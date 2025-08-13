Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group Announce America’s Greatest Companies 2025

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek , in collaboration with Plant-A Insights Group, proudly presents the 2025 edition of America’s Greatest Companies, recognizing 650 standout organizations that are shaping the future of business in the United States. The list highlights companies that are excelling in financial strength, employee engagement, innovation, and sustainability. From emerging startups to household names, honorees include industry leaders like JPMorgan Chase, NVIDIA, Apple, and Freshpet.

This year’s list reflects the dynamic spirit of American business. As of late 2024, U.S. corporate profits reached $4 trillion, nearly doubled from a decade earlier, driven largely by booming nonfinancial industries such as retail, construction, and manufacturing. “These companies represent what it means to lead with purpose and adaptability in an evolving economy,” said Jennifer H. Cunningham, Editor-in-Chief at Newsweek. “They are building a resilient future, guided by values as much as by vision.”

To determine the rankings, Plant-A Insights Group conducted a comprehensive analysis of both qualitative and quantitative data across four dimensions: financial performance, employee satisfaction and growth, innovation through patent activity and R&D investment, and sustainability practices. Data sources included SEC filings, USPTO patent data, verified company reviews, and third-party analytics—all reviewed over a 24-month period to ensure robustness and accuracy.

While fiscal performance remains important, America’s Greatest Companies 2025 recognizes that leadership in today’s world demands more. From empowering employees to protecting the planet, these companies are driving progress and growth that benefits both shareholders and society.

The following businesses have been recognized as America’s Greatest Companies:

Advertising Agencies - Omnicom

Aerospace & Defense - Axon

Agricultural Inputs - Mosaic

Airlines, Airports & Air Services - Delta Air Lines

Apparel & Accessories Manufacturing - Deckers

Apparel Retail - TJX

Asset Management - Principal Financial

Auto & Auto Parts Manufacturers - Rivian Automotive

Banks - JPMorgan Chase

Beverages - Alcoholic - Constellation Brands

Beverages - Non-Alcoholic - PepsiCo

Biotechnology - BioMarin

Building Materials - Martin Marietta

Chemicals - Sherwin-Williams

Conglomerates - Honeywell

Consumer - Retail Stores - Dillard's

Diagnostics & Research - Natera

Drug Manufacturers - Pfizer

Education & Training Services - Laureate Education

Electronics & Equipment - Apple

Energy - Innovex International

Entertainment - The Walt Disney Company

Financial Services - Nasdaq

Food Manufacturer - Freshpet

Freight Transportation - Union Pacific

Furnishings, Fixtures & Appliances - Virco

Health Information Services - Definitive Healthcare

Household & Personal Products - e.l.f. Beauty

Industrial Business Services - MSA Safety

Industrial Distribution - W.W. Grainger

Industrial Machinery & Equipment - Blue Bird

Insurance - Progressive

Integrated Freight & Logistics - Armlogi Holding

Internet Content & Information - MediaAlpha

Internet Retail - Amazon

IT & Software - AppLovin

Leisure, Resorts & Casinos - Marriott International

Medical Care Facilities - Biote

Medical Distribution - Cardinal Health

Medical Instruments & Supplies - Boston Scientific

Metals & Mining - Newmont

Paper, Packaging & Containers - Crown Holdings

Personal Services - Bright Horizons

Real Estate - Park Hotels & Resorts

Restaurants - McDonald's

Semiconductor Equipment & Materials - NVIDIA

Specialty Retail - Ulta Beauty

Telecom Services - Verizon

Tobacco - Altria

Travel Services - Airbnb

Utilities - Vistra

Waste Management, Pollution & Treatment Controls - Waste Management



The complete list is now available at rankings.newsweek.com/americas-greatest-companies-2025

