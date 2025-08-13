Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group Announce America’s Greatest Companies 2025

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek, in collaboration with Plant-A Insights Group, proudly presents the 2025 edition of America’s Greatest Companies, recognizing 650 standout organizations that are shaping the future of business in the United States. The list highlights companies that are excelling in financial strength, employee engagement, innovation, and sustainability. From emerging startups to household names, honorees include industry leaders like JPMorgan Chase, NVIDIA, Apple, and Freshpet.
This year’s list reflects the dynamic spirit of American business. As of late 2024, U.S. corporate profits reached $4 trillion, nearly doubled from a decade earlier, driven largely by booming nonfinancial industries such as retail, construction, and manufacturing. “These companies represent what it means to lead with purpose and adaptability in an evolving economy,” said Jennifer H. Cunningham, Editor-in-Chief at Newsweek. “They are building a resilient future, guided by values as much as by vision.”
To determine the rankings, Plant-A Insights Group conducted a comprehensive analysis of both qualitative and quantitative data across four dimensions: financial performance, employee satisfaction and growth, innovation through patent activity and R&D investment, and sustainability practices. Data sources included SEC filings, USPTO patent data, verified company reviews, and third-party analytics—all reviewed over a 24-month period to ensure robustness and accuracy.
While fiscal performance remains important, America’s Greatest Companies 2025 recognizes that leadership in today’s world demands more. From empowering employees to protecting the planet, these companies are driving progress and growth that benefits both shareholders and society.
The following businesses have been recognized as America’s Greatest Companies:
- Advertising Agencies - Omnicom
- Aerospace & Defense - Axon
- Agricultural Inputs - Mosaic
- Airlines, Airports & Air Services - Delta Air Lines
- Apparel & Accessories Manufacturing - Deckers
- Apparel Retail - TJX
- Asset Management - Principal Financial
- Auto & Auto Parts Manufacturers - Rivian Automotive
- Banks - JPMorgan Chase
- Beverages - Alcoholic - Constellation Brands
- Beverages - Non-Alcoholic - PepsiCo
- Biotechnology - BioMarin
- Building Materials - Martin Marietta
- Chemicals - Sherwin-Williams
- Conglomerates - Honeywell
- Consumer - Retail Stores - Dillard's
- Diagnostics & Research - Natera
- Drug Manufacturers - Pfizer
- Education & Training Services - Laureate Education
- Electronics & Equipment - Apple
- Energy - Innovex International
- Entertainment - The Walt Disney Company
- Financial Services - Nasdaq
- Food Manufacturer - Freshpet
- Freight Transportation - Union Pacific
- Furnishings, Fixtures & Appliances - Virco
- Health Information Services - Definitive Healthcare
- Household & Personal Products - e.l.f. Beauty
- Industrial Business Services - MSA Safety
- Industrial Distribution - W.W. Grainger
- Industrial Machinery & Equipment - Blue Bird
- Insurance - Progressive
- Integrated Freight & Logistics - Armlogi Holding
- Internet Content & Information - MediaAlpha
- Internet Retail - Amazon
- IT & Software - AppLovin
- Leisure, Resorts & Casinos - Marriott International
- Medical Care Facilities - Biote
- Medical Distribution - Cardinal Health
- Medical Instruments & Supplies - Boston Scientific
- Metals & Mining - Newmont
- Paper, Packaging & Containers - Crown Holdings
- Personal Services - Bright Horizons
- Real Estate - Park Hotels & Resorts
- Restaurants - McDonald's
- Semiconductor Equipment & Materials - NVIDIA
- Specialty Retail - Ulta Beauty
- Telecom Services - Verizon
- Tobacco - Altria
- Travel Services - Airbnb
- Utilities - Vistra
- Waste Management, Pollution & Treatment Controls - Waste Management
The complete list is now available at rankings.newsweek.com/americas-greatest-companies-2025
