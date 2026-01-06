The ROOT Brands Introduces Clean Spirits, a Patent-Protected NAC-Based Formula Designed to Support Liver Health

Franklin, Tennessee, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Millions of Americans are launching New Year wellness goals, yet most overlook the organ that makes every resolution possible: the liver. The ROOT Brands is changing that with Clean Spirits, formulated by Dr. Christina Rahm, a globally recognized bioscientist and inventor. Backed by U.S. Patent 11,896,608 B1, Clean Spirits delivers science-driven metabolic restoration through a powerful NAC-based formula—helping your liver produce the glutathione it needs to clear toxins, reduce inflammation, and reboot your body's natural detoxification engine for 2026.

Forget generic detox teas and turmeric blends. Clean Spirits is science in action: a patent-protected formula built around N-Acetyl Cysteine (NAC), the precursor to glutathione—your liver's master antioxidant. Unlike products that rely on folklore and marketing hype, Clean Spirits represents verified innovation that competitors cannot legally replicate.

Why Your Liver Needs This Reset

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) affects 1 in 4 American adults—most without knowing it. The condition develops silently as poor diet, environmental toxins, and metabolic stress deplete glutathione levels and overwhelm the liver's natural detoxification pathways. Traditional "detox" products offer temporary relief at best, but Clean Spirits addresses the root cause: compromised cellular antioxidant capacity that allows toxin accumulation and oxidative stress.

Clean Spirits can help some people assist the body with imperfections while dealing with fatty liver disease, supporting the liver's natural ability to restore balance and function.

"Your liver is your body's metabolic control center, and glutathione is its most powerful defender," says Dr. Christina Rahm, inventor and formulator of Clean Spirits. "When glutathione levels drop, your liver can't neutralize toxins effectively, inflammation spikes, and your entire system suffers—energy drops, digestion struggles, and even cognitive function declines. Clean Spirits provides the building blocks your liver needs to restore glutathione production at the cellular level."

January presents the perfect window for liver restoration. Whether you're committing to Dry January, launching a new nutrition plan, or simply seeking a fresh start, Clean Spirits provides the foundation your body needs to succeed.

The Science Behind the Solution

Clean Spirits centers on N-Acetyl Cysteine (NAC), delivering 30 mg per serving to support glutathione synthesis—the critical antioxidant your liver uses to neutralize toxins and protect cells from oxidative damage. The formula enhances NAC's effectiveness with:

✔ Vitamin C (14 mg) – Antioxidant support and glutathione regeneration

✔ Zinc (2.2 mg) – Essential cofactor for antioxidant enzyme systems

✔ Magnesium (10 mg) – Supports 300+ enzymatic reactions including detoxification pathways

✔ Concentrated Ionic Sea Mineral Complex – Trace minerals for cellular hydration and metabolic balance

The liquid delivery system ensures rapid absorption—just 1 dropperful in water or taken directly delivers these critical nutrients quickly to liver cells where they matter most. This isn't incremental improvement; it's a fundamental shift in how liver support works.

More Than Detox—It's Antioxidant Restoration

Clean Spirits doesn't just mask symptoms or provide temporary relief. It tackles the underlying antioxidant depletion:

✔ Supports glutathione production through NAC supplementation

✔ Provides antioxidant support with coordinated nutrients

✔ Supports liver cell health and natural protective mechanisms

✔ Assists natural detoxification pathways

Within weeks of consistent use, users may begin supporting their antioxidant defenses and optimal liver function. The patent protection behind Clean Spirits isn't just a legal distinction—it's proof of genuine innovation verified through rigorous scientific review.

The 30-Day Challenge: Zero Regrets

The ROOT Brands is rallying wellness-focused consumers with a simple message: "30 DAYS. ONE LIVER. ZERO REGRETS." With 30 servings per bottle, Clean Spirits is perfectly designed for a month-long reset. Whether paired with Dry January commitments or used as a standalone metabolic restoration program, Clean Spirits offers a science-backed pathway to liver health that no generic supplement can match.

"Patent protection means something real," says Clayton Thomas, The ROOT Brands co-founder. "When you choose Clean Spirits, you're choosing verified science, not repackaged herbs or marketing claims. This is innovation that's been reviewed, validated, and legally protected because it represents genuine advancement in glutathione support and liver health."

Simple, Effective, Fast-Acting

Just 1 dropperful (1 mL) daily in water or your favorite beverage delivers comprehensive liver support. The liquid format ensures faster absorption compared to pills or capsules, getting nutrients to work quickly. No complicated regimens, no swallowing large capsules—just simple, effective liver support.

Availability and Access

Clean Spirits is available through ROOT Brands' Ambassador network, bringing cutting-edge wellness science directly to consumers. This direct-to-consumer model ensures personalized support and education alongside product access.

For more information about Clean Spirits or to connect with a ROOT Brands Ambassador, visit [website] or contact [email/phone].

About The ROOT Brands

The ROOT Brands develops science-backed wellness solutions featuring patent-protected technologies. Co-founded by Dr. Christina Rahm, an award-winning scientist and inventor, and wellness innovator Clayton Thomas, ROOT delivers measurable health outcomes through verified innovation, not imitation. The company's Ambassador-driven model brings cutting-edge wellness science directly to consumers across the EU and United States.

Attachments