Mountain America Credit Union to Award $10,000 in Educator Grants for 2025–2026

SANDY, Utah, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union, through the Mountain America Foundation, is continuing its long-standing commitment to K-12 educators by offering $10,000 in grant funding for the 2025–2026 school year as part of its educator grant program. Grants will be awarded exclusively in states across Mountain America’s footprint including Arizona, Idaho, Montana, and Nevada.

Educators in these four states are encouraged to apply for one of ten $1,000 grants to fund innovative classroom projects that inspire learning and enhance student engagement. Applications open August 11, 2025, and will be accepted through September 15, 2025, with recipients announced in October.

“Our educator grant program is about making a meaningful difference in classrooms across our footprint,” said Sharlene Wells, senior vice president of public relations at Mountain America. “We’re looking forward to supporting teachers in Arizona, Idaho, Montana, and Nevada who bring creativity, compassion, and excellence into their schools every day.”

Since the program’s launch in 2016, Mountain America has awarded more than 100 grants to teachers leading impactful projects including science and STEM labs, inclusive reading initiatives, arts integration, and hands-on vocational programs.

Grants are open to all K-12 educators in eligible states. Mountain America membership is not required to apply.

To apply for an educator grant, please visit macu.com/grants.

To learn more about Mountain America’s community involvement, visit macu.com/newsroom.