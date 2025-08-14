Q2 2025 Financial Results

Reykjavík, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ("Amaroq" or the "Company")

Q2 2025 Financial Results

Maiden revenue and good operational progress across all commissioning activities at Nalunaq gold mine

TORONTO, ONTARIO – 14 August 2025 – Amaroq Ltd. (AIM, TSX-V, NASDAQ Iceland: AMRQ, OTCQX: AMRQF), an independent mine development corporation focused on unlocking Greenland’s mineral potential, is pleased to announce its Q2 2025 Financial Results. All dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

A remote presentation for analysts and investors will be held later today at 9:30am BST, details of which can be found further down in this announcement.

Eldur Olafsson, CEO of Amaroq, commented:

“I am pleased to report good progress across all of the commissioning activities at our Nalunaq mine, as we continued the trial mining, on-going construction and commissioning of the processing plant, development of essential infrastructure, as well as stabilization of process plant operating activities. By the end of Q2-25, we had reached two significant milestones, with the first shipment and export of gold doré bars and the associated maiden revenue from operations of C$3.4 million. In terms of commissioning progress, I am very encouraged that in Q2-25, we achieved an average of 3.6x more processing throughput versus Q1-25 and mining ore production was 2.6x better in Q2-25 versus Q1-25. I am pleased to note that this trend has continued in the third quarter, with a further 36kg of doré bars in the safe at site, at the time of writing.

In June 2025, we successfully completed an oversubscribed and upsized £45 million equity fundraise, following significant reverse interest from international institutional investors. Alongside the fundraise we announced the acquisition of the West Greenland Hub, a new mining province for the Company in Greenland. The West Greenland Hub contains the previously producing Black Angel mine and Kangerluarsuk licences and crystallises our position as the largest acreage holder in Greenland, as well as geographically diversifying our operations into this highly prospective new area in the north west of Greenland.

With good commissioning progress to date, coupled with the flexibility provided by the enhanced liquidity position following the upsized fundraise; management have decided to bring forward certain construction and commissioning activities for the installation of the flotation recovery (Phase 2) systems, into Q3 and Q4 2025. This will require a period of shut down at the processing facility to accommodate these activities but will enable critical work to be completed before winter, when operating conditions are more challenging, however mining will continue as normal. Once completed, the processing facility will be calibrated to higher recovery rates, enabling higher cash generation from the facility, which will be further enhanced once it is running at the nameplate throughput of 300 t/d, which remains our target by year end 2025. The additional proposed construction and commissioning activities in Q3 and Q4-25 means we are targeting production for the year of approximately 5koz of gold for the full year 2025.

During the Period, we also completed the planning and scheduling for all of our seasonal exploration field work activities across the gold and strategic mineral asset base, this includes a comprehensive, multi-rig drilling programme at Nalunaq, targeting continued resource expansion, with up to 3,500 metres of surface drilling and near-continuous underground drilling planned, as well as at Nanoq, the analogous gold prospect east of Nalunaq within the Nanortalik gold belt, with approximately 5,000 metres of core drilling to advance towards a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate, as well as operations to expand our understanding across existing and new satellite gold targets within the Nanortalik gold belt.

Q2 2025 Corporate Highlights

  • Maiden revenue of $3.4 million in Q2 2025, following the first commercial sale of gold doré bars from the Nalunaq mine.
  • Successfully completed an oversubscribed and upsized equity fundraise in June 2025, raising gross proceeds of approximately £45.0 million.
    • In June 2025, Amaroq announced the proposed acquisitions of the past producing Black Angel mine and Kangerluarsuk licences to create a West Greenland Hub.
    • In May 2025, Amaroq signed a non-binding heads of terms with JLE Group Ltd to establish a special purpose vehicle and create a joint venture company to be called Suliaq ApS, dedicated to the provision of essential services, supplies and supporting assets to Greenland’s growing mining sector and wider economy.
    • Amaroq group liquidity of $75.0 million, at period end, consisting of cash balances of $86.0 million, an undrawn revolving credit facility of $8.9 million less trade payables of $19.8 million ($23.4 million as at 31 March 2025).

Q2 2025 Operational Highlights

  • Completion of first commercial shipments and export of doré bars containing 808 ounces of gold.
  • Gold doré bars containing 724 ounces of gold were shipped to a refinery facility in Switzerland, and subsequently sold to Auramet for gross proceeds of $[3.4] million.
  • The Company further shipped 84 ounces of gold to a specialised refinery in the UK for further refining and accreditation as Single Mine Origin (“SMO”) gold, which will be available for purchase by the local Greenlandic population and jewellery makers.
  • In May 2025, Amaroq announced the results of its successful 2024 exploration results across the Company’s strategic minerals portfolio JV, Gardaq AS.
  • Operations at Nalunaq continue to ramp up and remain on track to reach nameplate processing capacity of 300 t/d by the end of the year.

Commissioning and Outlook Highlights

  • Significant operational progress throughout Q2-25 has continued into Q3-25.
  • With continued up-time in mine development rates and processing throughput of ~145 t/d in July 2025 on a single shift due to continued construction and commissioning work, the Company continues to target a run rate production of 300 t/d by the end of 2025.
  • Enhanced liquidity post fundraise has enabled the Company to bring forward certain construction and commissioning activities for the installation of flotation recovery (Phase 2) into the third quarter of 2025, which will require a short period of shut down at the processing facility, however mining will continue as normal.
  • Once these activities are completed the processing facility will be calibrated to higher recovery rates, enabling higher cash generation from the facility, which will be further enhanced once it is running at nameplate throughput of 300 t/d.
  • As a result of having the flexibility to bring forward this Phase 2 work, and the subsequent period of shut down, the Company is targeting full year production of approximately 5koz for the full year 2025.

Post Period Corporate Highlights

  • On 1 July 2025, Amaroq commenced trading on the OTCQX, enabling higher transparency and trading opportunities for investors in the U.S.
  • In July 2025, Amaroq commenced its 2025 exploration campaign, one of the most ambitious and wide-ranging programs in Amaroq’s history.
  • On 15 July 2025, the Company changed its name from “Amaroq Minerals Ltd.” to “Amaroq Ltd.”
  • At Nanoq, a large multi-rig programme was mobilised post period end, with operations commencing in August 2025. This programme will include the construction of a ~40-person camp.
  • Post period, Amaroq published its inaugural Sustainability Report, highlighting the Company’s commitment to responsible development across four key areas: corporate governance, our environment, our people, and our community. The report is available on the Company’s website at https://www.amaroqminerals.com/responsibility/#tab-sustainabilityreport .

Services and Renewable Energy business lines
Alongside the Company’s focus on its two key pillars of mining development and exploration, below is an update on the two mining associated business units:

  • Suliaq ApS - During Q2-25, the Company incorporated a subsidiary entity called Suliaq ApS in order to create a standalone business which will look to take advantage of the increased interest in mining and infrastructure in Greenland, through the provision of Amaroq’s equipment and services, generating additional revenue. In addition, on 28 May 2025, the Company signed a non-binding head of terms with JLE, whereby JLE will invest £4.0 million, by way of an equity contribution in exchange for a 10% shareholding in the subsidiary company, with Amaroq holding 90%. JLE has the option to increase its investment up to a total of £12.0 million, structured in additional tranches of £4.0 million, which will result in proportional increases in JLE’s equity stake in the company. During the second half of 2025 a Board and management team will be put in place and initial contracts for the rental of equipment and services to third parties and other companies controlled by the Company, will be finalised.
  • Renewable energy generation – Power generation and energy provision are some of the most expensive and polluting cost items within remote mining operations. To de-risk the future life of mine at Nalunaq, whilst at the same time investing in technologies to power the future mines, the Corporation is in advanced plans for the construction of at least one mega watt (“MW”) of hydro power, within close proximity of Nalunaq. During the second half of 2025, following the request for the trial pit investigation licence in July 2025, designs will be finalised and tenders for turbine, generator, transformer, powerhouse & penstock will be solicited, ahead of the publication of the prefeasibility report and application for the project to take place within the existing Nalunaq Mine Plan framework by the end of 2025, allowing for construction and power generation in 2026. It is anticipated that by year end 2025, the hydro electric business will be formally incorporated in Greenland, under the name IMEQ ApS.

