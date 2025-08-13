Binah Capital Group Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

- Grew Total Revenue 2% Year-over-Year to $42 Million -
- Assets Under Management (“AuM”) Increased 11% Year-over-Year to $28 Billion -
- Net Loss of $0.7 Million, Comparable to the Prior Year -
- Increased EBITDA* to $1.0 Million from $0.6 Million in the Prior Year -
NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Binah Capital Group, Inc. (“Binah”, “Binah Capital” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BCG; BCGWW), a diversified financial services enterprise that owns and operates a network of industry-leading firms empowering independent financial advisors, across brokerage, advisory, and insurance solutions, today announced results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.
"We are pleased to report another strong performance this quarter, further demonstrating our advisor-centric platform built to power growth,” stated Craig Gould, Chief Executive Officer of Binah Capital Group. “Our second-quarter results reflect sustained momentum in our business model and disciplined execution of our strategy, with growth in both revenue and EBITDA. As we look ahead, our differentiated business model and strong execution capabilities position us well to capture the growth opportunities in front of us and create long-term shareholder value.”
Second Quarter 2025 Key Highlights
- Total advisory and brokerage assets in the second quarter grew 11% year-over-year to $28 billion.
- Total revenue increased 2% year-over-year to $42 million.
- Gross profit grew 21% to $8.8 million, compared to $7.3 million in the prior-year period.
- Total operating expenses were $42 million, consistent with the prior-year period.
- GAAP net loss of $0.7 million, comparable to the prior-year period.
- EBITDA* increased to $1.0 million, compared to an EBITDA of $0.6 million in the prior year period.
* Non-GAAP Financial Measures. EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income (loss) adjusted for depreciation expense, amortization expense, interest expense, and income tax. See the section captioned “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a detailed description and reconciliation of such Non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, as required by Regulation G.
Liquidity and Capital
The Company had cash and cash equivalents of $8.2 million and outstanding long-term debt, net of unamortized issuance costs of $18.6 million as of June 30, 2025.
* See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for additional information and a reconciliation to GAAP for all Non-GAAP metrics.
About Binah Capital Group
Binah Capital Group (“Binah Capital”, “Binah” or the “Company,”) is a financial services enterprise that owns and operates a network of industry-leading firms that empower independent financial advisors. As a national broker-dealer aggregator, Binah specializes in delivering value through its innovative hybrid-friendly model, making it an optimal platform for RIAs navigating today’s complex financial landscape. Binah’s portfolio companies are built to help advisors run, manage, and execute commission-based business seamlessly while providing best in class resources to support their advisory practice. We don’t just offer tools—we cultivate partnerships. Binah Capital Group stands alongside RIAs as a trusted ally, delivering the structure, flexibility, and cutting-edge solutions they need to succeed in an increasingly competitive marketplace.
Non-GAAP Financial Measure
EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, defined as net income (loss) adjusted for depreciation expense, amortization, interest expense and income tax. The Company presents EBITDA because management believes that it can be a useful financial metric in understanding the Company’s earnings from operations. EBITDA is not a measure of the Company’s financial performance under GAAP or liquidity and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitations of EBITDA are that it excludes certain expenses that are required by U.S. GAAP to be recorded in our consolidated financial statements. In addition, EBITDA is subject to inherent limitations as these metrics reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses are excluded or included in determining EBITDA. A reconciliation of EBITDA to Net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, appears below.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended that are intended to be subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections and other applicable laws. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements, many of which are outside the control of Binah. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to statements regarding: Binah’s financial and operational outlook; Binah’s operational and financial strategies, including planned growth initiatives and the benefits thereof, Binah’s ability to successfully effect those strategies, and the expected results therefrom. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” ”intend,” “anticipate,” “goals,” “prospects,” “will,” “would,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions (including the negative versions of such words or expressions).
While Binah believes that the assumptions concerning future events are reasonable, it cautions that there are inherent difficulties in predicting certain important factors that could impact the future performance or results of its business. The factors that could cause results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: our ability to comply with supervisory and regulatory compliance obligations, the risk we may be held liable for misconduct by our advisors; poor performance of our investment products and services; our ability to effectively maintain and enhance our brand and reputation; our ability to expand and retain our customer base; our future capital requirements and sources and uses of cash; the risk that an increase in government regulation of the industries and markets in which we operate could negatively impact our business; the impact of worldwide and regional political, military or economic conditions, including declines in foreign currencies in relation to the value of the U.S. dollar, hyperinflation, devaluation and significant political or civil disturbances in international markets; and the effectiveness of Binah’s control environment, including the identification of control deficiencies.
