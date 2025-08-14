Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Native Title holder approval obtained to sell gas under Beneficial Use of Gas legislation

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd (“Falcon”)

Native Title holder approval obtained to sell gas under Beneficial Use of Gas legislation

14 August 2025 – Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) is pleased to announce that an historic agreement has been reached between Falcon Oil & Gas Australia Limited’s (“Falcon Australia”) joint venture partners’ Tamboran (B2) Pty Limited (collectively the “Beetaloo JV partners”) parent company, Tamboran Resources Corporation, with Native Title Holders and the Northern Land Council for the sale of appraisal gas from their Exploration Permits (EP) in the Beetaloo sub-basin (“Agreement”).

Points to note:

The Agreement provides Native Title Holders’ consent to the Beetaloo JV partners to the sale of appraisal gas from EP98 and EP117 of up to 60 TJ per day from the proposed Shenandoah South Pilot Project over a three-year period, subject to the Agreement’s terms. The Beetaloo JV partners will now focus on securing necessary approvals to support longer-term production.

The Beetaloo JV partners have contracted an initial 40 million cubic feet per day (“ MMcf/d ”) to supply the Northern Territory Government until mid-2041, which is expected to provide energy security for the Northern Territory.

”) to supply the Northern Territory Government until mid-2041, which is expected to provide energy security for the Northern Territory. Commencement of gas sales to the Northern Territory Government via the Sturt Plateau Compression Facility is expected in mid-2026, subject to weather conditions and final stakeholder approvals.

The Beetaloo JV partners maintain strong working relationships with the Native Title Holders across EP98 and EP117. They plan to continue delivering financial benefits, training, employment and contracting opportunities to the Native Title Holders and the local community.

The Agreement ensures that the development of the Beetaloo sub-basin is a genuine partnership that represents significant and long-term economic and social benefits to all parties.

The Agreement is subject to approval by the Northern Territory Minister for Mining and Energy.





Philip O’Quigley, CEO of Falcon commented:

“This is a significant development for our operator Tamboran B2, being the first operator in the Beetaloo Basin to secure Native Title Holder approval to sell gas under the legislated appraisal framework. We would like to join Tamboran Resources Corporation in thanking the Native Title Holders and the Northern Land Council for their support in reaching a positive outcome with this significant agreement and for their vision and support.”

Ends.

About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Falcon Oil & Gas Australia Limited is a c. 98% subsidiary of Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

For further information on Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. Please visit www.falconoilandgas.com

About Beetaloo JV Partners (EP 76, 98 and 117)

Company Interest Falcon Oil & Gas Australia Limited (Falcon Australia) 22.5% Tamboran (B2) Pty Limited (“Tamboran B2”) 77.5% Total 100.0%





Shenandoah South Pilot Project -2 Drilling Space Units – 46,080 acres1

Company Interest Falcon Oil & Gas Australia Limited (Falcon Australia) 5.0% Tamboran (B2) Pty Limited 95.0% Total 100.0%

1Subject to the completion of SS-4H wells on the Shenandoah South pad 2.





About Tamboran (B2) Pty Limited

Tamboran (B1) Pty Limited (“Tamboran B1”) is the 100% holder of Tamboran (B2) Pty Limited, with Tamboran B1 being a 50:50 joint venture between Tamboran Resources Corporation and Daly Waters Energy, LP.

Tamboran Resources Corporation is a natural gas company listed on the NYSE (TBN) and ASX (TBN). Tamboran is focused on playing a constructive role in the global energy transition towards a lower carbon future, by developing the significant low CO 2 gas resource within the Beetaloo Sub-basin through cutting-edge drilling and completion design technology as well as management’s experience in successfully commercialising unconventional shale in North America.

Bryan Sheffield of Daly Waters Energy, LP is a highly successful investor and has made significant returns in the US unconventional energy sector in the past. He was Founder of Parsley Energy Inc. (“PE”), an independent unconventional oil and gas producer in the Permian Basin, Texas and previously served as its Chairman and CEO. PE was acquired for over US$7 billion by Pioneer Natural Resources Company.