Strategic Acquisitions and West Greenland Hub
Further to the announcement on 11 June 2025, the Company has signed the asset purchase agreement for the acquisition of the Kangerluarsuk licences from 80 Mile plc (and Disko Exploration Ltd). Preparations for completion are underway. For the Black Angel transaction with FBC Mining (BA) Limited, which includes the former producing mine and associated infrastructure, the parties are progressing the agreed conditions precedent. On completion, these acquisitions will form the West Greenland Hub as previously outlined.

Update on Impact Benefit Agreement
Additionally, the Company provides an update on the progress of the Impact Benefit Agreement (IBA).

Amaroq has been actively working in collaboration with the Government of Greenland and Kommune Kujalleq to advance the IBA. However, due to the Government of Greenland’s need to address competing priorities, and in recognition of these circumstances, an extension of the deadline to 31 December 2025 has been agreed. Amaroq remains fully committed to its collaborative approach to ensure the IBA reflects the shared objectives of all parties. This delay to the formalization of the IBA will not impact current and future operations.

Details of conference call
A conference call for analysts and investors will be held this morning at 9:30am BST, including a management presentation and Q&A session.

To join the meeting, please register at the below link:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88070384541

Financial Results

Period ended June 30, 2025


Six
months


Six
months


2025


2024




$


$


Financial Results






Revenue


3,445,308


-


Cost of Sale


(3,874,670)


-


Selling, refining and royalty costs


(196,203)


-


Gross loss


(625,565)


-


Exploration and evaluation expenses


(725,983)


(748,040)


General and administrative expenses


(9,517,159)


(8,294,917)


Gain on lease modification


30,543


-


Foreign exchange gain (loss)


1,718,627


435,012


Interest income


120,243


41,192


Gardaq project management fees


1,257,538


1,214,894


Share of net losses of joint arrangement


(714,208)


(1,909,817)


Unrealised gain (loss) on derivative liability


-


5,291,615


Finance costs


(1,281,497)


(18,132)


Net loss and comprehensive loss


(10,044,723)


(3,988,193)


Basic and diluted loss per share


(0.025)


(0.013)


Financial Position

As at

June 30, 2025

December 31, 2024

$

$

Financial Position



Cash

86,010,495    

45,193,670

Inventory

15,213,555

10,182,744

Investment in equity-accounted joint arrangement

14,188,105    

14,902,313

Total assets

342,020,663

255,976,986

Total current liabilities

60,170,699    

46,973,753

Total non-current liabilities

8,075,788    

7,845,657

Shareholders’ equity

273,774,176

201,157,576

Working capital (before convertible notes liability and loan payable)

99,470,230   

47,525,515

Working capital (loan payable included)

59,221,096   

18,903,783

Gold business liquidity

75,040,966    

50,860,477

Further Information: 

About Amaroq
Amaroq’s principal business objectives are the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and strategic metal properties in South Greenland. The Company’s principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Gold mine. The Company has a portfolio of gold and strategic metal assets in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region as well as advanced exploration projects at Stendalen and the Sava Copper Belt exploring for Strategic metals such as Copper, Nickel, Rare Earths and other minerals. Amaroq is continued under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) and wholly owns Nalunaq A/S, incorporated under the Greenland Companies Act.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Glossary

Au

gold

g

grams

g/t

grams per tonne

km

kilometres

koz

thousand ounces

m

meters

MRE3

Mineral Resource Estimate 2022

MRE4

Mineral Resource Estimate 2024

oz

ounces

t

tonnes

t/d

Tonnes per day

t/m3

tonne per cubic meter

USD/ozAu

US Dollar per ounce of gold

Inside Information
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on Market Abuse ("UK MAR"), as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on Market Abuse ("EU MAR").

Qualified Person Statement
The technical information presented in this press release has been approved by James Gilbertson CGeol, VP Exploration for Amaroq Ltd. and a Chartered Geologist with the Geological Society of London, and as such a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.


Amaroq Ltd.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2025

The attached financial statements have been prepared by Management of Amaroq Ltd. and have not been reviewed by the auditor






As at
June 30,

As at
December 31,

Notes

2025

2024


$

$

ASSETS




Current assets




Cash


86,010,495

45,193,670

Sales tax receivable


137,327

163,611

Prepaid expenses and others

3

10,203,201

10,223,447

Interest receivable


107,500

114,064

Financial Asset - Related Party

6,18

7,719,717

-

Inventory

4

15,213,555

10,182,744

Total current assets


119,391,795

65,877,536

Non-current assets




Deposit


178,541

181,871

Escrow account for closure obligations

5

7,298,682

6,799,104

Financial Asset - Related Party

6,18

-

6,699,179

Investment in equity accounted joint arrangement

6

14,188,105

14,902,313

Mineral properties

7

48,683

48,683

Right of use asset

11.1

107,433

621,826

Capital assets

8

200,807,424

160,846,474

Total non-current assets


222,628,868

190,099,450

TOTAL ASSETS


342,020,663

255,976,986


LIABILITIES AND EQUITY




Current liabilities




Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

9

19,843,329

18,233,113

Loans payable

10

40,249,134

28,621,732

Lease liabilities – current portion

11

78,236

118,908

Total current liabilities


60,170,699

46,973,753

Non-current liabilities




Lease liabilities

11

74,609

591,805

Asset retirement obligation

12

8,001,179

7,253,852

Total non-current liabilities


8,075,788

7,845,657

Total liabilities


68,246,487

54,819,410


Equity




Capital stock

13

373,477,993

291,169,401

Contributed surplus


8,361,946

8,009,215

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(36,772)

(36,772)

Deficit


(108,028,991)

(97,984,268)

Total equity


273,774,176

201,157,576

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY


342,020,663

255,976,986





Subsequent events

21



The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.






Three months
ended June 30,

Six months
ended June 30,

Notes

2025

2024

2025

2024


$

$

$

$






Revenue






Revenue


3,445,308

-

3,445,308

-

Cost of Sales


(3,874,670)

-

(3,874,670)

-

Selling, refining and royalty costs


(147,851)

-

(196,203)

-

Gross loss


(577,213)

-

(625,565)

-






Expenses






Exploration and evaluation expenses

15

(532,563)

127,173

(725,983)

(748,040)

General and administrative

16

(4,890,837)

(4,335,691)

(9,517,158)

(8,294,917)

Foreign exchange gain


1,127,017

514,521

1,718,627

435,012

Operating loss


(4,873,596)

(3,693,997)

(9,150,079)

(8,607,945)


Other income (expenses)






Interest income


93,937

25,866

120,243

41,192

Gardaq Project management fees

18.1

613,985

578,568

1,257,538

1,214,894

Gain on lease modification


-

-

30,543

-

Loss on liability derecognition


(307,263)

-

(307,263)

-

Share of net loss of joint arrangement

6

(343,865)

(1,263,385)

(714,208)

(1,909,817)

Unrealized gain on derivative liability


-

9,591,828

-

5,291,615

Finance costs

17

(829,224)

(9,558)

(1,281,497)

(18,132)






Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss)


(5,646,026)

5,229,322

(10,044,723)

(3,988,193)
























Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – basic


403,008,869

326,825,939

400,371,106

308,700,211

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – diluted


403,008,869

364,748,474

400,371,106

308,700,211

Basic earning (loss) per common share

19

(0.014)

0.016

(0.025)

(0.013)

Diluted earning (loss) per common share

19

(0.014)

0.014

(0.025)

(0.013)