These forward-looking statements are also affected by the risk factors, forward-looking statements and challenges and uncertainties set forth in documents filed by Binah with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and subsequent periodic reports. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Binah cautions you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Binah assumes no obligation and, except as required by law, does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Binah does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.
Binah Capital Group Consolidated Balance Sheet
|BINAH CAPITAL GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
JUNE 30, 2025 AND DECEMBER 31, 2024
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Unaudited
|June 30, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|ASSETS
|Assets:
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|$
|8,170
|$
|8,486
|Receivables, net:
|Commission receivable
|9,607
|9,198
|Due from clearing broker
|938
|873
|Other
|1,101
|938
|Property and equipment, net
|454
|599
|Right of use assets
|3,417
|3,730
|Intangible assets, net
|846
|1,021
|Goodwill
|39,839
|39,839
|Other assets
|3,419
|1,993
|Total Assets
|$
|67,791
|$
|66,677
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Liabilities:
|Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
|$
|12,234
|$
|10,208
|Commissions payable
|11,709
|11,468
|Operating lease liabilities
|3,528
|3,820
|Notes payable, net of unamortized debt issuance costs of $665 and $739 as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|18,620
|19,561
|Promissory notes-affiliates
|5,313
|5,442
|Total Liabilities
|51,404
|50,499
|Mezzanine Equity:
|Redeemable Series A Convertible Preferred Stock, par value $0.0001, 2,000,000 shares authorized, 1,590,000 and 1,555,000 shares outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024
|15,300
|14,947
|Stockholders’ Equity and Members’ Equity:
|Series B Convertible Preferred Stock, par value $0.0001, 500,000 shares authorized, 150,000 shares outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024
|1,500
|1,500
|Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 55,000,000 authorized, 16,602,460 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024
|—
|—
|Additional paid-in-capital
|22,613
|22,984
|Accumulated deficit
|(22,874
|)
|(23,253
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(152
|)
|—
|Total Stockholders’ Equity and Mezzanine Equity
|16,387
|16,178
|TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|$
|67,791
|$
|66,677
Binah Capital Group Consolidated Statement of Operations
|BINAH CAPITAL GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTH PERIODS ENDED JUNE 30, 2025 AND 2024
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six months ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenues:
|Revenue from Contracts with Customers:
|Commissions
|33,998
|33,663
|$
|75,137
|$
|68,057
|Advisory fees
|6,627
|6,320
|13,542
|12,004
|Total Revenue from Contracts with Customers
|40,625
|39,983
|88,679
|80,061
|Interest and other income
|872
|665
|1,752
|2,034
|Total revenues
|41,497
|40,648
|90,431
|82,095
|Expenses:
|Commissions and fees
|32,740
|33,352
|73,038
|67,007
|Employee compensation and benefits
|4,926
|3,594
|9,277
|7,051
|Rent and occupancy
|286
|290
|571
|585
|Professional fees
|713
|602
|1,249
|4,939
|Technology fees
|690
|480
|1,443
|842
|Interest
|543
|795
|1,109
|1,857
|Depreciation and amortization
|183
|293
|370
|594
|Other
|1,977
|1,765
|2,480
|1,187
|Total expenses
|42,058
|41,171
|89,537
|84,062
|Income (loss) before provision for income taxes
|(561
|)
|(523
|)
|894
|(1,967
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|93
|213
|516
|352
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(654
|)
|$
|(736
|)
|$
|378
|$
|(2,319
|)
|Net income attributable to Legacy Wentworth Management Services LLC members
|—
|—
|—
|730
|Net income (loss) attributable to Binah Capital Group, Inc.
|$
|(654
|)
|$
|(736
|)
|378
|(3,049
|)
|Net income (loss) per share basic and diluted
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|0.02
|$
|(0.18
|)
|Weighted average shares: basic and diluted
|16,602
|16,573
|16,602
|16,573
Binah Capital Group Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to EBITDA
EBITDA is non-GAAP financial measure. EBITDA is defined as net income plus interest expense, provision for income taxes, and depreciation and amortization. The Company presents EBITDA because management believes that it can be a useful financial metric in understanding the Company’s earnings from operations. EBITDA is not a measure of the Company’s financial performance under GAAP or liquidity and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP.
Below is a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA for the periods presented (in millions):
|For the three months ended June 30,
|For the six months ended June 30,
|EBITDA Reconciliation
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net income (loss)
|(0.7
|)
|(0.7
|)
|0.4
|(2.3
|)
|Interest expense
|0.5
|0.8
|1.1
|1.9
|Share-based compensation
|0.8
|-
|0.8
|-
|Provision for income taxes
|0.1
|0.2
|0.5
|0.4
|Depreciation and amortization
|0.2
|0.3
|0.4
|0.6
|EBITDA
|$
|1.0
|$
|0.6
|$
|3.2
|$
|0.5