Nuclear Fuels Shareholders Approve Arrangement with Premier American Uranium

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuclear Fuels Inc. (“Nuclear Fuels” or the “Company”) (CSE: NF, OTCQX: NFUNF) and Premier American Uranium Inc. (“PUR” or “Premier American Uranium”) (TSXV: PUR, OTCQB: PAUIF) are pleased to announce the voting results of the special meeting of shareholders of Nuclear Fuels (“Nuclear Fuels Shareholders”) held today.

The previously announced statutory plan of arrangement (the “Plan of Arrangement”) involving Nuclear Fuels and Premier American Uranium was approved by 95.08% of the votes cast by Nuclear Fuels Shareholders. In addition, the Plan of Arrangement was approved by a simple majority of the votes cast by Nuclear Fuels Shareholders, excluding the votes cast in respect of the Nuclear Fuels shares held by Nuclear Fuels Shareholders that meet the criteria set out in Section 8.1(2)(a)-(d) of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions.

Pursuant to the Plan of Arrangement, each Nuclear Fuels Shareholder will receive 0.33 of a common share of Premier American Uranium for each Nuclear Fuels share held.

Completion of the Plan of Arrangement remains subject to receipt of the final order of the Supreme Court of British Columbia, approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, and certain other closing conditions customary in transactions of this nature. The application for the final order of the Supreme Court of British Columbia is scheduled for August 18, 2025. Subject to satisfaction or waiver of these closing conditions, the parties are targeting to complete the Plan of Arrangement on or about August 25, 2025.

Greg Huffman, Chief Executive Officer of Nuclear Fuels, stated: “On behalf of the management team at Nuclear Fuels I am pleased our shareholders strongly supported this transaction with a 95% approval. We stand by our belief that the combination of two strong companies will benefit our shareholders. I look forward to joining Premier American Uranium's Board of Directors and working with Colin Healey to continue pursuing our common goal of advancing new sources of Clean American Uranium.”

For further information, please see the Nuclear Fuels’ Report of Voting Results, which will be filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Nuclear Fuels Inc.

Nuclear Fuels Inc. is a uranium exploration company advancing early stage, district-scale ISR amenable uranium projects towards production in the U.S. Leveraging extensive proprietary historical databases and deep industry expertise, Nuclear Fuels is well-positioned in a sector poised for significant and sustained growth on the back of strong government support. Nuclear Fuels has consolidated the Kaycee district under single-company control for the first time since the early 1980s. With its 2025 drill program in process following successful 2023 and 2024 drilling, the Company aims to expand on historic resources across a 35-mile trend with over 430 miles of mapped roll-fronts defined by 3,800 drill holes. The Company’s strategic relationship with enCore Energy Corp., America’s Clean Energy Company™, offers a mutually beneficial “pathway to production,” with enCore owning an equity interest and retaining the right to back-in to 51% ownership in the flagship Kaycee Project in Wyoming’s prolific Powder River Basin.

About Premier American Uranium Inc.

Premier American Uranium is focused on the consolidation, exploration, and development of uranium projects in the United States, aiming to strengthen domestic energy security and support the transition to clean energy. One of Premier’s key strengths is the extensive land holdings in three prominent uranium-producing regions in the United States: the Grants Mineral Belt of New Mexico, the Great Divide Basin of Wyoming and the Uravan Mineral Belt of Colorado.

With current resources and defined resource exploration targets, Premier American Uranium is actively advancing its portfolio through work programs. Premier American Uranium benefits from strong partnerships, with backing from Sachem Cove Partners, IsoEnergy Ltd., Mega Uranium Ltd., and other institutional investors. The Company’s distinguished team has extensive experience in uranium exploration, development, permitting, and operations, as well as uranium-focused mergers and acquisitions—positioning Premier American Uranium as a key player in advancing the U.S. uranium sector.

None of the securities to be issued pursuant to the Plan of Arrangement have been or will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any state securities laws, and any securities issuable in the Plan of Arrangement are anticipated to be issued in reliance upon available exemptions from such registration requirements pursuant to Section 3(a)(10) of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable exemptions under state securities laws. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

Cautionary Statements