Effect of dilution


-

0.002

-

-

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Amaroq Ltd.
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
(Unaudited, in Canadian Dollars)




Notes

Number of common shares outstanding

Capital Stock

Contributed surplus

Accumulated other comprehensive
loss

Deficit


Total Equity



$

$

$

$

$

Balance at January 1, 2024


263,670,051

132,117,971

6,725,568

(36,772)

(74,528,130)

64,278,637

Net loss and comprehensive loss


-

-

-

-

(3,988,193)

(3,988,193)

Shares issued under a fundraising


62,724,758

75,574,600

-

-

-

75,574,600

Shares issuance costs


-

(1,218,285)

-

-

-

(1,218,285)

Options exercised, net


1,023,918

728,073

(745,500)

-

-

(17,427)

Stock-based compensation


-

-

736,413

-

-

736,413

Balance at June 30, 2024


327,418,727

207,202,359

6,716,481

(36,772)

(78,516,323)

135,365,745








Balance at January 1, 2025


397,702,330

291,169,401

8,009,215

(36,772)

(97,984,268)

201,157,576

Net loss and comprehensive loss


-

-

-

-

(10,044,723)

(10,044,723)

Shares issued under a fundraising

13.2

52,986,036

84,519,844

-

-

-

84,519,844

Shares issuance costs

13.2

-

(3,333,698)

-

-

-

(3,333,698)

Restricted shares vested

14.2

3,329,704

1,058,191

(1,058,191)



-

Options exercised, net

14.1

88,583

64,255

(64,255)

-

-

-

Stock-based compensation

14

-

-

1,475,177

-

-

1,475,177

Balance at June 30, 2025


454,106,653

373,477,993

8,361,946

(36,772)

(108,028,991)

273,774,176

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.





Six months ended
June 30,

Notes

2025

2024


$

$

Operating activities




Net loss for the period


(10,044,723)

(3,988,193)

Adjustments for:




Depreciation

8

422,405

347,881

Amortisation of ROU asset

11.1

39,742

53,340

Stock-based compensation

14

1,475,177

736,413

Accretion of discount on asset retirement obligation

12

586,837

-

Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative liability


-

(5,291,615)

Share of net losses of joint arrangement

6

714,208

1,909,817

Gain on lease modification


(30,543)

-

Other expenses


-

(17,427)

Foreign exchange


(1,952,216)

(667,577)

Finance costs


308,353

18,132


(8,480,760)

(6,899,229)

Changes in non-cash working capital items:




Sales tax receivable


26,284

(130,033)

Due from related party

6,18

(1,264,292)

(1,390,557)

Prepaid expenses and others


(76,057)

(8,015,367)

Inventory


(5,030,811)

-

Deposit


3,330

-

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities


1,459,638

2,100,537


(4,881,908)

(7,435,420)

Cash flow used in operating activities


(13,362,668)

(14,334,649)


Investing activities




Transfer to escrow account for closure obligations


-

(5,066,193)

Construction in progress and acquisition of capital assets

8

(37,916,356)

(45,078,383)

Prepayment for acquisition of ROU asset


-

(5,825)

Deposit


-

(150,000)

Cash flow used in investing activities


(37,916,356)

(50,300,401)


Financing activities




Proceeds from issuance of shares

13

84,519,844

75,574,600

Proceeds from loan - net of transaction cost

10

10,679,345

-

Shares issuance costs

13

(3,333,698)

(1,218,285)

Lease payments

11

(63,072)

(63,932)

Cash flow from financing activities


91,802,419

74,292,383


Net change in cash before effects of exchange rate changes on cash during the period


40,523,395

9,657,333

Effects of exchange rate changes on cash


293,430

991,238

Net change in cash during the period


40,816,825

10,648,571

Cash, beginning of period


45,193,670

21,014,633

Cash, end of period        


86,010,495

31,663,204

Supplemental cash flow information




Borrowing costs capitalised to capital assets

8

2,306,509

2,569,838

ROU assets acquired through lease

11.1

-

155,214

Shares issued as a result of restricted shares vested


1,058,191

-

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

1. NATURE OF OPERATIONS, BASIS OF PRESENTATION AND GOING CONCERN

Amaroq Ltd. (the “Corporation”) (previously known as Amaroq Minerals Ltd.) was incorporated on February 22, 2017, under the Canada Business Corporations Act. As of June 19, 2024, the Corporation completed its continuance from the Canada Business Corporations Act into the Province of Ontario under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario). The Corporation’s head office is situated at 100 King Street West, Suite 3400, First Canadian Place, Toronto, Ontario, M5X 1A4, Canada. The Corporation operates in one industry segment, being the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. It owns interests in properties located in Greenland. The Corporation’s financial year ends on December 31. Since July 2017, the Corporation’s shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSX-V”). Since July 2020, the Corporation’s shares are also listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange (“AIM”) and from November 1, 2022, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Iceland which were transferred on September 21, 2023 on Nasdaq Main Market Iceland (“Nasdaq”) under the AMRQ ticker. Since July 2025, the Corporation’s shares trade on the OTCQX ® Best Market (“OTCQX”) in the United States of America under the AMRQF ticker.

These unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2025 (“Financial Statements”) were reviewed and authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on August 14, 2025.

1.1 Basis of presentation and consolidation

The Financial Statements include the accounts of the Corporation and those of its subsidiary Nalunaq A/S, corporation incorporated under the Greenland Public Companies Act, owned at 100%. The Financial Statements also include the Corporation’s 51% equity share of Gardaq A/S, a joint venture with GCAM LP (Note 6).

The Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards and International Accounting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and interpretations (collectively IFRS Accounting Standards) including International Accounting Standard (“IAS”) 34, Interim Financial Reporting. The Financial Statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis, except for financial instruments at fair value.

1.2 Accounting policies

The Financial Statements should be read in conjunction with the audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024, which have been prepared in accordance with IFRS as issued by the IASB. The accounting policies, methods of computation and presentation applied in these Financial Statements are consistent with those of the previous financial year ended December 31, 2024, except as for the implementation of IFRS 15 during the six months ended June 30, 2025 as a result of the Corporation commencing gold sales.

The Corporation recognises revenue from the sale of gold when control of gold has transferred to the customer and the performance obligations are satisfied, which occurs when legal title and the significant risks and rewards of ownership have passed to the customer and the Corporation has no continuing managerial involvement with the goods.

1.3 Going concern

The Financial Statements have been prepared on a going concern basis, which contemplates the realization of assets and the satisfaction of liabilities in the normal course of business. The Corporation is transitioning from development to production at its flagship Nalunaq project. While initial commissioning activities have commenced, the Corporation has not yet generated significant revenues and continues to incur development and operating costs. The ability of the Corporation to continue as a going concern is dependent upon the successful ramp-up of production and achievement of positive operating cash flows to fund ongoing operations and capital commitments.

2. CRITICAL ACCOUNTING JUDGMENTS AND ASSUMPTIONS

The preparation of the Financial Statements requires Management to make judgments and form assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities at the date of the Financial Statements and reported amounts of expenses during the reporting period. On an ongoing basis, Management evaluates its judgments in relation to assets, liabilities and expenses. Management uses past experience and various other factors it believes to be reasonable under the given circumstances as the basis for its judgments. Actual outcomes may differ from these estimates under different assumptions and conditions.

In preparing the Financial Statements, the significant judgements made by Management in applying the Corporation accounting policies and the key sources of estimation uncertainty were the same as those that applied to the Corporation’s audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024.

3. PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHERS

As at
June 30,
2025

As at December 31, 2024

$

$

Advance payments to suppliers and mining contractors

7,323,324

9,116,763

Other prepayments

2,879,877

1,106,684

Total prepaid expenses and others

10,203,201

10,223,447

The Corporation’s prepaid expenses and others mainly consist of downpayments to vendors and contractors involved in the supply of drilling rigs and consumables, process plant equipment, infrastructure and mine development work.

