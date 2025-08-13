Eightfold AI Recognized as One of HR Executive Magazine’s 2025 Products of the Year

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eightfold AI has been named to the 2025 Products of the Year list by HR Executive Magazine and the HR Technology Conference. This annual competition, widely regarded as a benchmark for innovation and impact in the human resources technology sector, highlights solutions that address critical challenges facing the HR industry. Eightfold Agentic AI, announced in May, joins 10 other products in this year’s lineup of exemplary technologies driving advancements in HR practices.

"Being recognized as a top HR product of the year is a testament to the innovation and dedication of our team,” said Ashutosh Garg, Co-founder and CEO of Eightfold AI. “Our Agentic AI recruiting solution embodies the future of AI in HR, where technology empowers recruiters by automating repetitive tasks like screening interviews. This allows recruiters to focus on strategic and impactful activities, ultimately transforming the hiring process into a more efficient and human-centric experience."

According to Jill Barth of HR Executive, Eightfold AI reshapes modern hiring practices using agentic AI technology. She underscored the importance of the platform in the current talent landscape, saying: “What sets Eightfold AI Recruiter ( see agentic AI use cases ) apart is its ability to look beyond resumes to understand what each candidate brings to the table. This is getting harder to do in today’s workforce, but tools like this make the process not only faster but more effective, by focusing on potential and alignment rather than superficial credentials."

She also noted the value Eightfold AI provides to organizations working to achieve long-term workforce goals. "This technology empowers recruiters to make smarter hiring decisions and improves their ability to meet diversity and inclusion benchmarks. It ensures companies have access to the broadest pool of qualified candidates while reducing bias in the hiring process."

The Products of the Year recognition further solidifies Eightfold AI’s position as a leader in HR technology, offering tools that are critical for navigating the evolving workforce challenges of today’s global economy. Eightfold AI will be featured alongside other honorees during the HR Technology Conference’s Icons dinner and award reception on September 15, 2025.

About Eightfold AI

Eightfold's Talent Intelligence is evolving into Talent Advantage—an end-to-end system that acts, not just analyzes. Eightfold's AI engages with candidates from the moment of interest, screening, interviewing, and selecting top talent. Once hired, each employee's digital twin accelerates onboarding, amplifies productivity, and surfaces real-time insights from across the organization. With a unified platform for internal mobility and growth, CHROs can now lead a workforce that is engaged, adaptive, self-improving, and most importantly, productive.