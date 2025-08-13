Labrador Gold Sets Date for Annual Meeting

TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Labrador Gold Corp. (TSX.V: LAB | OTCQB: NKOSF | FNR: 2N6) (“LabGold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it will be holding its Annual General & Special Meeting of Shareholders on Tuesday December 2, 2025. Further particulars relating to the meeting will follow in due course.

About Labrador Gold

Labrador Gold is a Canadian based mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of prospective gold projects in Eastern Canada. The Company has approximately $17.6 million in cash.

The Hopedale property covers much of the Archean-age Florence Lake greenstone belt that stretches over 60 km. The belt is typical of greenstone belts around the world but has been underexplored by comparison. Work to date by Labrador Gold show gold anomalies in rocks, soils and lake sediments over a 3 kilometre section of the northern portion of the Florence Lake greenstone belt. Five gold occurrences lie along this trend, four of which Thurber Boundary, Thurber North, TD500 and Thurber South were discovered by LabGold. Anomalous gold in soil and lake sediment samples also occur over approximately 40 km along the southern section of the greenstone belt. LabGold’s recent exploration has also demonstrated the potential for the critical metals copper, nickel and cobalt in the belt.

The Borden Lake project near Chapleau, Ontario lies immediately southeast of Newmont Corporation’s Borden gold mine currently being acquired by Discovery Silver Corp. LabGold’s past exploration on the property identified two anomalous zones based on geochemistry, including up to 48 gold grains in till samples, and geophysics, one in the north extending over 1.3km northwest-southeast and another in the south extending over 1km north-south.

The Company has 170,009,979 common shares issued and outstanding and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol LAB.

For more information please contact: Roger Moss, President and CEO Tel: 416-704-8291 Or visit our website at: www.labradorgold.com X @LabGoldCorp