4. INVENTORY

As at
June 30,
2025

As at December 31, 2024

$

$

Ore stockpile

5,738,649

2,849,035

Gold-in-circuit

3,418,062

-

Total precious metals inventory

9,156,711

2,849,035

Supplies and spare parts

4,583,537

2,028,116

Purchases in transit

1,473,307

5,305,593

Total inventory

15,213,555

10,182,744

Purchases in transit include spare parts, consumables and equipment.

5. ESCROW ACCOUNT FOR CLOSURE OBLIGATIONS

On behalf of Nalunaq’s licence holder, an escrow account has been set up with the holder of the licence as holder of the account and the Government of Greenland as beneficiary. The funds in the escrow account have been provided in favour of the Government of Greenland as security for fulfilling the closure obligations following the closure of the Nalunaq mine after operations are finished (note 12).

As at June 30, 2025

As at December 31, 2024

$

$

Balance beginning

6,799,104

598,939

Additions

-

6,044,555

Effect of foreign exchange

499,578

155,610

Balance ending

7,298,682

6,799,104

Non-current portion – escrow account for closure obligations

(7,298,682)

(6,799,104)

Current portion – escrow account for closure obligations

-

-

6. INVESTMENT IN EQUITY ACCOUNTED JOINT ARRANGEMENT


As at
June 30,
2025

As at
December 31,
2024

$

$

Balance at beginning of period

14,902,313

23,492,811

        Share of joint venture’s net losses

(714,208)

(8,590,498)

Balance at end of period

14,188,105

14,902,313


        Original investment in Gardaq ApS

7,422

7,422

        Transfer of non-gold strategic minerals licences at cost

36,896

36,896

        Investment at conversion of Gardaq ApS to Gardaq A/S

55,344

55,344

        Gain on FV recognition of equity accounted investment in joint venture

31,285,536

31,285,536

        Investment retained at fair value- 51% share

31,385,198

31,385,198

Share of joint venture’s cumulative net losses

(17,197,093)

(16,482,885)

Balance at end of period

14,188,105

14,902,313

6. INVESTMENT IN EQUITY ACCOUNTED JOINT ARRANGEMENT (CONT’D)

The following tables summarize the unaudited financial information of Gardaq A/S.

As at
June 30,
2025

As at
December 31,
2024

$

$

Cash and cash equivalent

3,566,275

4,819,296

Prepaid expenses and other

640,894

105,054

Total current assets

4,207,169

4,924,350

Mineral property

117,576

117,576

Total assets

4,324,745

5,041,926

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

77,883

415,194

Financial liability - related party

7,719,717

6,699,179

Total liabilities

7,797,600

7,114,373

Capital stock

30,246,937

30,246,937

Deficit

(33,719,792)

(32,319,384)

Total equity

(3,472,855)

(2,072,447)

Total liabilities and equity

4,324,745

5,041,926



For the six months ended June 30,

2025

2024

$

$

Exploration and Evaluation expenses

(537,507)

(2,799,464)

Interest income

490

4,640

Foreign exchange gain

410,219

369,405

Operating loss

(126,798)

(2,425,419)

Other expenses

(1,273,611)

(1,319,319)

Net loss and comprehensive loss

(1,400,409)

(3,744,738)

6. INVESTMENT IN EQUITY ACCOUNTED JOINT ARRANGEMENT (CONT’D)

6.1 Financial Asset – Related Party

Subject to a Subscription and Shareholder Agreement dated 13 April 2023, the Corporation undertakes to subscribe to two ordinary shares in Gardaq (the “Amaroq shares”) at a subscription price of GBP 5,000,000 no later than 10 business days after the third anniversary of the completion of the subscription agreement.

Amaroq’s subscription will be completed by the conversion of Gardaq’s related party balance into equity shares. Gardaq’s related party payable balance consists of overhead, management, general and administrative expenses payable to the Corporation. In the event that the related party payable balance is less than GBP 5,000,000, the Corporation shall, no later than 10 business days after the third anniversary of Completion:

a)   subscribe to one Amaroq share by conversion of the amount payable to the Corporation,
b)   subscribe to one Amaroq share at a subscription price equal to GBP 5,000,000 less the amount payable to the Corporation

In the event that the amount payable to the Corporation exceeds GBP 5,000,000, the Corporation shall subscribe to the Amaroq shares at a subscription price equal to GBP 5,000,000 by conversion of GBP 5,000,000 of the amount due from Gardaq. Gardaq shall not be liable to repay any of the balance payable to the Corporation that exceeds GBP 5,000,000 (equivalent to CAD 9,360,450 as at June 30, 2025).

During the six months ended June 30, 2025, the Corporation reclassified the financial asset as a current asset since the amount will be settled during April 2026. As a result, an amount of $7,719,717 is classified as a current asset as at June 30, 2025 ($6,699,179 classified as non-current as at December 31, 2024).

7. MINERAL PROPERTIES

As at December 31,
2024



Additions

As at
June 30,
2025

$

$

$

Nalunaq – Au

1

-

1

Tartoq – Au

18,431

-

18,431

Vagar – Au

11,103

-

11,103

Nuna Nutaaq – Au

6,076

-

6,076

Anoritooq – Au

6,389

-

6,389

Siku – Au

6,683

-

6,683

Total mineral properties

48,683

-

48,683

As at December 31,
2023



Transfers

As at
June 30, 2024

$

$

$

Nalunaq – Au

1

-

1

Tartoq – Au

18,431

-

18,431

Vagar – Au

11,103

-

11,103

Nuna Nutaaq – Au

6,076

-

6,076

Anoritooq – Au

6,389

-

6,389

Siku – Au

6,821

(138)

6,683

Total mineral properties

48,821

(138)

48,683

8. CAPITAL ASSETS

Field equipment and
infrastructure


Vehicles and rolling stock

Equipment (including software)


Construction in progress



Total

$

$

$

$

$

Six months ended June 30, 2025






Opening net book value

1,339,006

4,545,572

46,571

154,915,325

160,846,474

Additions

-

-

-

40,383,355

40,383,355

Depreciation

(99,187)

(301,647)

(21,571)

-

(422,405)


Closing net book value

1,239,819

4,243,925

25,000

195,298,680

200,807,424

Field equipment and
infrastructure


Vehicles and rolling stock

Equipment (including software)


Construction in progress



Total

$

$

$

$

$

As at June 30, 2025






Cost

2,351,042

6,197,074

232,231

195,298,680

204,079,027

Accumulated depreciation

(1,111,223)

(1,953,149)

(207,231)

-

(3,271,603)


Closing net book value

1,239,819

4,243,925

25,000

195,298,680

200,807,424

Field equipment and
infrastructure

Vehicles and rolling stock

Equipment (including software)

Construction In progress

Total

$

$

$

$

$

December 31, 2024






Opening net book value

1,537,379

3,312,118

108,822

33,283,240

38,241,559

Additions

-

1,941,750

138

121,632,085

123,573,973

Disposals

-

(149,916)

-

-

(149,916)

Depreciation

(198,373)

(558,380)

(62,389)

-

(819,142)


Closing net book value

1,339,006

4,545,572

46,571

154,915,325

160,846,474


Field equipment and
infrastructure

Vehicles and rolling stock

Equipment (including software)

Construction In progress

Total

$

$

$

$

$

As at December 31, 2024






Cost

2,351,042

6,197,074

232,231

154,915,325

163,695,672

Accumulated depreciation

(1,012,036)

(1,651,502)

(185,660)

-

(2,849,198)


Closing net book value

1,339,006

4,545,572

46,571

154,915,325

160,846,474

8. CAPITAL ASSETS (CONT’D)

Depreciation of capital assets related to exploration and evaluation properties is being recorded in exploration and evaluation expenses in the consolidated statement of comprehensive loss, under depreciation. Depreciation of $51,223 ($316,879 for the six months ended June 30, 2024) was expensed as exploration and evaluation expenses during the six months ended June 30, 2025. During the six months ended June 30, 2025, Buildings, Equipment, Infrastructure and Vehicles and rolling stock depreciation of $349,804 ($nil for the six months ended June 30, 2024) was capitalized to construction in progress.

