LAS VEGAS, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LAS VEGAS – August 13, 2026 – Shelby American, a wholly owned subsidiary of Carroll Shelby International Inc. (CSBI:PK), today introduced its first Shelby Super Snake-R model, a limited edition sports car based on the Ford Mustang Dark Horse. with a sophisticated coil-over independent suspension, widened stance, larger tires, aerodynamic carbon fiber parts, cooling upgrades and many other enhancements.

“The Shelby Super Snake’s roots come from a rich motorsport history as the first Shelby Super Snake in 1967 was built for high speed runs on the racetrack,” said Joe Conway, CEO of Shelby American. “However, the ‘R’ model designation has never been applied to a Shelby Super Snake. We can build a small number of the 2026 model car at a much higher level of performance, which earned it the special ‘R’ badge.”

Shelby American starts with the 500 horsepower Ford Mustang Dark Horse fastback and supercharges the 5.0L V8, giving the 850+ dependable horsepower. It is available with a Tremec TR-3160 manual 6-speed or 10 speed automatic transmission.

“The 2026 Shelby Super Snake-R was optimized at every level using the best components available to create a dominating track star,” said Gary Patterson, President of Shelby American. “We’re unlocking the reliable 5.0 liter Coyote’s great potential by supercharging it, making well over 850 horsepower in a vehicle effortlessly maintained at any Ford dealership. Serious enthusiasts can drive a powerful sports car that is easy to keep in peak running condition.”

While horsepower attracts great attention, it is the fully adjustable coil over suspension, wider stance, flowing metallic bodywork and Shelby specific chassis stiffening system that really sets the new car apart.

“The 2026 Shelby Super Snake-R simply has the best handling prowess that we’ve ever offered in the history of the car,” said Vince LaViolette, Shelby American Vice President of Operations and Senior Designer. “From the fully adjustable coil overs to replacing rubber bushings with metal spherical bearings and a harness strut bar that ties together the rear shock towers, this advanced suspension is very impressive. We tuck everything underneath a gorgeous wide body package that allows us to fit massive tires on the car to maximize traction.”

The results speak volumes.

According to LaViolette, “The new suspension is a real game changer. The R is far more solid, more connected and more poised than any other Super Snake we’ve built. And it is so adjustable that an experienced driver can easily tailor it to their taste. If you are ready to be a track king, your car has arrived.”

The Shelby Super Snake-R is a combination of many upgrades designed to create a complete package. The company liberally used carbon fiber and lightweight magnesium alloy for the limited edition car. Despite adding approximately 40 percent more power, a much more advanced suspension, lighter brake components, massive 335-35-20 Michelin tires and metallic wide body fenders, the Shelby Super Snake-R weighs 4,004 pounds, only 116 more than the Ford Mustang Dark Horse base car.

“We were obsessive in our efforts to reduce weight and improve the car’s balance,” said LaViolette. “From our proprietary hood to the splitter and other key components, we used carbon fiber components to minimize weight and redirect the wind for better cooling. The power to weight ratio of the Shelby Super Snake-R is staggering.”

This is Shelby American’s third car based on the new S650 Ford Mustang platform. Shelby American has spent the past two years designing its R model. A bold optional graphics package alerts others on the track of the car’s rapid approach, just before it overtakes them.

“We carefully listened to our customers, who asked us for an R version of the Super Snake with greater capabilities, and delivered using proven components like the 5.0 V8,” said Patterson. “The 2026 widebody R is the most aggressive Shelby Super Snake ever offered.”

The car will start at $224,995***, including the base Ford Mustang Dark horse. The Shelby Super Snake is offered through Shelby authorized distributors in the United States. A limited number may be built by select Shelby mod shops and distributors internationally. Individuals interested in a Shelby vehicle can contact Shelby American directly; a sales representative will connect them to the authorized Shelby distributor of their choice.

Each vehicle from Shelby American is documented in the official Shelby Registry. The cars come with a 3 year/36,000-mile warranty; the powertrain warranty from Ford remains intact.





*850+ FWHP using 93 octane fuel (US and 98 octane ratings in Europe and other markets)

**Supercharger available for post-title sales only

***Pricing based on using a 600A Ford Mustang Darkhorse

