, plant and equipment, amortization of right-of-use assets and intangible assets, and further excluding the finance income and costs, impairment gains/(losses) on financial assets, transaction costs, share-based payment non-cash charges,other operating gain/loss,other non-recurring costs, and inflation adjustment. dLocal defines Adjusted EBITDA Margin as the Adjusted EBITDA divided by consolidated revenues. dLocal defines Adjusted EBITDA to Gross Profit Ratio as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Gross Profit. Although Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted EBITDA to Gross Profit Ratio may be commonly viewed as non-IFRS measures in other contexts, pursuant to IFRS 8, (“Operating Segments”), Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted EBITDA to Gross Profit Ratio are treated by dLocal as IFRS measures based on the manner in which dLocal utilizes these measures. Nevertheless, dLocal’s Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted EBITDA to Gross Profit Ratio metrics should not be viewed in isolation or as a substitute for net income for the periods presented under IFRS. dLocal also believes that its Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted EBITDA to Gross Profit Ratio metrics are useful metrics used by analysts and investors, although these measures are not explicitly defined under IFRS. Additionally, the way dLocal calculates operating segment’s performance measures may be different from the calculations used by other entities, including competitors, and therefore, dLocal’s performance measures may not be comparable to those of other entities. Finally, dLocal is unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking guidance for Adjusted EBITDA because dLocal cannot reliably predict certain of their necessary components, such as impairment gains/(losses) on financial assets, transaction costs, and inflation adjustment.

The table below presents a reconciliation of dLocal’s Adjusted EBITDA to net income:

$ in thousands Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 2025 2024 2025 2024 Profit for the period 42,808 46,239 89,475 63,957 Income tax expense 8,188 10,060 13,450 17,174 Depreciation and amortization 5,540 4,089 10,602 7,851 Finance income and costs, net 3,785 (28,045) (3,184) (28,344) Share-based payment non-cash charges 4,911 6,776 10,931 11,237 Other operating loss¹ 2,480 1,553 2,902 3,372 Impairment loss / (gain) on financial assets² 1,415 76 1,801 (101) Inflation adjustment 984 1,941 1,869 4,309 Other non-recurring costs - - 123 - Adjusted EBITDA 70,111 42,689 127,969 79,455

Note: 1 The company wrote-off certain amounts mainly related to merchants/processors off-boarded by dLocal. 2 Refer to Note 17 - Trade and Other Receivables in the Financial Statements dated June 30, 2025, for detailed information.

dLocal Limited

Certain financial information

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2025 and 2024

(All amounts in thousands of U.S. Dollars except share data or as otherwise indicated)

Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 2025 2024 2025 2024 Continuing operations Revenues 256,458 171,279 473,217 355,709 Cost of services (157,573) (101,468) (289,453) (222,927) Gross profit 98,885 69,811 183,764 132,782 Technology and development expenses (7,380) (6,408) (14,147) (11,873) Sales and marketing expenses (4,842) (4,505) (11,977) (9,136) General and administrative expenses (27,003) (27,074) (51,327) (51,406) Impairment (loss)/gain on financial assets (1,415) (76) (1,801) 101 Other operating loss (2,480) (1,553) (2,902) (3,372) Operating profit 55,765 30,195 101,610 57,096 Finance income 11,110 29,247 23,338 47,504 Finance costs (14,895) (1,202) (20,154) (19,160) Inflation adjustment (984) (1,941) (1,869) (4,309) Other results (4,769) 26,104 1,315 24,035 Profit before income tax 50,996 56,299 102,925 81,131 Income tax expense (8,188) (10,060) (13,450) (17,174) Profit for the period 42,808 46,239 89,475 63,957 Profit attributable to: Owners of the Group 42,810 46,244 89,440 63,952 Non-controlling interest (2) (5) 35 5 Profit for the period 42,808 46,239 89,475 63,957 Earnings per share (in USD) Basic Earnings per share 0.15 0.16 0.31 0.22 Diluted Earnings per share 0.14 0.15 0.30 0.21 Other comprehensive Income Items that are or may be reclassified to profit or loss: Exchange difference on translation on foreign operations 4,303 (5,604) 7,829 (6,273) Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax 4,303 (5,604) 7,829 (6,273) Total comprehensive income for the period 47,111 40,635 97,304 57,684 Total comprehensive income for the period is attributable to: Owners of the Group 47,010 40,642 97,184 57,678 Non-controlling interest 101 (7) 120 6 Total comprehensive income for the period 47,111 40,635 97,304 57,684





dLocal Limited

Certain financial information

Consolidated Condensed Interim Statements of Financial Position as of June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025