During the first six months of 2025 the Corporation capitalised borrowing costs of $2,306,509 ($2,569,838 for the first six months of 2024) to construction in progress, which are included in additions. Borrowing costs included in the cost of construction in progress arose on the Corporation’s convertible note and loan payables. Refer to note 10 for details with respect to the interest rates on these loans.

9. ACCOUNTS PAYABLE AND ACCRUED LIABILITIES

As at
June 30,
2025

As at December 31, 2024

$

$

Suppliers and mining contractors payable

19,222,982

17,176,818

Employee benefits payable

101,963

707,211

Other liabilities

518,384

349,084

Total accounts payable and accrued liabilities

19,843,329

18,233,113

The Corporation’s accounts payable and accrued liabilities mainly consist of amounts due to vendors and contractors involved in mine development work as well as process plant construction and commissioning activities.

10. LOANS PAYABLE

As at
June 30,
2025

As at
December 31,
2024

$

$

Balance, beginning

28,621,732

-

Gross proceeds from issue

-

25,087,636

Recognition of loan after note conversion

-

1,286,785

Transaction costs

(1,172,510)

(693,272)

Accretion of discount

682,164

318,238

Accrued interest

1,922,301

1,010,823

Foreign exchange gain

(1,656,408)

1,611,522

Settlement of loans under cancelled facilities

(27,893,960)

-

Proceeds from loans under new facilities

39,745,815

-

Balance, ending

40,249,134

28,621,732

Non-current portion

-

-

Current portion

40,249,134

28,621,732

10. LOANS PAYABLE (CONT’D)

10.1 Revolving Credit Facility

A $25 million (US$18.5 million) Revolving Credit Facility (“RCF”) was entered into with Landsbankinn hf. and Fossar Investment Bank on September 1, 2023, with a two-year term expiring on September 1, 2025 and priced at the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (“SOFR”) plus 950bps. Interest is capitalized and payable at the end of the term.

The RCF is denominated in US Dollars and the SOFR interest rate is determined with reference to the CME Term SOFR Rates published by CME Group Inc. The RCF carries (i) a commitment fee of 0.40% per annum calculated on the undrawn facility amount and (ii) an arrangement fee of 2.00% on the facility amount where 1.5% has been paid on the closing date of the facility and 0.50% was paid at the first draw down. The facility is not convertible into any securities of the Corporation.

The facility is secured by (i) a bank account pledge from the Corporation and Nalunaq A/S, (ii) share pledges over all current and future acquired shares in Nalunaq A/S and Gardaq A/S held by the Corporation pursuant to the terms of share pledge agreements, (iii) a proceeds loan assignment agreement, (iv) a pledge agreement in respect of owner’s mortgage deeds and (v) a licence transfer agreement. During May 2025, this facility was cancelled and replaced by the new facilities concluded in December 2024 (note 10.3).

10.2 Cost Overrun Facility

$13.5 million (US$10 million) Revolving Cost Overrun Facility was entered into with JLE Property Ltd. on September 1, 2023, on the same terms as the Bank Revolving Credit Facility.

The Overrun Facility is denominated in US Dollars with a two-year term, expiring on September 1, 2025, and will bear interest at the CME Term SOFR Rates by CME Group Inc. and have a margin of 9.5% per annum. The Overrun Facility carries a stand-by fee of 2.5% on the amount of committed funds. The Overrun Facility is not convertible into any securities of the Corporation.

The Overrun Facility will be secured by (i) bank account pledge agreements from the Corporation and Nalunaq A/S, (ii) share pledges over all current and future acquired shares in Nalunaq A/S and Gardaq A/S held by the Corporation pursuant to the terms of share pledge agreements, (iii) a proceeds loan assignment agreement, (iv) a pledge agreement in respect of owner’s mortgage deeds and (v) a licence transfer agreement. During May 2025, this facility was cancelled and replaced by the new facilities concluded in December 2024 (note 10.3).

10. LOANS PAYABLE (CONT’D)

10.3 US$35 million Revolving Credit Facility Heads of Terms

On December 30, 2024, the Corporation closed a US$35 million debt financing package with Landsbankinn hf. in three Revolving Credit Facilities, securing a substantial increase and extension to its existing debt facilities.

  • The financing package, upon its utilization, will replace the existing credit and cost overrun facilities.
  • The US$35 million debt financing package with Landsbankinn consists of:
    • US$18.5 million Facility A with a margin of 9.5% per annum, reduced to 7.5% once Facility C has become available.
    • US$10 million Facility B with a margin of 9.5% per annum, reduced to 7.5% once Facility C has become available
    • US $6.5 million Facility C with a margin of 7.5%, which becomes available once all other facilities have been fully drawn and the Corporation’s cumulative EBITDA over the preceding three-month period exceeds CAD 6 million
    • Facility A will be utilized to refinance the Corporation’s existing revolving credit facilities entered into on 1 September 2023 (note 10.1)
    • Facilities B and C will be applied towards working capital and general corporate purposes. These facilities involve covenants relating to EBITDA and the Corporation’s equity ratio.
    • The new facilities will have a 1.5% arrangement fee, a 0.4% commitment fee on unutilised amounts, and a termination date of December 1, 2026.
    • The facilities are secured by a combination of a property and operational equipment mortgage, share pledge over subsidiaries, certain bank account pledges and a license transfer agreement.
  • The use of this debt financing package is conditional upon the Corporation fulfilling certain conditions including providing security that is appropriate to the lender, discharging its existing debt under the Revolving Credit Facility (note 10.1) and cancelling its Cost Overrun Facility (note 10.2). During the month of May 2025, these facilities replaced the old 2023 facilities (note 10.1 and 10.2) and the amount of loans to be repaid as of June 30, 2025 amounts to $40,249,134.

11. LEASE LIABILITIES

As at
June 30,
2025

As at
December 31,
2024

$

$

Balance beginning

710,713

657,440

Lease additions

-

155,214

Lease payment

(63,071)

(138,356)

Interest

10,397

36,415

Lease modification

(505,194)

-

Balance ending

152,845

710,713

Non-current portion – lease liabilities

(74,609)

(591,805)

Current portion – lease liabilities

78,236

118,908

The Corporation has two leases for its offices. In October 2020, the Corporation started a lease for five years and five months including five free rent months during this period. The monthly rent is $8,825 until March 2024 and $9,070 for the balance of the lease. The Corporation has the option to renew the lease for an additional five-year period at $9,070 monthly rent indexed annually to the increase of the consumer price index of the previous year for the Montreal area. During February 2025, management determined that they will not renew the lease when it expires on February 28, 2026. Furthermore, the Corporation agreed to reduce the leased area of the Montreal office lease and as a result monthly rent was reduced to $5,018 per month for the remainder of the lease term and a lease modification of $505,194 was recognized during the six-month period ended June 30, 2025. In March 2024, the Corporation started a new lease for a two-year term with the option to extend for two more years. The monthly rent is $5,825 until March 2025 after which the monthly rent may increase as per the lease terms.
11. LEASE LIABILITIES (CONT’D)

11.1 Right of use asset

As at
June 30,
2025

As at
December 31, 
2024

$

$

Opening net book value

621,826

574,856

Additions

-

161,039

Amortisation

(39,742)

(114,069)

Impact of Lease Modification

(474,651)

-

Closing net book value

107,433

621,826



Cost

161,039

997,239

Accumulated amortisation

(53,606)

(375,413)

Closing net book value

107,433

621,826

Amortisation of right-of-use assets is being recorded in general and administrative expenses in the consolidated statement of comprehensive loss, under depreciation.

