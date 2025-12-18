Dr. Christina Rahm Named Top Patented Scientist of the Decade at IAOTP Awards

Franklin, Tennessee, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Christina Rahm, Founder of DRC Ventures and Chief Formulator for ROOT Brands, was named Top Patented Scientist of the Decade by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP). The award was presented on December 13, 2024, during the IAOTP and International Association of Top Businesses (IAOTB) annual awards gala held in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event brings together leading professionals, innovators, and business executives from around the world to recognize excellence, leadership, and long-term impact across multiple industries.

Dr. Rahm also received IAOTP’s Empowered Woman of the Year honor, recognizing her leadership and influence in science, innovation, and business. In addition, Clayton Thomas, CEO of ROOT Brands, was recognized as Top Global Entrepreneur of the Year, highlighting his role in building and scaling science-led companies with a focus on integrity, innovation, and operational oversight.

Beyond individual recognition, two companies operating under the DRC Ventures umbrella received international manufacturing awards from IAOTB. Strata Biotech, a U.S.-based manufacturing facility, was selected as Top Clean Supplement Manufacturer of the Year for its emphasis on controlled processes, quality standards, and clean production practices. XOTED Biotech, also based in the United States, was named Top Global Supplement Manufacturer to Watch for 2025, reflecting its growth, innovation, and expanding role in the wellness and biotechnology space.

Dr. Rahm currently holds seven issued patents, with 35 additional patents pending, reflecting more than a decade of scientific research and development. Her work focuses on longevity, detoxification, and advanced wellness technologies, including proprietary processes designed to reduce micro-toxins, heavy metals, and environmental contaminants from sourced ingredients. In 2024, she was previously named Top Patented Scientist of the Year by IAOTP, further underscoring the consistency and impact of her contributions to applied science.

“For me, science has always come with responsibility,” said Dr. Rahm. “Developing new technologies is only part of the work. Making sure they are produced carefully, cleanly, and with real oversight matters just as much.”

Through DRC Ventures, Dr. Rahm oversees clean manufacturing operations that support ROOT Brands as well as select external partners. The company’s approach emphasizes comprehensive ingredient screening, controlled manufacturing environments, transparent sourcing practices, and patented purification methods designed to support product safety and integrity from development through production.

Thomas said the awards reflect a long-term commitment to how the business is built. “We have always believed that how products are made matters. Having access to manufacturing that is science-led and closely managed allows us to hold ourselves to a higher standard.”

IAOTP and IAOTB are international organizations that recognize professionals and businesses across a wide range of industries through a nomination and review process that evaluates leadership, innovation, and measurable impact.

The recognitions come as DRC Ventures and ROOT Brands continue work on new patented technologies while expanding their focus on clean manufacturing, scientific research, and wellness innovation for the years ahead.