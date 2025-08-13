XWELL, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2025 Results on Thursday, August 14, 2025

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XWELL, Inc. (Nasdaq: XWEL) ("XWELL" or the "Company"), a leading provider of wellness solutions for people on the go, today announced that it will report second quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, August 14, 2025, after the market close. The announcement will be followed by a webcast and conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET.

The Company encourages investors, and interested parties, to listen via webcast, as there is a limited capacity to access the conference call by dialing 1-412-317-6026.

The live and later archived webcast can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://www.xwell.com. Visitors to the website should select the “Investors” tab and navigate to the “Events” link to access the webcast.

About XWELL, Inc.

XWELL, Inc. (Nasdaq: XWEL) is a global wellness company on a mission to liberate science-proven wellness for all. Through a portfolio of brands that include XpresSpa®, Naples Wax Center®, XpresCheck®, and HyperPointe™, XWELL delivers accessible, real-world wellness across travel, retail, and clinical settings.

For more information on XWELL’s offerings, visit www.XWELL.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These include statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "should," "seeks," "future," "continue," or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relating to expectations about future results or events are based upon information available to XWELL as of the date of this press release, and are not guarantees of the future performance of the Company, and actual results may vary materially from the results and expectations discussed. Additional information concerning these and other risks is contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as amended, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning XWELL, or other matters and attributable to XWELL or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. XWELL does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date hereof.