12. ASSET RETIREMENT OBLIGATION


As at
June 30,
2025

As at
December 31, 
2024

$

$

Balance beginning

7,253,852

-

Additions

160,490

6,833,213

Accretion

586,837

420,639

Total asset retirement obligation

8,001,179

7,253,852

The asset retirement obligation represents the present value of the costs associated with the Corporation’s mine decommissioning, cleanup, removal, de-contamination and closure plan (“the closure plan”). The closure plan has been developed in accordance with the guidelines of Section 43(2) of the Mineral Resources Act of Greenland. This obligation will be settled towards the end of the mine’s life, which is estimated to be during the year 2035. The Corporation has set up an escrow account with the Government of Greenland as beneficiary as security for fulfilling the closure obligations (note 5).

The Corporation has determined that the obligation’s costs will be incurred mainly in Danish Krone (DKK) and has utilized DKK foreign exchange rates and risk-free rates on government bonds to measure the obligation. Accretion of discount for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 of $284,025 and $586,837 respectively ($nil for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024) includes both the foreign exchange impact and accretion of the obligation as they both affect estimated future cash flows.

13. SHARE CAPITAL

13.1 Share Capital

The Corporation is authorized to issue an unlimited number of common voting shares and an unlimited number of preferred shares issuable in series, all without par value.
13. SHARE CAPITAL (CONT’D)

13.2 Fundraising June 30, 2025

On June 30, 2025, the Corporation closed its fundraising pursuant to which it raised gross proceeds of approximately GBP 45.0 million (CAD $83.2 million, ISK 7.6 billion) through a placing of 42,221,080 common shares of the Corporation pursuant to the UK Placing, 8,550,810 common shares of the Corporation pursuant to the Icelandic Placing, and 2,214,146 common shares of the Corporation pursuant to the Direct Private Placement Subscription, which have been issued at a price of 85 pence (CAD $1.57, ISK 144 at the closing exchange rate on June 10, 2025) per new common share and will be admitted to trading on AIM, Nasdaq Iceland’s main market, and the TSX-V. A total of 52,986,036 new common shares have been placed as part of the Fundraising.

14. STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION

14.1 Stock options

An incentive stock option plan (the “Plan”) was approved initially in 2017 and renewed by shareholders on June 13, 2025. The Plan is a “rolling” plan whereby a maximum of 10% of the issued shares at the time of the grant are reserved for issue under the Plan to executive officers, directors, employees and consultants. The Board of directors attributes that the stock options and the exercise price of the options shall not be less than the closing price on the last trading day, preceding the grant date. The options have a maximum term of ten years. Options granted pursuant to the Plan shall vest and become exercisable at such time or times as may be determined by the Board, except options granted to consultants providing investor relations activities shall vest in stages over a 12-month period with a maximum of one-quarter of the options vesting in any three-month period. The Corporation has no legal or constructive obligation to repurchase or settle the options in cash.

On March and April 2025, an employee of the Corporation exercised his options. As a result, 154,592 options were exercised which resulted in the employee receiving 88,583 shares net of applicable withholdings.

Changes in stock options are as follows:

Six months ended June 30, 2025

December 31, 2024

Number of options

Weighted average exercise price

Number of options

Weighted average exercise price


$


$

Balance, beginning

7,220,075

0.59

9,188,365

0.59

Granted

-

-

22,988

1.30

Exercised

(154,592)

0.68

(1,991,278)

0.61

Balance, end

7,065,483

0.59

7,220,075

0.59

Balance, end exercisable

7,065,483

0.59

7,220,075

0.59

From the options exercised during the six months ended June 30, 2025, 66,009 shares (948,347 for the year ended December 31, 2024) were withheld to cover the stock option grant price and related taxes.

14. STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION (CONT’D)

Stock options outstanding and exercisable as at June 30, 2025 are as follows:

Number of options outstanding

Number of options exercisable

Exercise price


Expiry date


$


1,660,000

1,660,000

0.38

December 31, 2025

100,000

100,000

0.50

September 13, 2026

1,195,000

1,195,000

0.70

December 31, 2026

2,650,000

2,650,000

0.60

January 17, 2027

73,333

73,333

0.75

April 20, 2027

39,062

39,062

0.64

July 14, 2027

1,280,000

1,280,000

0.70

December 30, 2027

45,100

45,100

1.09

December 20, 2028

11,538

11,538

1.30

May 14, 2029

11,450

11,450

1.31

June 3, 2029

7,065,483

7,065,483



14.2 Restricted Share Unit

14.2.1 Description

Conditional awards were made in 2022 that give participants the opportunity to earn restricted share unit awards under the Corporation’s Restricted Share Unit Plan (“RSU Plan”) subject to the generation of shareholder value over a four-year performance period.

The awards are designed to align the interests of the Corporation’s employees and shareholders by incentivising the delivery of exceptional shareholder returns over the long-term. Participants receive a 10% share of a pool which is defined by the total shareholder value created above a 10% per annum compound hurdle.

The awards comprise three tranches, based on performance measured from January 1, 2022, to the following three measurement dates:

  • First Measurement Date: December 31, 2023;
  • Second Measurement Date: December 31, 2024; and
  • Third Measurement Date: December 31, 2025.

Restricted share unit awards granted under the RSU Plan as a result of achievement of the total shareholder return performance conditions are subject to continued service, with vesting as follows:

  • Awards granted after the First Measurement Date - 50% vest after one year, 50% vest after three years.
  • Awards granted after the Second Measurement Date - 50% vest after one year, 50% vest after two years.
  • Awards granted after the Third Measurement Date - 100% vest after one year.

The maximum term of the awards is therefore four years from grant.

14. STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION (CONT’D)

The Corporation’s starting market capitalization is based on a fixed share price of $0.552. Value created by share price growth and dividends paid at each measurement date will be calculated with reference to the average closing share price over the three months ending on that date.

  • After December 31, 2023, 100% of the pool value at the First Measurement Date is delivered as restricted share units under the RSU Plan, subject to the maximum number of shares that can be allotted not being exceeded.
  • After December 31, 2024, the pool value at the Second Measurement Date is reduced by the pool value from the First Measurement Date (increased in line with share price movements between the First and Second Measurement Dates). 100% of the remaining pool value, if any, is delivered as restricted share units under the RSU Plan.
  • After December 31, 2025, the pool value at the Third Measurement Date is reduced by the pool value from the Second Measurement Date (increased in line with share price movements between the Second and Third Measurement Dates), and then further reduced by the pool value from the First Measurement Date (increased in line with share price movements between the First Measurement Date and the Third Measurement Date). 100% of the remaining pool value, if any, is delivered as restricted share units under the RSU Plan.

On August 14, 2024, the Corporation granted a new conditional award under a separate RSU plan to the Corporation's newly appointed Chief Financial Officer. This award entitles the participant to receive a 12% share of a pool defined by the total shareholder value created above a 10% per annum compound hurdle rate. Performance is measured from August 6, 2024, to the measurement date on December 31, 2025 (note 14.2.4).

On December 19, 2024, the Corporation granted new RSUs to its employees. The awards will vest on December 19, 2025, the one-year anniversary of the grant, with all other terms governed by the RSU Plan.

On April 11, 2025, 3,329,704 restricted shares vested and were converted to common shares and transferred to capital stock.

14.2.2 RSU Plan Amendment

The RSU Plan was amended by the Annual General Shareholders’ meeting on June 14, 2024. The approved amendments to the RSU Plan indicated that Investor Relations Service Providers (as defined in the RSU Plan) cannot be granted any RSUs. In addition, as the RSU Plan is a "rolling" plan, under Policy 4.4 of the TSXV, a listed company on the TSXV is required to obtain the approval of its Shareholders for a "rolling" plan at each annual meeting of Shareholders.

