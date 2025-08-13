The Root Brands Achieves Major Milestone, ranked #1922 on Prestigious Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Franklin, TN, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Root Brands, a breakthrough health and wellness company, achieved #1922 on the prestigious 2025 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies. This elite recognition validates explosive revenue growth from $3 million to $61 million over four years, powered by patented nanotechnology detox solutions and innovative wellness products.

"This Inc. 5000 recognition validates our mission to revolutionize global health through natural detoxification and cutting-edge wellness solutions," said Clayton Thomas, Founder and CEO. "We're transforming lives worldwide by making premium health products accessible to everyone, everywhere."

Breakthrough Patented Technology Drives Market Disruption

The Root Brands' meteoric rise stems from Dr. Christina Rahm's revolutionary patented formulations, including breakthrough water-soluble clinoptilolite technology for advanced detoxification. With 18 patent-pending innovations and 6 approved patents, Dr. Rahm's proprietary nanotechnology has created industry-leading wellness supplements that deliver measurable health results.

The Trinity® Products - the company's flagship three-product system featuring Clean Slate®, Zero-In®, and Restore® - work synergistically to deliver comprehensive wellness results. This powerful trinity performs complete detoxification, mental clarity enhancement, and cellular restoration, creating the foundation for optimal health. This groundbreaking three-step approach has captured 220,000+ loyal customers across 90+ countries seeking effective holistic wellness solutions.

"Cure the Causes®" - Registered Healthcare Revolution

Dr. Rahm's "Cure the Causes®" philosophy, officially trademarked in July 2025, represents a paradigm shift from symptom treatment to root cause healing. This holistic healthcare approach has been translated into 27 languages, creating a global wellness movement that drives customer loyalty and organic growth.

Power Partnership Fuels Success

The dynamic partnership between CEO Clayton Thomas and his wife, Dr. Christina Rahm (Chief Science Officer), has pushed The Root Brands to unprecedented success. Their combined expertise in business strategy and scientific innovation creates a competitive advantage that competitors cannot replicate.

Franklin Corporate Excellence

The Root Brands' corporate headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee, drives continuous innovation across products, staff development, and global operations. This dedicated team ensures consistent delivery of premium wellness solutions to customers worldwide.

Ambassador-Driven Marketing Success

Unlike traditional advertising, The Root Brands achieves explosive growth through authentic customer testimonials and ambassador advocacy. Real success stories from satisfied customers create powerful word-of-mouth marketing that builds trust and drives organic expansion across global markets.

The ROOT Prime subscription program ensures consistent product delivery while customer success stories fuel sustainable growth, creating a self-perpetuating business model that continues expanding internationally.

About The Root Brands

Founded in 2020 in Franklin, Tennessee, The Root Brands develops premium natural health supplements, detox products, and wellness solutions using patented nanotechnology. The company's "Cure the Causes®" methodology focuses on root cause healing through advanced detoxification, serving customers in 90+ countries with organic, non-GMO, vegan, and gluten-free formulations.

Core Products: The Trinity System (Clean Slate, Zero-In, Restore), Natural Barrier Support (immunity), Relive Greens (nutrition)

Key Metrics: 220,000+ customers | 90+ countries | 20x growth since 2020

About Inc. 5000

The Inc. 5000 ranks America's fastest-growing private companies based on percentage revenue growth from 2021-2024, requiring minimum revenues of $100,000 (2021) and $2 million (2024). Past honorees include Microsoft, Facebook, Under Armor, and Chobani.

