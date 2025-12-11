Franklin, Tennessee, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A comprehensive analysis of three leading greens supplement products has identified substantial differences in ingredient sourcing, manufacturing methodologies, and nutritional approaches among Relive Greens from The ROOT Brands, AG1, and Bloom Nutrition Greens & Superfoods.

The analysis revealed that Relive Greens from The ROOT Brands utilizes a patented manufacturing process (U.S. Patent 12,058,998 B1) for ingredient purification and extraction-a technological approach not employed by AG1 or Bloom Nutrition.

Proprietary Technology and Patent Protection

The ROOT Brands' proprietary formulation process is protected under U.S. Patent 12,058,998 B1 (issued August 13, 2024) for "Permeable and Semi-Permeable Substrate and Substance," invented by Dr. Christina Rahm Cook. This patent covers specialized fractionation and extraction processes utilizing high-frequency pulse technology to isolate active compounds from minerals and nutrients.

The patented process involves treating ingredients with specific techniques to create "activatable protection formulas" using silicas, zeolites, and mineral compounds. This technology addresses molecular-level processing to enhance bioavailability and remove environmental contaminants before formulation-a process not disclosed in either AG1's or Bloom Nutrition's manufacturing specifications.

Formulation and Concentration Differences

Serving sizes vary significantly: Relive Greens from The ROOT Brands delivers its profile in 5.15 grams, AG1 requires 13 grams, and Bloom Nutrition uses 5.46 grams-representing a 2.5-fold concentration advantage for Relive Greens over AG1.

Fiber Blend Analysis:

Relive Greens from The ROOT Brands features psyllium husk powder, apple fiber, flaxseed, and green banana flour. The green banana flour provides resistant starch, a prebiotic supporting gut health and blood sugar regulation-not found in Bloom Nutrition's fiber blend. Bloom contains chicory root fructo-oligosaccharides, organic flaxseed, and apple fruit powder, delivering 2 grams of dietary fiber per serving.

Green Superfood Diversity:

Relive Greens from The ROOT Brands includes broccoli, kale, spinach, green cabbage, barley grass, wheatgrass, spirulina, chlorella, parsley, and aloe vera-emphasizing cruciferous vegetables rich in phytonutrients. Bloom Nutrition's 1.367-gram green superfood blend focuses on grass-based ingredients (organic barley grass, spirulina, wheat grass, alfalfa, chlorella).

Functional Ingredients:

Relive Greens from The ROOT Brands includes MCT coconut oil powder for metabolic and energy support, cayenne pepper for circulatory benefits, and pomegranate for antioxidant support. Bloom Nutrition features a dedicated "Antioxidant Beauty Blend" with cranberry, acai, goji berry, elderberry, grape seed extract, and matcha green tea targeting skin health-a positioning not present in Relive Greens or AG1. AG1 contains mega-doses of certain vitamins-1,100% daily value for biotin and 556% for vitamin C-while providing 2 grams of dietary fiber per serving.

Metabolic Focus and Digestive Support

Relive Greens from The ROOT Brands is formulated to support nutritional ketosis, a metabolic state associated with enhanced fat oxidation and cognitive function-a specialized strategy not present in AG1's comprehensive nutrition approach or Bloom Nutrition's digestive health focus.

Probiotic and Enzyme Differences:

Bloom Nutrition provides multiple probiotic strains (Bifidobacterium bifidum, Lactobacillus rhamnosus, Lactobacillus acidophilus) totaling 2.5 billion CFU for broader gut health support. Relive Greens from The ROOT Brands features Bacillus coagulans (including lactobacillus acidophilus at 1 billion CFUs), selected for superior stability and documented gastrointestinal benefits.

Bloom Nutrition includes comprehensive digestive enzymes (amylase, amyloglucosidase, protease, acid protease, cellulase, lipase) for breaking down starches, proteins, and plant fibers. Relive Greens from The ROOT Brands contains the three essential digestive enzymes: amylase, lipase, and protease.

Transparency and Disclosure

All three products utilize proprietary blends, limiting complete ingredient transparency-a practice criticized by nutrition experts who advocate for full disclosure.

Disclosure levels vary significantly. AG1 and Relive Greens from The ROOT Brands provide comprehensive vitamin and mineral panels. Bloom Nutrition lists only iron (0.5mg, 3% DV) and vitamin B12 (3.6mcg, 150% DV), making nutritional impact assessment challenging for consumers and healthcare professionals regarding claimed benefits for immune function and energy levels.

Economic Analysis

Price differentials are substantial. Relive Greens from The ROOT Brands retails at $2.00-$2.33 per serving. Bloom Nutrition offers the most economical pricing at $1.05-$1.16 per serving ($34.99 for 30 servings), approximately 50% less than Relive Greens. AG1 represents premium pricing at $2.63-$3.30 per serving.

When adjusted for concentration per gram, Relive Greens from The ROOT Brands delivers 2.5 times more concentrated nutrients than AG1, significantly affecting value calculations.

Market Positioning and Consumer Targeting

The three products occupy distinct market segments with different value propositions and target demographics.

AG1 positions as premium comprehensive nutrition with extensive clinical backing, marketing investment, and a broad-spectrum approach to daily nutritional insurance. The product appeals to health-conscious consumers willing to invest in premium supplementation with extensive research documentation.

Bloom Nutrition has achieved significant social media traction, particularly on TikTok, targeting younger consumers (primarily women) interested in digestive health and bloating relief. The product's appeal lies in its variety of flavors (strawberry kiwi, mango, berry, orange passionfruit), accessible pricing, and social media-driven community engagement. The emphasis on taste and digestive comfort resonates with consumers new to greens supplements.

Relive Greens from The ROOT Brands differentiates through patented manufacturing technology and metabolic optimization focus, appealing to consumers interested in ketogenic nutrition, advanced purification processes, and science-backed ingredient processing. The product's toxin-free processing guarantee and specialized formulation represent a distinct value proposition focused on ingredient purity and metabolic targeting rather than comprehensive breadth or social media appeal.

Expert Recommendations

Nutrition experts recommend evaluating supplements based on individual health goals, dietary patterns, and specific nutritional needs rather than marketing claims, social media trends, or price alone. Key considerations include transparency of nutritional disclosure, functional focus alignment with personal health goals, manufacturing quality, and individual response variability.

Consultation with healthcare providers remains advisable, particularly for individuals with existing health conditions or those taking medications.

About the Analysis

This comparative analysis examined publicly available product information, ingredient lists, nutritional labels, and manufacturer specifications for all three products. The findings represent factual differences in formulation, ingredients, pricing structures, and disclosed manufacturing processes rather than efficacy claims or medical recommendations.

Note to Editors: Product specifications and pricing were current as of the date of analysis and may be subject to change. Consumers should verify current product information directly with manufacturers.

