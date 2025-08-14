Telkomsel, Nuon, and Bango bring convenient and affordable Microsoft PC Game Pass access to Indonesian gamers, strengthening their digital gaming experience

Starting at IDR 63k per month, customers can enjoy hundreds of high-quality PC games via IndiHome Add-On, powered by the Digital Vending Machine® from Bango

For the first 500 users, PC Game Pass Xbox First-Month-Free promo is available starting August 14, 2025

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bango (AIM: BGO) - the global leader in subscription bundling, Telkomsel - the leading digital telco service provider in the region and Nuon Digital Indonesia (Nuon) - Indonesia’s leading digital content and entertainment company, today announced a strategic collaboration that enables customers in Indonesia to enjoy Microsoft PC Game Pass through IndiHome Add-On. The partnership leverages the Digital Vending Machine® (DVM™) from Bango to deliver fast, secure, and seamless activation while unlocking a variety of attractive promotions and discounts.

For a fixed monthly subscription fee, Microsoft PC Game Pass offers unlimited access to hundreds of high-quality PC titles, including day-one releases from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda Softworks, and Activision Blizzard, an EA Play membership featuring FC 25, Battlefield, and other top franchises, plus exclusive Riot Games bonuses once the player’s account is linked to an Xbox Profile. Enriching players' entertainment options, PC Game Pass also introduces a variety of new game titles that enhance customers’ playtime, including Valorant, Minecraft, Football Manager 2024, Call of Duty, and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

Amid surging cross-platform gaming and subscription trends worldwide, the service provides a practical way for gamers to enjoy premium experiences affordably without higher upfront costs of having to purchase multiple games separately. The collaboration allows gamers to purchase PC Game Pass by subscribing monthly to an IndiHome Add-On, reinforcing an ever-growing, borderless gaming ecosystem in Indonesia.

Lesley Simpson, VP Digital Lifestyle at Telkomsel, stated, “As part of our commitment to deliver the most comprehensive digital-lifestyle services, Telkomsel is continually expanding affordable, convenient access to high-quality gaming. Integrating PC Game Pass into our gamer-focused offers on the IndiHome Add-On will help us drive new customer acquisition, strengthen retention, and provide tangible added value for Indonesian gamers.”

Aris Sudewo, CEO at Nuon Digital Indonesia, stated, “Bringing PC Game Pass to UPOINT.ID and Telkom Group ecosystem is part of our commitment to broaden access to high-quality gaming experiences for Indonesian gamers. This collaboration reinforces Nuon’s role in delivering premium gaming content through more accessible and seamless distribution channels. We believe this partnership will support the growth of Indonesia’s gaming ecosystem while offering greater convenience and added value for gamers across the country.”

The Digital Vending Machine® from Bango handles all technical aspects to efficiently launch PC Game Pass offers across Nuon and Telkomsel’s channels, including enabling promotions and discounts for customers and strengthening retention in an increasingly competitive telecommunications market.

Paul Larbey, CEO at Bango, stated, “Offering leading subscription products like PC Game Pass is an excellent way for telcos and other resellers to enhance customer value, drive loyalty, and attract new subscribers who stay longer. We are delighted to support this seamless integration through the Digital Vending Machine® from Bango, making it easy for Telkomsel and Nuon to bring world-class gaming to their customers.”

To obtain the PC Game Pass, subscribers need to access the IndiHome Add-On PC Game Pass landing page and activate the service for IDR 63,063 per month (exclude VAT). The fee will be automatically included in their monthly IndiHome bill.

After finishing the transaction, subscribers will receive an activation code that they need to enter in the Xbox app on Windows to start playing.

For the first 500 users there’s a PC Game Pass Xbox First-Month-Free promo available starting August 14, 2025. The promo will be activated after logging into the Xbox app using the same account. The service will be automatically renewed the next month at the normal price.

About Bango

Bango enables content providers to reach more paying customers through global partnerships. Bango revolutionized the monetization of digital content and services, by opening-up online payments to mobile phone users worldwide. Today, the Digital Vending Machine® is driving the rapid growth of the subscriptions economy, powering choice and control for subscribers.

The world's largest content providers, including Amazon, Google and Microsoft, trust Bango technology to reach subscribers everywhere.

Bango, where people subscribe. For more information, visit www.bango.com.

About Telkomsel (www.telkomsel.com)

Telkomsel is the region’s leading digital telecommunications service provider, committed to empowering Indonesian society to be highly competitive and creating a bright future by providing connectivity, innovative and superior services, and solutions for everyone, every home, and every business, thus opening up all possibilities. Aligned with the spirit of digitizing Indonesia, Telkomsel acts as the largest convergence service provider, consistently expanding its 4G network that now covers 97% of the population. As the pioneer of 5G commercialization in Indonesia, Telkomsel affirms its position as the leading and most expansive 5G operator with more than 3,000 5G BTS units. Telkomsel also implements the latest technology, utilizing end-to-end implementation of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered Autonomous Network, to enhance service quality and customer experience, while continuing to develop digital services such as Digital Lifestyle, Digital Advertising, Digital Enterprise Solutions, and the Internet of Things. Throughout its 30 years of history, Telkomsel now operates more than 280.434 BTS, serving over 158.4 million mobile customers, and more than 10 million fixed broadband (IndiHome) customers nationwide. In its commitment to sustainable operations, Telkomsel adheres to ESG principles to create a positive impact on its ecosystem. For more detailed information and customer services, please visit www.telkomsel.com, follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/Telkomsel, Twitter ”X” @telkomsel, and Instagram @telkomsel, or connect with our virtual assistant through the MyTelkomsel app.

About Nuon Digital Indonesia

Nuon Digital Indonesia is the leading digital content and entertainment company in Indonesia, providing innovative products and services across music, games, video, and other digital lifestyle solutions. As part of Telkom Group, Nuon is committed to empowering Indonesia’s digital ecosystem by delivering high-quality local and international content through accessible and seamless distribution channels. Nuon works closely with creators, developers, and industry partners to support the growth of the creative economy and bring the best digital entertainment experiences to customers nationwide.

Media contact:

SamsonPR: bango@samsonpr.com