14.2.3 Conditional Award under RSU Plan 2023

On October 13, 2023, Amaroq made an award (the “Award”) under the RSU Plan as detailed below. The Award consists of a conditional right to receive value if the future performance targets, applicable to the Award, are met. Any value to which the participants are eligible in respect of the Award will be granted as Restricted Share Units (each an “RSU”), with each RSU entitling a participant to receive common shares in the Corporation. Each RSU will be granted under, and governed in accordance with, the rules of the Corporation's Restricted Share Unit Plan.

14. STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION (CONT’D)

Award Date

October 13, 2023

Initial Price

CAD 0.552

Hurdle Rate

10% p.a. above the Initial Price

Total Pool

10% of the growth in value above the Hurdle rate, not exceeding 10% of the Corporation’s share capital.
The number of shares will be determined at the Measurement Dates.

Participant proportion

Edward Wyvill, Corporate Development, 10%

Performance Period

January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2025 (inclusive)

Normal Measurement Dates

First Measurement Date: December 31, 2023, 50% vesting on the first anniversary of grant, with the remaining 50% vesting on the third anniversary of grant.
Second Measurement Date: December 31, 2024, 50% vesting on the first anniversary of grant, with the remaining 50% vesting on the second anniversary of grant.
Third Measurement Date: December 31, 2025, vesting on the first anniversary of grant.

14.2.4 Conditional Award under RSU Plan 2024

On August 14, 2024, Amaroq made an award (the “Award”) under the RSU Plan as detailed below. The Award consists of a conditional right to receive value if the future performance targets, applicable to the Award, are met. Any value to which the participants are eligible in respect of the Award will be granted as Restricted Share Units (each an “RSU”), with each RSU entitling a participant to receive common shares in the Corporation. Each RSU will be granted under, and governed in accordance with, the rules of the Corporation's Restricted Share Unit Plan.

Award Date

August 14, 2024

Initial Price

CAD 1.04

Hurdle Rate

10% p.a. above the Initial Price

Total Pool

10% of the growth in value above the Hurdle rate, not exceeding 10% of the Corporation’s share capital.
The number of shares will be determined at the Measurement Date.

Participant proportion

Ellert Arnarson, Chief Financial Officer, 12%

Performance Period

August 6, 2024, to December 31, 2025 (inclusive)

Measurement Date

December 31, 2025, vesting on the first anniversary of grant.

RSU Grant Date

First quarter of 2026

RSU Vesting Date

100% of the shares will vest on the first anniversary of grant (first quarter of 2027)

14.2.5 Valuation

The fair value of the award granted in December 2022 and modified June 2023, in addition to the award granted October 13, 2023, increased to $7,378,000 based on 90% of the available pool being awarded.

During June 2024, some of the awards were forfeited due to the departure of Jaco Crouse, CFO of the Corporation, effective June 3, 2024. As a result of the departure, previously recognised RSU award vesting charges of $566,875 were reversed and the percentage of the pool that was allocated was reduced to 70%.

During August 2024, new awards granted to the CFO increased the percentage of the pool that was allocated to 82%.

A charge of $695,832 and $1,475,177 was recorded during the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, (a charge of $449,000 and $898,000 was recorded during the three and six months ended June 30, 2024).
14. STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION (CONT’D)

The fair value was obtained through the use of a Monte Carlo simulation model which calculates a fair value based on a large number of randomly generated projections of the Corporation’s share price.

Assumption

Value

Grant date

December 30, 2022

Amendment date

June 15, 2023

Additional award date

October 13, 2023

Forfeiture of 20% of the awards date

June 3, 2024

Additional award date

August 14, 2024

Expected life (years)

1.38 – 3.00

Share price at grant date

$0.70 - $1.02

Exercise price

N/A

Dividend yield

0%

Risk-free rate

3.44% - 4.71%

Volatility

49.5% - 72%

Total fair value of awards (82% of pool)

$6,556,600

Expected volatility was determined from the daily share price volatility over a historical period prior to the date of grant with length commensurate with the expected life. A zero-dividend yield has been used based on the dividend yield as at the date of grant.

14.2.6 Awards under Restricted Share Unit Plan (the “RSU”)

Based on the results of the performance period ending on the First Measurement Date pertaining to the 2022 and 2023 conditional RSU awards granted, and in alignment with the RSU Plan dated 15 June 2023 (note 14.2), the Corporation granted an award (the “Award”) on February 23, 2024 to directors and employees of the Corporation as listed below.

Award Date

February 23, 2024

Initial Price

CAD 0.552

Hurdle Rate

10% p.a. above the Initial Price

Total Pool

10% of the growth in value above the Hurdle rate, not exceeding 10% of the Corporation’s share capital
The number of shares is determined at the Measurement Dates

Participant proportions and Number of shares
subject to RSU

Eldur Olafsson, CEO                    40%     3,805,377 shares

Jaco Crouse1, CFO                         20%    1,902,688 shares

Joan Plant, Executive VP               10%        951,344 shares

James Gilbertson, VP Exploration         10%        951,344 shares

Edward Wyvill, Corporate Development        10%        951,344 shares

First Measurement Date:

31 December 2023
50% of the Shares will vest on the first anniversary of grant, with the remaining 50% vesting on the third anniversary of grant.

1The shares awarded under the RSU to Jaco Crouse, CFO, have been forfeited as a result of his departure effective June 3, 2024.

14. STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION (CONT’D)

Based on the results of the performance period ending on the Second Measurement Date, pertaining to the 2022 and 2023 conditional RSU awards granted, and in alignment with the RSU Plan dated June 14, 2024 (note 14.2), the Corporation granted an award (the “Award”) on February 12, 2025, to directors and employees of the Corporation as listed below.

Award Date

February 12, 2025

Initial Price

CAD 0.552

Hurdle Rate

10% p.a. above the Initial Price

Total Pool

10% of the growth in value above the Hurdle rate, not exceeding 10% of the Corporation’s share capital
The number of shares is determined at the Measurement Dates

Participant proportions and Number of shares
subject to RSU

Eldur Olafsson, CEO                    40%     2,048,268 shares

Joan Plant, Executive VP               10%        512,067 shares

James Gilbertson, VP Exploration         10%        512,067 shares

Edward Wyvill, Corporate Development        10%        512,067 shares

First Measurement Date:

31 December 2024
50% of the Shares will vest on the first anniversary of grant, with the remaining 50% vesting on the third anniversary of grant.

15. EXPLORATION AND EVALUATION EXPENSES

Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

$

$

$

$

Geology

264,248

119,346

267,521

133,343

Lodging and on-site support

16,013

(184,469)

17,686

-

Drilling

143,015

-

243,571

-

Analysis

-

127,877

38,348

132,910

Transport

4,559

8,112

18,696

4,909

Supplies and equipment

12,274

75,586

13,942

110,511

Helicopter charter

51,882

-

51,882

-

Maintenance infrastructure

-

(463,922)

229

16,832

Government fees

14,961

30,873

22,885

32,849

Exploration and evaluation expenses before depreciation

506,952

(286,597)

674,760

431,354

Depreciation

25,611

159,424

51,223

316,686

Exploration and evaluation expenses

532,563

(127,173)

725,983

748,040

16. GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATION

Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

$

$

$

$

Salaries and benefits

1,249,955

2,121,857

2,387,012

2,991,272

Director’s fees

154,897

159,000

313,897

318,000

Professional fees

1,323,188

912,159

2,566,483

1,851,968

Marketing and investor relations

178,673

147,134

376,091

313,171

Insurance

63,314

93,917

172,219

172,833

Travel and other expenses

943,676

639,947

1,444,919

1,244,459

Regulatory fees

265,387

188,726

720,240

582,459

General and administration before following elements

4,179,090

4,262,740

7,980,861

7,474,162

Stock-based compensation (note 14)

