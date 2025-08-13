PharmaCorp Rx Inc. Announces New Credit Facilities With CIBC and Unveils Pharmacist Co-Ownership Financing Initiative

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PHARMACORP RX INC. (“PharmaCorp” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV: PCRX) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a credit agreement with Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (“CIBC”) providing the Corporation with up to $20,500,000 of committed credit facilities (the “Credit Facilities”), plus a $10,000,000 accordion feature and a $1,000,000 Visa credit facility. The Credit Facilities will support PharmaCorp’s acquisition strategy and the expansion of its acquisition and operating platforms.

In conjunction with the above Credit Facilities, CIBC is also supporting PharmaCorp’s Pharmacist Co-Ownership Program through a separate $5,000,000 credit facility which makes loans available to pharmacists wishing to acquire an ownership position in the PharmaCorp pharmacy where they work.

Credit Facilities

The Credit Facilities include:

A $17,500,000 committed acquisition term facility with a $10,000,000 accordion feature, allowing PharmaCorp to increase its borrowing capacity as acquisition opportunities arise

A $3,000,000 committed revolving operating line for working capital

Pharmacist Co-Ownership Program Credit Facility – Supporting Growth and Local Ownership

The $5,000,000 Pharmacist Co-Ownership Program credit facility, delivered through PharmaCorp’s Co-Ownership Financing Program, addresses the long-standing “access to capital” challenge for pharmacists in the pharmacy sector. Under this program, loans are made available to pharmacists wishing to acquire an ownership position in the PharmaCorp pharmacy where they work, financing up to 100% of their equity investment. These loans will be offered at competitive rates with repayment terms of up to 15 years.

“PharmaCorp’s Co-Ownership Financing Program removes a significant barrier to ownership,” said Alan Simpson, Executive Chairman of PharmaCorp. “Many talented pharmacists simply don’t have the capital or financing options to become true owners. Our program, now backed by CIBC, provides them with a direct path to equity and long-term wealth creation through co-ownership with PharmaCorp. With these expanded credit facilities in place, we are now well-positioned to continue to execute acquisition opportunities and to scale our co-ownership model across Canada in the near term.”

About PharmaCorp Rx Inc.

PharmaCorp currently operates four PharmaChoice Canada bannered pharmacies in Canada and will continue to acquire PharmaChoice Canada branded pharmacies as they come to market in conjunction with its strategic alliance agreement with PharmaChoice Canada. The Corporation will also acquire independently owned non-PharmaChoice Canada bannered pharmacies in Canada, and thereafter, continue to operate such acquired pharmacies under a ‎PharmaChoice Canada banner. PharmaCorp shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol: PCRX.

PharmaCorp actively welcomes discussions with pharmacy owners considering succession or sale. For more information about our acquisition program and process, please visit www.PharmaCorpRx.ca or contact our team confidentially. We are committed to seamless transitions that protect your legacy and serve your community.

For further information, contact:

Mr. Alan Simpson

Suite #203, 303 Wellman Lane, Saskatoon, SK S7T 0J1 ‎

Tel: (306) 536-3771