(All amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars) Three months ended June 30 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents 476,939 511,506 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 125,526 125,487 Trade and other receivables 487,320 477,349 Derivative financial instruments 691 463 Other assets 29,888 28,001 Total Current Assets 1,120,364 1,142,806 Non-Current Assets Trade and other receivables 14,698 15,518 Deferred tax assets 5,961 5,468 Property, plant and equipment 4,208 4,007 Right-of-use assets 4,124 3,852 Intangible assets 68,165 65,301 Other assets 3,792 4,695 Total Non-Current Assets 100,948 98,841 TOTAL ASSETS 1,221,312 1,241,647 LIABILITIES Current Liabilities Trade and other payables 691,081 614,133 Lease liabilities 1,201 1,107 Tax liabilities 14,330 20,631 Derivative financial instruments 2,555 1,098 Financial liabilities 56,806 54,248 Provisions 544 543 Total Current Liabilities 766,517 691,760 Non-Current Liabilities Deferred tax liabilities 3,918 1,862 Lease liabilities 2,697 2,825 Total Non-Current Liabilities 6,615 4,687 TOTAL LIABILITIES 773,132 696,447 EQUITY Share Capital 587 570 Share Premium 192,820 187,671 Treasury Shares (200,980) (200,980) Capital Reserve 39,241 38,556 Other Reserves (13,190) (17,390) Retained earnings 429,482 536,654 Total Equity Attributable to owners of the Group 447,960 545,081 Non-controlling interest 220 119 TOTAL EQUITY 448,180 545,200 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 1,221,312 1,241,647





dLocal Limited

Certain interim financial information.

Consolidated Statements of Cash flows for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2025 and 2024

(All amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)

Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 2025 2024 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities Profit before income tax 50,996 56,299 102,925 81,131 Adjustments: Interest Income from financial instruments (5,976) (6,473) (11,083) (13,915) Interest charges for lease liabilities 41 44 82 87 Other interests charges 1,568 1,673 2,452 1,800 Finance expense related to derivative financial instruments 3,177 2,446 3,591 12,324 Net exchange differences 9,765 (1,469) 13,908 6,168 Fair value loss/(gain) on financial assets at FVPL (4,791) (22,774) (12,134) (33,589) Amortization of Intangible assets 5,055 3,690 9,639 7,114 Depreciation and disposals of PP&E and right-of-use 485 348 1,188 748 Share-based payment expense, net of forfeitures 4,911 6,776 10,931 11,237 Other operating gain 2,480 1,553 2,902 3,372 Net Impairment loss/(gain) on financial assets 1,415 76 1,801 (101) Inflation adjustment and other financial results 3,180 (5,982) 9,265 (11,874) 72,306 36,207 135,467 64,502 Changes in working capital Increase in Trade and other receivables (13,046) (69,322) 8,036 (102,158) Decrease / (Increase) in Other assets 1,176 (716) 2,200 2,503 Increase / (Decrease) in Trade and Other payables 76,948 67,268 93,294 113,232 Increase / (Decrease) in Tax Liabilities (2,928) 8,870 (1,963) 7,750 Increase / (Decrease) in Provisions 1 (90) 44 (86) Cash (used) / generated from operating activities 134,457 42,218 237,078 85,743 Income tax paid (9,998) (13,409) (17,206) (16,967) Net cash (used) / generated from operating activities 124,459 28,808 219,872 68,776 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisitions of Property, plant and equipment (515) (440) (1,460) (1,226) Additions of Intangible assets (7,919) (4,842) (14,486) (9,864) Acquisition of financial assets at FVPL (92,090) (96,841) (133,464) (96,841) Collections of financial assets at FVPL 86,555 98,544 133,970 98,301 Interest collected from financial instruments 5,976 6,473 11,083 13,915 Payments for investments in other assets at FVPL (2,500) - (12,500) - Net cash (used in) / generated investing activities (10,493) 2,894 (16,857) 4,285 Cash flows from financing activities Repurchase of shares - (81,751) - (81,751) Share-options exercise paid 940 92 940 92 Dividends paid (149,982) - (149,982) - Interest payments on lease liability (41) (44) (82) (87) Principal payments on lease liability (478) 26 (1,141) (69) Finance expense paid related to derivative financial instruments (1,948) (888) (5,080) (11,039) Net proceeds from financial liabilities 6,223 - 12,014 - Interest payments on financial liabilities (3,835) - (6,001) - Other finance expense paid (1,399) (272) (2,113) (399) Net cash used in by financing activities (150,520) (82,837) (151,445) (93,253) Net increase in cash flow (36,554) (51,135) 51,570 (20,192) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 511,506 572,357 425,172 536,160 Net (decrease)/increase in cash flow (36,554) (51,135) 51,570 (20,192) Effects of exchange rate changes on inflation and cash and cash equivalents 1,987 10,398 197 15,652 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 476,939 531,620 476,939 531,620



About dLocal

dLocal powers local payments in emerging markets, connecting global enterprise merchants with billions of emerging market consumers in more than 40 countries across Africa, Asia, and Latin America. Through the “One dLocal” platform (one direct API, one platform, and one contract), global companies can accept payments, send pay-outs and settle funds globally without the need to manage separate pay-in and pay-out processors, set up numerous local entities, and integrate multiple acquirers and payment methods in each market.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements convey dLocal’s current expectations or forecasts of future events, including guidance in respect of total payment volume, revenue, gross profit and Adjusted EBITDA. Forward-looking statements regarding dLocal and amounts stated as guidance are based on current management expectations and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause dLocal’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are described in the “Risk Factors,” “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” sections of dLocal’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Unless required by law, dLocal undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events after the date hereof. In addition, dLocal is unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking guidance for Adjusted EBITDA, because dLocal cannot reliably predict certain of their necessary components, such as impairment gains/(losses) on financial assets, transaction costs, and inflation adjustment.