695,832

24,107

1,475,177

736,413

Depreciation

15,915

48,844

61,120

84,342

General and administration

4,890,837

4,335,691

9,517,158

8,294,917

17. FINANCE COSTS

Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

$

$

$

$

Lease interest

1,975

9,558

10,397

18,132

Accretion of discount on asset retirement obligation

284,025

-

586,837

-

Other finance costs

543,224

-

684,263

-

829,224

9,558

1,281,497

18,132

18. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS AND KEY MANAGEMENT COMPENSATION

18.1 Gardaq Joint Venture

Three months
ended June 30,

Six months
ended June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

$

$

$

$

Gardaq management fees and allocated cost

613,985

578,568

1,257,538

1,214,894

Other allocated costs

6,573

139,765

6,214

175,663

Foreign exchange revaluation

(243,716)

56,710

(243,214)

62,927

376,842

775,043

1,020,538

1,453,484

As at June 30, 2025, the balance receivable from Gardaq amounted to $7,719,717 ($6,699,179 as at December 31, 2024). This receivable balance represents allocated overhead and general administration costs to manage the exploration work programmes and day-to-day activities of the joint venture. This balance will be converted to shares in Gardaq within 10 business days after the third anniversary of the completion of the Subscription and Shareholder Agreement dated April 13, 2023 (See note 6.1).

18. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS AND KEY MANAGEMENT COMPENSATION (CONT’D)

18.2 Key Management Compensation

The Corporation’s key management are the members of the board of directors, the President and Chief Executive Officer, the Chief Financial Officer, the Executive Vice President, the Head of Business Development and Corporate Affairs and the Vice President Explorations. Key management compensation is as follows:

Three months
ended June 30,

Six months
ended June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

$

$

$

$

Short-term benefits 





Salaries and benefits 

799,294

394,843

1,250,514

840,566

Director’s fees 

154,897

159,000

313,897

318,000

Long-term benefits 





Stock-based compensation

-

806

-

1,612

Stock-based compensation - RSU

302,825

(153,250)

605,650

398,250

Total compensation 

1,257,016

401,399

2,170,061

1,558,428

18.3 Receivable from Key Management

As at June 30, 2025, the balance receivable from key management amounted $297,728 ($nil as of December 31, 2024). This receivable balance represents an advance intended to cover the withholding tax on shares received by the Vice President Exploration. This balance was repaid to the Corporation on July 2, 2025.

19. NET EARNINGS (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE

The calculation of loss per share is shown in the table below. As a result of the loss incurred during the periods presented, all potentially dilutive common shares are deemed to be antidilutive and thus diluted loss per share is equal to the basic loss per share for these periods.

Three months
ended June 30,

Six months
ended June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

$

$

$

$

Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss)

(5,646,026)

5,229,322

(10,044,723)

(3,988,193)





Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic

403,008,869

326,825,939

400,371,106

308,700,211

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – diluted

403,008,869

364,748,474

400,371,106

308,700,211

Basic earning (loss) per share

(0.014)

0.016

(0.025)

(0.013)

Diluted earning (loss) per common share

(0.014)

0.014

(0.025)

(0.013)

20. FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS AND RISK MANAGEMENT

The Corporation is exposed to various risks through its financial instruments. The following analysis provides a summary of the Corporation's exposure to and concentrations of risk at June 30, 2025:

20.1 Credit Risk

Credit risk is the risk that one party to a financial instrument will cause financial loss for the other party by failing to discharge an obligation. The Corporation’s main credit risk relates to its prepaid amounts to suppliers for placing orders, manufacturing and delivery of process plant equipment, as well as an advance payment to a mining contractor. The Corporation performed expected credit loss assessment and assessed the amounts to be fully recoverable.

20.2 Fair Value

Financial assets and liabilities recognized or disclosed at fair value are classified in the fair value hierarchy based upon the nature of the inputs used in the determination of fair value. The levels of the fair value hierarchy are:

  • Level 1 - Quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities
  • Level 2 - Inputs other than quoted prices included within level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (i.e., as prices) or indirectly (i.e., derived from prices)
  • Level 3 - Inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data (i.e., unobservable inputs)

The following table summarizes the carrying value of the Corporation’s financial instruments:

June 30,
2025

December 31, 2024

  

$

$

Cash

86,010,495

45,193,670

Deposit

178,541

181,871

Interest receivable

107,500

114,064

Financial Asset – Related Party

7,719,717

6,699,179

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(19,843,329)

(18,233,113)

Loans payable

(40,249,134)

(28,621,732)

Lease liabilities

(152,845)

(710,713)

Due to the short-term maturities of cash, financial asset – related party, and accounts payable and accrued liabilities, the carrying amounts of these financial instruments approximate fair value at the respective balance sheet date.

The carrying value of the loans payable approximate its fair value as the loans were entered into towards the end of the financial year.

The carrying value of lease liabilities approximate its fair value based upon a discounted cash flows method using a discount rate that reflects the Corporation’s borrowing rate at the end of the period.

20.3 Liquidity Risk

Liquidity risk is the risk that the Corporation will encounter difficulty in meeting obligations associated with financial liabilities. The Corporation seeks to ensure that it has sufficient capital to meet short-term financial obligations after taking into account its exploration and operating obligations and cash on hand. On December 30, 2024, the Corporation closed a new US$35 million revolving credit facility with Landsbankinn that refinanced its existing loans payable, fund general and administrative costs, exploration and evaluation costs and Nalunaq project development costs (note 10.3). The Corporation’s options to enhance liquidity include the issuance of new equity instruments or debt.

20. FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS AND RISK MANAGEMENT (CONT’D)

The following table summarizes the carrying amounts and contractual maturities of financial liabilities:

As at June 30, 2025

As at December 31, 2024

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

Loan payable

Lease liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

Loan payable

Lease liabilities

$

$

$

$

$

$

Within 1 year

19,843,329

40,249,134

83,410

18,233,113

28,621,732

150,850

1 to 5 years

-

-

77,631

-

-

535,028

5 to 10 years

-

-

-

-

-

126,975

Total

19,843,329

40,249,134

161,041

18,233,113

28,621,732

812,853

The Corporation has assessed that it is not exposed to significant liquidity risk due to its cash balance in the amount of $86,010,495 and the availability of undrawn credit facilities at the end of the period.

21. SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

21.1 Strategic Acquisitions

As part of the Corporation’s strategy to expand its Greenlandic footprint and diversify its commodity exposure, on June 11, 2025 Amaroq announced the acquisition of the entire issued share capital of Black Angel Mining A/S (“Black Angel”) from FBC Mining (BA) Limited (“FBC Mining"), as well as the proposed acquisition of the Kangerluarsuk licences from 80 Mile plc (“80 Mile”) to create the West Greenland Hub. The Corporation entered into a binding, conditional share sale and purchase agreement with FBC Mining, with a consideration of US$10 million, for the Black Angel acquisition; and a binding, conditional memorandum of understanding with 80 Mile and Disko Exploration Ltd, with an initial consideration of US$0.5 million and a potential deferred consideration of US$1.5 million (subject to the delineation of a mineral resource in the licence areas that could support the commencement of a formal Preliminary Economic Assessment, scoping study, or equivalent, which indicates the potential for economic extraction), for the acquisition of the Kangerluarsuk licences.

The initial consideration for both strategic acquisitions and the potential deferred consideration (if any) will be satisfied by the issue of Amaroq shares at prices to be determined with reference to the market price of the Corporation's common shares prior to closing of each of the strategic acquisitions. Amaroq shares will be issued to satisfy the initial consideration and the deferred consideration, respectively, for the transaction with 80 Mile. Completion of each of the strategic acquisitions are subject to the satisfaction of certain customary conditions precedent (and, in the case of 80 Mile, the negotiation of definitive documentation), including the approval of the TSX-V and the approval of direct and indirect transfers of mineral exploration licences by the Government of Greenland.

The acquisition of Black Angel is a related party transaction.


